Flyover Chicago: The Immersive Experience That Chi-Town Needed

If Chicago is on your radar for this year, Flyover Chicago should be at the top of your attraction list when you visit. Created by Pursuit, known for its epic Flyover experiences in Las Vegas, Iceland, and Canada, the attraction highlights the love and passion locals have for the city.

Located at the iconic Navy Pier, its official opening on March 1, 2024, was as positive as it was memorable. Guests wanting to see the city like never before have sold out tickets for days at a time.

What Is Flyover Chicago?

With former Disney Imagineer Rick Rothchild at the helm, Flyover Chicago takes the idea of Rothchild's Disney attraction and amps it up. The attraction offers riders a unique experience a much-needed attraction in the city. Yes, Chi-Town has cool attractions, including 360 Chicago and Skydeck Chicago, that offer a bird’s eye view of the third largest city in the United States, but they’re missing an important element—immersion. To up the proverbial immersive ante, three distinct scents are pumped in through scent canisters at precisely the right moment. It may take a couple of rides before you catch all three, but they include fresh air over water, burnt rubber, and coffee.

When forming Flyover Chicago, writer and director David Mossop highlighted working with city residents to create the experience, “When we began this journey and throughout the process, we had the privilege of speaking with hundreds of Chicagoans about Chicago and what makes them proud of the city. As we spoke to all these incredible people, we were excited to find common threads and fuse them into a story that ultimately inspires and brings people together.”

In a nutshell, Flyover Chicago uses multi-sensory aspects by combining aerial views with precise seat movements that allow passengers to feel like they are flying around and through notable sights. Additionally, the nine-minute show highlights seasonal changes, including the green dyeing of The Chicago River for St. Patrick’s Day, autumn scenery, and summer on the beach.

Flyover Chicago: The Full Experience

Comparing Flyover Chicago with Disney Park attractions, once a guest’s ticket has been scanned, visitors enter a traditional queue with other guests. Two pre-shows provide insight into how and why sights, scenes, and cast were chosen, allowing for more movability and 60 riders at a time via separate “galleries.” Labeled an experience with “three acts,” each leads up to the final flyover experience.

Act 1

The first room guests enter is Act 1. A dark museum-style art gallery is filled with experiences visitors would expect to find via picture frames with video and sound. Depending on where guests stand in the room, the sound changes to highlight the particular frame when standing in front of it.

The amount of time spent in Act 1 depends on the adjacent Act 2 room. There are seats for those who don’t wish to circulate throughout the room and see each frame’s video up close, allowing guests with mobility issues to enjoy the experience as well. Both calming and relaxing, it’s just a small glimpse into the city and its people.

Act 2

Act 2 is a deeper dive into Chicago and the final Flyover show. Complete with a musical score by Elliott Wheeler—think Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis—it’s a 360-degree immersion. Filled with real Chicagoans and a crescendoing soundtrack, the video is an ideal way for both locals and visitors to get the city’s true vibe. While each scene is both poignant and important, the stars of Act 2 are Dr. Walt Whitman and his Grammy-winning Soul Children of Chicago choir with standout songstress 16-year-old Jazmine Matthews.

Encouraged by her mother, a former choir member herself to audition for the choir, Jazmine had to go through a second audition to become the soloist in the show. When asked how she felt seeing the completed show for the first time, Jazmine beamed through her response, “I was actually really shocked. It was so much better than I expected it was gonna be. I was really proud of myself because, I’m not gonna lie, at first, I was kind of doubting myself a little bit. But then when I saw it, I was, like, wow! I actually just did this.”

Act 3

Guests patiently waiting for Act 3 will be rewarded—with nine minutes of high-resolution drone footage on a massive 65-foot spherical screen. While similar to the look and feel of Soarin’ Around the World at Disneyland and Walt Disney World with wind and scents, the similarities end there, as the park attraction is only five minutes long.

With updated technology, each seat’s movement isn’t curtailed by forward-and-back movements but can, instead, tip both left and right for a more realistic feeling. Additionally, during show sections highlighting water aspects, a light mist is sprayed for the full effect.

Thanks to the show's realism, guests who suffer from motion sickness may feel the effects of weaving, plummeting, and soaring through the city streets. While most of the guests haven’t shown signs of it, it is recommended that those who are particularly susceptible should wait on standby for the rest of their party. Find out everything you need to know about tickets, hours, and location at the Flyover Chicago website.