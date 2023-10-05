Flyer’s Frustration: Ranking The 15 Most Hated U.S. Airports

Air travel is enjoyable but often comes with its fair share of frustrations. Whether it's the long lines at security, delayed flights, or crowded terminals, we've all experienced exasperation at airports. Based on the opinions and experiences of angry passengers who've experienced these facilities firsthand, here are the most hated U.S. airports, shedding light on the hubs that have tested the patience of travelers far and wide.

1. Boston Logan International Airport (BOS)

I've heard horror stories about traveling through the Boston Logan Airport. There's constant criticism for its frequent weather-related delays, especially during winter storms, which can disrupt travel plans and lead to frustration. Additionally, the airport's aging terminals and limited seating areas have left passengers longing for more comfortable and modern facilities. Some travelers have also expressed concerns about high parking fees, adding to their overall negative impressions of the airport.

2. San Francisco International Airport (SFO)

Multiple users expressed their discontent with the San Francisco International Airport because it is prone to delays, fog, and security issues. Passengers say the flights are always late, the personnel is way too strict, often unreasonably so, and it's a headache just trying to board the plane. Overall, despite loving San Francisco, the city, many users expressed their frustration and anxiety with SFO.

3. Houston George Bush Intercontinental Airport (IAH)

Houston George Bush Intercontinental Airport has drawn criticism from travelers for several reasons, with its substantial distance from certain areas of the city being a notable source of frustration. The tedious customs lines often result in long wait times, adding to passenger dissatisfaction. Moreover, the airport's limited entertainment options have left many travelers yearning for more to do during layovers and delays, making the overall experience less enjoyable for those passing through.

4. Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport (DFW)

Dallas/Fort Worth Airport, often dubbed DFW, can stir up some strong feelings among travelers for a few reasons. First off, its sheer size can leave even the most seasoned flyers feeling overwhelmed, with long walks between terminals and endless corridors. Additionally, the infamous Texas heat can make navigating the airport's outdoor sections a sweaty ordeal, and for those with layovers, the lack of exciting dining options is annoying.

5. Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport (ATL)

The Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport is loved by some and hated by others. For the latter, its title as the world's busiest airport often translates to crowds, long security lines, and the occasional feeling of being lost in a sea of people. Plus, those who aren't fans of layovers might find themselves here more often than they'd like due to its status as a major connecting hub. Various people described it as a zoo, a circus, or a war zone.

6. Denver International Airport (DEN)

Denver International Airport is known for its mysterious and sometimes eerie ambiance, largely due to the conspiracy theories and unsettling artwork scattered throughout the terminal. The airport's infamous blue horse sculpture, known as “Blucifer,” with its glowing red eyes, has been the subject of numerous urban legends. Additionally, the murals in the baggage claim area depict unsettling and cryptic imagery, fueling speculation about hidden meanings and intentions behind the airport's design choices and adding an air of mystery to the overall experience.

7. Philadelphia International Airport (PHL)

Philadelphia International Airport has earned a reputation for passenger dissatisfaction due to its reportedly rude and unprofessional staff, who often mistreat travelers. Common flight delays, questionable cleanliness, and slow Wi-Fi only add to the airport's negative image. Numerous passengers have voiced their frustration over being yelled at, ignored, or mistreated, making the overall experience at this airport a source of discontent for many.

8. Chicago O'Hare International Airport (ORD)

Chicago O'Hare International Airport has garnered its fair share of dislike among travelers primarily due to its frequent delays, unforgiving weather conditions, and challenging layout. The airport's susceptibility to harsh weather often leads to cancellations, flight diversions, and missed connections, creating considerable frustration for passengers. Additionally, its sprawling and confusing layout is frequently criticized for inefficiency, further contributing to the airport's less-than-favorable reputation among travelers.

9. Los Angeles International Airport (LAX)

LAX faces criticism primarily due to its location surrounded by heavy traffic, resulting in stressful commutes for travelers. The presence of multiple terminals, which are not interconnected, adds to the hassle of navigating the airport. Slow security processes and mediocre amenities further contribute to the negative sentiments, with many passengers describing their experience as a nightmare or a painful ordeal.

10. Dulles International Airport (IAD)

Dulles International Airport's distance from the city center, coupled with the requirement for a long bus ride to reach the gates, has made it unpopular among travelers. Crowded, uncomfortable, and unreliable buses only exacerbate the inconvenience. Critics also lament the airport's design and the significant amount of time wasted during the transportation process, making it a source of frustration for many.

11. Newark Liberty International Airport (EWR)

Newark Liberty International Airport has earned a poor reputation primarily due to reports of unfriendly and unhelpful staff who show little concern for passengers' needs. Frequent flight delays, outdated facilities, and expensive dining options further contribute to passenger dissatisfaction. Many travelers have expressed their anger, disappointment, or regret regarding their experiences at this airport.

12. John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK)

JFK Airport is often criticized for being plagued by traffic jams, a poor layout, and inefficient security processes. The terminals are spread far apart, confusing signage adds to the difficulty of navigating the airport, and service quality can be inconsistent. Many travelers express frustration, stress, and hassle as common sentiments when dealing with JFK.

13. LaGuardia Airport (LGA)

LaGuardia Airport has faced widespread dissatisfaction due to a massive construction project causing delays, detours, and disruptions. Congestion is rampant, and the overall condition of the airport is perceived as poor, with limited amenities. Many passengers have described LaGuardia as a “dump,” a “mess,” or a “joke” due to the ongoing construction and its impact on the travel experience.

14. Miami International Airport (MIA)

MIA has garnered a negative reputation for reportedly rude and incompetent staff who may not speak English fluently. The customs process is often described as slow, chaotic, and unpredictable, leading to passenger frustration. Travelers have reported issues such as lost luggage, missed flights, and even instances of scams, contributing to a less-than-pleasant experience.

15. Orlando International Airport (MCO)

This airport is hated because it is crowded with families and children who are visiting Disney World or other theme parks. Long lines, high fees, and a confusing layout have led many travelers to describe their experiences at MCO as a “nightmare” or a “disaster,” particularly during peak tourist seasons.

