How To Avoid The Biggest Crowds in Florida This Year and Still Have Fun

Florida is one of the best places to take a vacation, no matter who you are. The beaches, attractions, and sun keep the crowds coming.

In fact, Florida is set to have the biggest crowds of any state in 2023. More than 150,000 people used Google to search for vacations in Florida this month alone. But don't let this dissuade you from going. It's not hard to avoid the biggest crowds in Florida this year – if you know what you're doing.

A study by vacation rental marketplace FloridaRentals.com analyzed Google searches for each state on vacation packages, rentals, and spots to see which states were most popular for a vacation.

Florida, fondly known as the Sunshine State, is bursting with life. Every month sees more than 155 thousand searches from tourists looking to experience all it has to offer. Add in the over 10 million international visitors each year, and you've got a vibrant destination that draws people near and far.

That means that you need to plan a little bit more carefully to allow you to do all of the things you are dreaming of.

Accommodations Need To Be Booked Ahead of Time.

There are thousands of accommodations in Florida, but you will still struggle to find somewhere to stay if you are traveling during peak season (Thanksgiving through April). Stay where you want by booking at least a month in advance, but two months is even safer.

If you can't find a hotel that has a room, you may be able to find some luck with an Airbnb or a Vrbo vacation rental. New options are posted often.

Popular Attractions Require You to Book in Advance as Well

Many of Florida's popular attractions, such as theme parks and museums, must be booked ahead of time. Booking online or calling the attraction directly should help you avoid long lines and crowded areas.

If you can't find availability, check weekdays which tend to be less busy.

Be Prepared To Wait in Line

If you are heading to Disney World or Universal Studios, you will be faced with many lines.

Even once you get into one of the theme parks, you will have to wait in lines for rides, food, entertainment, etc. Make the most of your time by pre-booking restaurants, using the express pass at Universal and/or the Disney Genie+ at Disney World, and getting to the parks early in the day.

Many people don't know that Disney World actually caps the number of people they will allow into each park. If the maximum number of guests is reached, you will not be allowed in until people begin to leave. There are ways around this, like having a park hopper or a multi-day ticket.

Choose To Travel in The Off-Season

Not everyone can take a vacation during the off-season, but if you do, it can save you money and enjoy attractions with fewer crowds. The summer months tend to be the least busy time of year in Florida, while winter is typically the busiest.

If the heat is too much of a detriment, you may enjoy visiting in October or May when Florida still hasn't reached peak temperatures.

Be Prepared for Larger Crowds.

For some people, large crowds are a deal breaker, and would rather stay home. For others, they are manageable with some easy tips.

Monica from Planner at Heart found it easy to manage the crowds by limiting time at busy spots.

“We visited Orlando, America's most visited destination, during one of its busiest times of the year, Spring Break. We knew Disney theme parks would have record-level crowds, so we only had two park days out of our week-long vacation to keep the trip enjoyable. The rest of our holiday was spent leisurely at our resort's four pools, participating in their long list of on-site activities and playing Disney's putt-putt golf courses.”

Makaria R. found it easy to manage crowds by starting early in the day when her young kids were already up. “By the time they were ready for a rest, things were really picking up at the beach. We returned in the late afternoon and had the place almost to ourselves.”

Overall, if you're planning to visit Florida in 2023, planning ahead and making reservations early is important. With the increased number of visitors, it's important that you prioritize doing the research before your trip to make sure everything goes as planned. By taking some simple steps like booking in advance and preparing for crowds, you can have a great time in Florida with 150,000 of your friends!

This article was produced by Travels With the Crew and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.