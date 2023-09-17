The Never Fading Popularity of Flower Wallpaper

When planning to decorate our homes, the available options can seem overwhelming. With platforms such as Pinterest and Instagram showing every interior aesthetic imaginable, it makes pinpointing the perfect choice, which not only shows off our personality but also delivers the look and feel we're after, quite tricky.

Trends come and go: Cottagecore, Coastal-Grandmother, Barbiecore; the list is seemingly endless. However, one trend that never seems to go out of fashion is flower wallpaper. It's a perennial favorite among homeowners and interior designers that is always popular.

This classic — yet surprisingly contemporary— decor option has been adorning the walls of homes since the Renaissance period, and its charm doesn't show any sign of fading any time soon.

A Return to Nature

In a world increasingly dominated by technology and urbanization, it's natural for us humans to yearn for a return to nature. This desire often manifests in the form of interior design.

Using biophilic design principles is a perennial favorite with interior designers. Biophilic design uses natural materials and nature-inspired components in interiors to connect humans with the natural world.

The purpose is to create an environment that will enhance our mood and make us feel at one with nature and the living world.

Biophilic design is proven to affect our physical and mental health and general well-being positively. A link to nature in our homes calms the soul and mind.

Although this link with the natural world might not be the first thing on our minds when choosing wallpaper, we create that connection to nature by bringing floral motifs indoors.

It is an everyday reminder of the natural world beyond our screens and busy, urban lives. This reconnection can provide a sense of serenity and balance, making our living spaces more relaxing and inviting.

Emotion and Mood Enhancement

Not only does the ‘nature' aspect make us feel good, but surrounding ourselves with beautiful colors or intricate designs is a positive mood booster. Color psychologists have long understood colors and patterns can evoke emotions and influence mood. And colorful flower wallpaper can stimulate feelings of joy, creativity, and inspiration.

As we mentioned before, the natural world affects our moods in such a positive way. For example, walking through woods or a field of flowers makes us feel relaxed and happy. That's why floral wallpapers are so loved: it's like being surrounded by nature at all times in our homes.

We instinctively know there's a relationship between colors and emotions, so why not try bringing this philosophy into play when choosing your wallpaper?

Choosing the right color for a particular room can enhance its intended purpose and mood. Here are some general recommendations for room colors in the home:

Living Room

Green: A calming color that represents nature and relaxation. Pale greens can make the living room feel fresh and serene. Deep dark greens can be cozy and relaxing.

Blue: Encourages relaxation and conversation. It's calming and can be particularly suitable for high-traffic living areas.

Orange: A more energetic color, suitable for lively living spaces where you want to encourage activity and interaction. Think terracotta and rust shades for a sophisticated feel.

Kitchen

Yellow: Evokes feelings of happiness and warmth. It's a cheerful color that can stimulate conversation and appetite.

Green: Works equally well in contemporary and traditional kitchens.

White: Promotes cleanliness and brightness.

Bedroom

Blue: Promotes relaxation and tranquility, helping with sleep and calmness.

Green: Has a calming effect, promoting relaxation and restfulness.

Pink or Lavender: Can be calming and relaxing, inducing a sense of luxury.

Home Office

Blue: Enhances productivity and focus. Lighter shades are calming, while deeper shades can increase concentration.

Green: Reduces anxiety and is easy on the eyes for long durations, ideal for workspaces and home offices .

Neutrals: Neutral tones can create a focused and efficient workspace.

Bathroom

Blue and Green: Both colors evoke a sense of cleanliness and freshness, akin to water and nature.

White: Gives a crisp, clean, and spa-like feel.

Lavender: This can provide a luxurious and calming ambiance.

Dining Room

Red: In softer hues, it can stimulate appetite and conversation.

Neutrals: Warm neutrals with chocolate and bronze tones are a great backdrop to a cozy evening meal.

Yellow: Inviting and cheerful, perfect for lively family meals. Or lux gold tones for glamorous dining.

Children's Room

Soft Blue or Green: Calming colors can help with sleep.

Yellow: Bright and cheerful, it can stimulate play and activity.

Pastel Shades: Generally calming and suitable for children.

Remember, lighting, furniture, and decor accessories can all affect how a color feels in a space.

And the tone of color can also dramatically change the feel. For example, deep red flowers in a bedroom may be overwhelming, while soft pink floral wallpaper is the perfect choice.

Versatility of Design

Hand-in-hand with how it makes us feel, the fact there's so much choice — and a design to suit everyone — is probably why floral wallpaper designs are perpetually popular. And have been since wallpaper's invention.

Flower wallpaper has been a staple in wallpaper design since the early 1500s, so it's no wonder there are so many floral print options to choose from: from beautiful William Morris prints that have withstood the test of time (and are as popular today as they were more than 100 years ago), to modern-day photo-realistic mural wallpaper printed to exactly fit your walls. There's a flower wallpaper to suit every space and every aesthetic preference.

Whether you prefer a classic, understated look or a more vibrant, modern style, wallpaper is the most versatile decor option.

You might be aiming for a modern minimalist vibe, in which case photo-murals offer the perfect solution. They can range from a single, giant bloom to stunning branches of blossom, and these show-stopping designs work perfectly in a minimalist interior.

You may be a fan of Cottagecore and would love to fill your home with vintage charm. Ditsy floral prints are perfect for this look. Team flower scattered wallpaper with color-coordinated woodwork for the perfect vintage vibe.

Or you may prefer an extravagant maximalist style. Some incredible new wallpaper brands have exploded onto the scene, offering bright and beautiful floral designs that pack a visual punch.

So — whatever your taste — there's a flower wallpaper to match.

A Nod to Nostalgia

While modern design trends often lean towards sleek lines and neutral tones, there is an ever-growing appreciation for the charm and comfort of yesteryears.

Flower wallpaper, reminiscent of the homes of our grandparents or even the manor houses of period films or TV series (think Bridgerton or Downton Abbey), brings a touch of nostalgia to our living spaces.

When paired with the clean lines or hard corners of modern furniture, adding wallpaper to an interior space can soften the edges and create a stunning juxtaposition that is comforting and visually interesting.

When combined with modern design elements, the retro appeal of vintage floral wallpaper designs can give a home personality and a natural charm. Creating something unique that represents the homeowner is the holy grail of interior design, and this is a brilliant way of achieving it.

Make a Statement

Over the last decade, there has been a real surge in large-scale floral wallpapers. With the rise of digital printing technologies, the range of images and designs available has exploded. This availability allows homeowners to find or create the perfect vision for their space.

Early wallpaper used to rely on block printing, hence the smaller, tightly packed patterns of vintage wallpaper designs. Then, as time went on and printing techniques advanced, patterns expanded and exploded in size to take advantage of the new technology in print production.

Flat-bed printing was introduced in the early 1950s, which meant a continuous ream of moving paper could be printed, as opposed to just 30m, which it had been previously.

Modern-day printing has moved on even further, and wallpaper production is almost unrecognizable from when it first began. State-of-the-art digital printers can produce no limit on vertical repeat, which means wallpaper featuring giant-sized flowers and trees can now be designed to fit any sized wall.

As a result, the large-scale nature of these murals means they can dramatically alter the feel and vibe of a room. A well-chosen mural can make a space feel bigger, bring in elements of nature, or even evoke specific moods and emotions.

Photo wallpaper murals can be show-stopping statement pieces, transforming a plain wall into a work of art. They add a dynamic visual interest to the room, making the space feel more personalized and distinctive.

The ability of large-scale wallpaper designs to immediately draw the eye and dictate a room's color scheme makes them a popular choice for those looking to create a strong design impact.

Easy and Affordable Room Transformation

Lastly, installing wallpaper offers interior designers and homeowners an easy and affordable way to transform a room's look. Changing wallpaper is much simpler and quicker than remodeling a room or buying brand-new furniture!

Modern printing techniques allow us to update our spaces easily with beautiful, aesthetically pleasing designs. And luckily, we're not spoilt for choice either. There are so many beautiful flower wallpaper designs to choose from, and thanks to the marvel of the internet, we can access them all.

This availability allows us to update our spaces to reflect our personal style — whether in line with the latest trends or our unique taste.

Why The Popularity of Flower Wallpaper Will Never Fade

The rise of flower wallpaper in contemporary design can be attributed to several factors. Its natural appeal, emotional resonance, design versatility, nostalgic charm, striking impact, ease of use, and transformative powers contribute to its popularity.

As we continue to navigate our increasingly digitized lives, the trend of flower wallpapers serves as a testament to our enduring desire to remain connected to nature and our inherent need for beauty and personal expression in our daily lives.

So, why not consider a floral makeover for your walls?