America Searches for Top Coupons for Dinner Delivery Discounts

Americans order food delivered to their door on average once every 6.7 days, spending between $35 and 40 per order. That's a lot of money, sending savvy searchers to seek coupons to offset the elevated prices for in-home dining.

Frugal living experts at CommonCentsMom analyzed the average monthly Google searches for coupons for restaurants and food delivery services in the US over the past year. It found that DoorDash leads among mixed food delivery services, with an average of 591,000 searches per month.

Meanwhile, Papa John’s is the most popular restaurant brand that US residents seek coupons for, averaging 441,000 hits every month.

Discount hunters also look for a bargain at Subway, which receives 200,000 coupon and promo code-related searches each month. Grubhub on 108,000 average monthly searches and Chuck E. Cheese has 99,000 searches every month.

Top 10 Most Searched Coupons for Food Delivery

Door Dash (591,000 average monthly searches) Papa John’s (441,000) Uber Eats (349,000) Pizza Hut (263,000) Subway (200,000) Grubhub (108,000) Chuck E. Cheese (99,000) Burger King (76,000) Little Caesars (68,000) Domino’s (66,000)

Delivery Services Slice Into Pizza Profits

Food delivery is now a global market worth more than $150 billion, triple what it was in 2017. Five of the top 10 delivery discounts searched were to pizza places. Historically, food delivery was limited to pizza and Chinese food. Now there are many alternatives to pizza.

Mark Patrick from Financial Pilgrimage says, “Food delivery services have taken the world by storm, especially since the start of the pandemic. Naturally, consumers seek opportunities to save money by seeking coupons for services such as DoorDash and Grubhub. As these services expand into grocery store delivery, we may see searches increase even more in the future.”

The data shows pizza restaurants' market share is waning. It also represents an opportunity for their competitors. While reliance on delivery services became a habit during the pandemic, delivering food is here to stay. And non-pizza options are top of mind.

You Pay Less, Others Pay More

Costs for delivery services added a lot to the bottom line in recent years – not all of those extra fees being passed on to the consumer. DoorDash spent more ($163.5M) on advertising than both GrubHub ($97.9M) and Instacart ($33.8M) combined. Papa John’s, the top pizza chain on this list, incurred $62M in advertising spending in 2021.

The coupons reduce the margins of the delivery companies, and there is also a considerable expense to advertise.

Chuck E Cheese Please

An encouraging takeaway from the study is Chuck E Cheese. Restaurants hold the other nine top spots focused on takeout or food delivery. Chuck E Cheese is different in that they traditionally focus on the in-person dining experience. Yet many googlers are searching for Chuck E Cheese for food delivery.

Chuck E Cheese discounts are difficult to find unless you know where to look. That may explain why there are so many searches for Chuck E Cheese.

A Few Surprises

It wasn’t too long ago that Domino’s was the king of having meals delivered. But they are now looking up at a new king. Burger King outranked Domino’s pizza.

A few notable companies were clipped from the rankings. Surprisingly, well-known brands like Dennys, Applebee’s, Instacart, and Amazon did not appear in the rankings.

Amazon is especially interesting. Not only does the retail giant sell many food products, but they also own Whole Foods. Along with owning a stake in GrubHub, Amazon recently launched a food delivery service to compete with Door Dash, Instacart, Postmates and Uber Eats. There are also many Amazon discounts, coupons, and promo codes available. Their omission highlights that searchers do not consider Amazon when searching for discounts on food delivery.

Coupons as a Business Model

Perhaps there is another reason these are the most searched brands for coupons.

Michael Slick, a Marketing and Business Development Consultant, explains, “Consumers have been trained by some brands not to make a purchase at full price because of the never-ending supply of coupons and discounts.” As a former Pizza Hut Marketing Manager and ex-Burger King employee, he should know too.

Michael adds, “Coupons were designed to generate interest and trial, although consumers quickly get accustomed to the lower discounted price if used too often. With some brands, consumers are reluctant to make a purchase without the coupon discount.”

An Evolving Industry

The convenience of delivering food comes at a cost. Delivery as a service is yet another expense, making it more expensive to eat. Clipping coupons is a way to offset those rising costs.

Coupons may become even more critical as more competitors gain momentum and market share.

