Melania Trump Trending on Twitter Sparks Debate About FLOTUS Position. Which First Lady Was Best?

Holding the First Lady of the United States position is prestigious and almost always coincides with a personal quality she wants to champion in others. For instance, Michelle Obama endorsed physical and mental health by encouraging children to play outside for at least thirty minutes daily and redesigning school lunch menus to include healthier options.

FLOTUS Fever

That doesn't mean that every FLOTUS navigates the pathway to eventual success the same way. For Melania Trump, the publicity of being the First Lady seemed both unwanted and unneeded outside her lackluster attempt at her “Be Best” campaign that fell flat. Several outlets commented that, after four years, no one knew more about Melania Trump than we did when Donal Trump became President.

She remains a complete mystery after attending numerous events to advocate for children's social, emotional, and physical well-being when interacting online. That didn't stop the internet from sharing their thoughts on the FLOTUS position and which First Lady embodied what the position is supposed to entail.

1. In My Lifetime

One commenter thinks Melania Trump is complicit. “Melania Trump is complicit in all of Trump's crimes. She is just as pure evil as he is.”

2. Outclass

Another contributor feels that former President and Mrs. Obama outclass their successors. “The Obamas outclass Donald and Melania Trump in every way! Do you agree?”

3. Decency and Respect

Someone compared Melania Trump to the current FLOTUS, Dr. Jill Biden. “There was Melania Trump. Then there is First Lady Dr. Jill Biden bringing class, decency, and respect back to the White House.”

4. Not Everyone

Not everyone was ready to endorse the sitting First Lady. “Jill has known all about Joe and Hunter's pay-for-play crimes with China, Russia, and Ukraine money laundering in Ukraine for years. You're right; Melania Trump will never be like Jill, thank God.”

5. Rumor Mill

One interested party commented on Mrs. Trump's social schedule. “No one said they're divorced. Just pointing out that she is never around him anymore, ever. “

6. Leave Him

Somebody thinks Melania would leave if Trump ever served jail time. “Melania is not really “married” to Trump anymore. She's under contract; that is all. Once he's in jail, she'll leave him.”

7. Role Model

One individual cautions about First Ladies and their role model status. “We have Sophie Gregoire Trudeau, Dr. Jill Biden, Michelle Obama, and then there is Melania Trump. You decide who you want as a role model for your daughters.”

8. Where's The Money?

Another person was interested in a new NFT (Non-Fungible Token) collection by Mrs. Trump. “Did you know Melania Trump launched a 1776 NFT collection before July 4th to “benefit foster kids”? Maybe someone should look into where that money is going…”

9. Without a Doubt

A forum participant thinks Melania made a mockery of the distinguished position of First Lady of the United States. “Without a doubt, Melania Trump was and is disgraceful, truly the worst First Lady we've ever had in the USA, and it should never have happened. Her husband wasn't qualified, and she made a MOCKERY of the position she shamefully held.”

10. 1000 Times Better

One respondent believes Melania should have been treated better. “Melania should have been treated 1000 times better than she was as our First Lady! Democrats have zero respect for Melania because they have zero respect for themselves! You're awesome, Melania! TRUMP 2024!”

11. Crooked Joe

Somebody hopes Melania and other notable people will share some information about ‘Joe.' “It would be cool if Melania Trump, Jen Psaki, Jim Bakker, and Moms for Liberty would remind folks how crooked Joe is.”

12. Terrified

Another commenter thinks people are terrified. “They are terrified of the Trump family.”

13. What's Happening

Seeing Melania Trump in the “What's Happening” box on Twitter is never a good thing. Republicans may think of her as “OUR Modern-Day Jackie Kennedy. I think of her as a sullen, moody, entitled, passive-aggressive, creepy Slovenian and trophy wife.”

FLOTUS 2024

As the race for the Presidency once again heats up, everyone's talking about who might be the next President of the United States. This debate is especially true of front-runners like Donald Trump, Ron DeSantis, and President Biden. However, one topic we have yet to see covered is the woman who could become the next First Lady of the United States. Jill Biden, Melania Trump, and Casey DeSantis. What do they bring to the position? Will the new First Lady support new, noteworthy causes, or will she step back to silently endorsing her husband's Presidency? Regardless of who stands in this position, the woman should be treated with respect, graciousness, and kindness as befits the spirit of the American people, no matter how we may personally feel about her or her husband's Presidency.

