From Chaos to Calm: Essential Hacks for Traveling with a Toddler

Flying with very young children probably doesn't rank high on anyone's fun meter. From dealing with temper tantrums to keeping them entertained during long flights, traveling can quickly become overwhelming. But don't worry because we found 12 survival tips that will make traveling with a toddler a breeze.

Whether you're a seasoned traveler or it's your first time hitting the road with your little adventurer, these tips will help you avoid common pitfalls and make your journey memorable — for all the right reasons.

1. Expect The Worst

Approach the flight with the mindset that your child will be on their very worst behavior, that the inflight entertainment will be on the fritz, and that everyone else on the plane will glare at you for the duration of the flight. Anything in the “not terrible” category counts as a win. Lower the bar.

2. Learn Your Airline’s Policy on Pre-boarding.

Most airlines allow families with children to board early to allow families extra time to get seated and settled before the line of (probably impatient) passengers starts to form.

On the flip side, some families recommended waiting until the last moment to board the plane to allow kids extra time to get their wiggles out. The potential pitfall here is getting last dibs on overhead bin space.

3. Talk to Your Kids About The Trip — Even if You Think They Won’t Understand.

A two-year-old probably isn’t going to understand your explanation of what it’s like to go through airport security and why we shouldn’t kick the back of the seat in front of us, but kids absorb more than you think. Some little nuggets of information may get through and make that change of routine (often stressful for kids) more bearable.

4. Take a Stroller

While a stroller can be cumbersome when navigating airport security, travelers with younger kids might find it worth not carrying a child through the airport. Use the stroller’s cargo area to hold backpacks and purses – one less thing for the parents to carry. Most airlines allow strollers to be gate checked, which means you’ll get it at the aircraft's door upon arrival versus the baggage claim.

5. Buy The Child Their Own Seat

Many seasoned parent travelers on Reddit urged families with young children to buy the child their own seat, even if they’re young enough to ride as a lap child. While it might be tempting to save the airfare, the extra room is never a bad idea, even if the child sits on the parent’s lap for part of the flight. Consider snagging a CARES harness, an FAA-approved restraint device that works with the plane’s seatbelt to provide safety for the youngest travelers.

6. Consider Bringing The Car Seat

This travel tip got very mixed reviews. Pro car seat parents say kids sleep and behave better in a seat they’re used to sitting in (and probably car napping, too.) Other parents warned of the dangers of keeping kids in car seats for an extended time, such as the potential for head, shoulder, and neck damage, asphyxiation, and strangulation (be sure to keep those straps tight.)

Realistically, a child isn’t going to sit in their car seat for an entire long-haul flight, so there are plenty of opportunities to take breaks.

7. Pack All The Things

Bring a complete change of clothes, snacks, and new toys. Toys don’t have to be fancy or expensive. Cheap dollar-store finds that the child hasn’t seen before can be rolled out. Several parents suggested a roll of blue painter’s tape (easier to remove from hard surfaces than regular stickers) to keep a child entertained for hours.

Don’t forget to pack a familiar blanket, pillow, or stuffed animal to keep the child comfortable. Make sure to pack a change of clothes for everyone in your travel group. You don't want to fly in a puked-on shirt. No one else wants you to do that, either.

8. Electronic Entertainment Is Your In-flight Friend

Load your child’s iPad or tablet with a combination of new games and videos. If you set strict rules about screen time, a long flight might warrant relaxing things. If your child hasn’t used headphones, practice using headphones before the flight. Other passengers don't want to listen to Blippy.

9. Research Airline Bassinets

If you’re flying with a child under two, check to see if your flight offers an inflight bassinet, often referred to as a sky cot or a carrycot. Most inflight bassinets are free to use but are limited to specific seats (usually bulkhead seating) that may come with an extra charge.

One parent recommends getting the bassinet even if you don’t think your child will sleep in it because it’s an extra space to sit and play or hold other belongings, such as diaper bags or blankets.

10. Ear Popping: It’s Probably Going To Happen

Changes in pressure when the airplane takes off and lands make your ears “pop.” For babies and toddlers, this is extra painful due to undeveloped eustachian tubes. Ear popping isn’t fun for adults, but understanding what’s happening and knowing that the pain/pressure is temporary make pressure changes bearable. Little kids don’t understand what’s happening – they know their ears hurt.

Chewing or swallowing can mitigate ear pain and pressure, which is why many adults chew gum during takeoff. If your child is too young for gum, offer them a lollipop to suck on. If kids still take a bottle or nurse, offer that.

Pro tip: Congested kids are more likely to be uncomfortable during cabin pressure changes. Make sure to have tissues on hand to clear any sniffles.

11. Don’t Worry About Schedules or Jet Lag

It’s next to impossible to keep a child on their regular schedule when traveling, so go with the flow and cross your fingers for a nice long nap. A difference of even a couple of hours tends to throw everyone’s inner clock off, but the effects of jet lag usually don’t last more than a few days, and kids tend to bounce back quickly.

Don’t over plan your mornings and brace yourself for those middle-of-the-night wake-ups. Nobody likes jet lag, but it works itself out.

12. You’ll Never See These People Again

Don’t worry about what other people might think; ignore them if someone throws a disapproving look in your direction. Your toddler will probably act like a toddler, but they have as much right to be on that airplane as the other passengers.

Your child might have their worst day (see number one), but your trip won’t last forever, even though that may be how it seems. The likelihood of seeing other passengers again is slim, so grit your teeth, keep your chin up, and get through it.