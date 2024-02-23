29 Drinks and Dishes Hollywood Made Famous

We don’t always feel the influence of Hollywood on our everyday lives directly. Sometimes, it’s subtle enough that people seem drawn to drinks and meals that they wouldn’t otherwise appreciate if it weren’t for a TV show or movie.

Some of the recipes below are everyday drinks or meals. Others, however, have gripped public consciousness solely because of the movie or sitcom they appeared in.

Boeuf Bourguignon (Julie and Julia, 2009)



Many lovers of French cuisine knew about boeuf bourguignon before they watched Julie and Julia and the unfortunate event that led to the dish being burnt crisp in the movie. However, this delicious French stew got a lot of new fans after the movie came out.

Spaghetti and Meatballs (Lady and the Tramp, 1955)



Everyone who watched Lady and the Tramp remembers fondly the scene where the two dogs eat spaghetti and meatballs and end up kissing over one spaghetti. Spaghetti and meatballs is a hearty recipe that lots of cooks fall back on when feeding large crowds.

Vesper Martini (James Bond, 2006 to Present)



A “shaken not stirred” Vesper Martini is James Bond’s drink of choice and a cocktail that the writer of the Bond series, Ian Fleming, actually came up with for Casino Royale. Containing Gordon’s gin and vodka, the iconic drink is usually served in a martini glass with a slice of lemon peel. It’s a mouthwatering winter cocktail that lives up to the hype.

Omelet (Big Night, 1996)



Big Night is a movie about immigrants struggling to make it big in America. However, after they fail to impress their guests with traditional Italian food, the two characters regain their hopes for a better day while sharing a plate of omelets.

Champagne Fizz (Casablanca, 1942)

Champagne Fizz is the drink of choice at Rick Blaine’s Moroccan nightclub in Casablanca. Signaling high class, the drink features Veuve Clicquot 1926 champagne, lemon juice, gin, and sugar. Although the recipe is simple, it’s a great choice for sophisticated New Year parties.

White Russian (The Big Lebowski, 1998)



The Dude, the main character of The Big Lebowski, makes no secret that White Russians are his favorite drink. This vodka, coffee liqueur, and fresh cream cocktail is easy to make and delicious.

Cheeseburger (Pulp Fiction, 1994)

While it’s not the Big Kahuna Burger from Pulp Fiction per se, a cheeseburger is an unsurprisingly popular choice for diners worldwide. Whether called a “Royale with cheese,” as John Travolta’s character refers to a quarter pounder with cheese in the movie, or simply a cheeseburger, the sandwich never disappoints.

Apple Pie: (When Harry Met Sally, 1989)

In the movie, Sally, played by Meg Ryan, is very specific about what kind of apple pie she wants to order. It is a slice of apple pie a la mode, yet heated with the ice cream on the side. Unless the ice cream is strawberry, she won’t have it and would replace it with “whipped cream, but only if it’s real.” Whether or not you’re as fussy about your pie as Sally, apple pie is always a crowd-pleaser.

French 75 (Casablanca, 1942)

Having a nightclub at the center of the action means Casablanca inspired more than one drink. Served in a champagne flute glass, French 75 features gin, lemon juice, and ice. It’s a straightforward and refreshing drink with an orange or lemon twist.

Ratatouille (Ratatouille, 2007)

Ratatouille is another French recipe that food lovers have known about for ages. However, after Remy the Rat made it his signature dish in this beloved movie, recipes for this delicious vegetable dish flooded the internet.

Hot Chocolate (Chocolat, 2000)

Chocolat is all about chocolate, and Juliette Binoche’s character attempts to endear herself to a less-than-friendly town with her chocolate creations. Her hot chocolate is spicy and dark, perfect for a romantic lunch or a cold winter’s day.

Red Eye (Cocktail, 1988)

Not to be confused with the coffee of the same name, this cocktail combines vodka with tomato juice, beer, and a raw egg. According to Tom Cruise’s character, it’s the kind of drink that both wakes you up and keeps the buzz going after a night of heavy drinking.

Pizza (Mystic Pizza, 1988)

Mystic Pizza is a movie about a real pizza restaurant starring Julia Roberts. While you don’t have to love the particular pizza creations depicted in the movie, you must admit that pizza is one of the best choices of food to sit down and munch on while binging a show.

Mexican Wedding Cake Cookies (Like Water for Chocolate, 1992)



Like Water for Chocolate is a romantic movie with many twists and turns. Lumi Cavazos' character has to bake a wedding cake for her love interest’s marriage to her sister, and these cookies are included in the lineup. Wedding cake cookies combine pecans, cinnamon, and confectioners’ sugar, offering a way sweeter ending than the movie.

Pumptini (Vanderpump Rules, 2013-Present)

Pumptini has been a favorite of raspberry cocktail lovers ever since it appeared in season five of Vanderpump Rules. It combines fresh raspberries, vodka, grapefruit, and lime juice, and it’s as pretty as it is tasty.

Cosmopolitan (SATC,1998-2008)

Cosmopolitans became fixtures in SATC as the cocktails of choice for Sarah Jessica Parker’s character and her friends. They’re a mix of vodka, Cointreau, cranberry juice, and a dash of lime and are a favorite with many.

French Toast (Kramer vs. Kramer, 1979)

Many people swear by French toast for breakfast, but they probably wouldn’t touch Dustin Hoffman’s character’s version with a nine-foot pole. Showing his ineptness in the kitchen, the man makes his son French toast with eggshells in the batter.

Blini With Caviar (Babette’s Feast, 1987)

As the name suggests, Babette’s Feast is a movie that introduces a lot of fancy food. A lottery winner, played by Stephane Audran, embarks on spending her winnings on a feast that includes blini with caviar. While prohibitively priced, the dish is a must-try if you’ve always wondered about the enduring fame of caviar.

Old Fashioned (Mad Men, 2007-2015)

Jon Hamm, who plays the main character in Mad Men, often enjoys an Old Fashioned as he wheels and deals on the show. You can make the Old Fashioned with rye or bourbon. However, to stay authentic to the show, pick rye whiskey- Don Draper’s choice.

Aperol Spritz (The White Lotus, 2021- Present)

Aperol Spritz has been very popular during the last decade, even to the point where articles popped up about how it isn’t worth the hype. However, its inclusion in HBO’s The White Lotus has renewed interest in the Prosecco and Aperol mix.

Martinis (The Thin Man, 1934)

The Thin Man is a detective comedy starring William Powell and Myrna Loy. However, the two stars drink martinis with as much, if not more, interest than they solve cases. You can’t blame them, though. Combining vodka, vermouth, and olives for garnish, martinis are delightful cocktails.

Shrimp Gumbo (Forrest Gump, 1994)



Shrimp Gumbo is just one of the many shrimp recipes Tom Hanks’s army friend, Bubba, played by Mykelti Williamson, mentions to him in the movie. While every family’s gumbo recipe has some secret ingredients that make it stand above the others, Bubba Gump’s shrimp and chicken recipe has become famous online.

Leek Soup (Bridget Jones’s Diary, 2001)



Leek soup is a great fixture for cold weather. Just make sure to avoid making the same mistake as Renee Zellweger’s character. Too busy trying to impress company, she forgets to remove the twine from her leeks, turning her soup light blue.

Spaghetti Bolognese (Goodfellas, 1990)



Called “meat sauce” in the movie, the Bolognese creation of Paul Sorvino and Frank Pellegrino’s characters is unlike any other. They cut garlic with a razor, use three meats, and combine the meal with lobster. While you don’t need a razor to make delicious spaghetti Bolognese, combining pork, pancetta, and beef is a great idea for a sauce that’s out of this world.

Shawarma (The Avengers, 2012)

We do not doubt that the scene in The Avengers where all our heroes are stuffing their faces with shawarma after saving the planet caused shawarma sales to go through the roof as Marvel fans left the theaters. And why shouldn’t they? Shawarma is an awesome Middle Eastern dish, so fans could relate to the crew’s delight in enjoying it.

Mushroom Ravioli (The Twilight Saga, 2008-2012)



After Kristen Stewart’s character, Bella, picks mushroom ravioli as her meal during her first date with her vampire beau, fans of the Twilight Saga started visiting Bella Italia, where the scene was taking place, in droves. In response, Bella Italia named the dish “Bella Mushroom Ravioli.”

Chocolate-Caramel Cream Pie (Waitress, 2007)



Keri Russell stars in Waitress as the titular character who bakes a cake every day and names it after things happening in her life. Her chocolate caramel cream pie received the name “I Hate My Husband Pie,” and we won’t spoil the movie for you to tell you why. However, we can tell you that cream pies are delicious, and nothing beats chocolate and caramel!

Boiled Lobster With Potatoes and Corn (Annie Hall, 1977)

Lobster is a luxurious meal, but not when you chase and wrangle the live animal through your kitchen like Diane Keaton and Woody Allen’s characters in Annie Hall. Nevertheless, lobster boils are tasty and easy to make.

Spaghetti Carbonara (Heartburn, 1986)



Spaghetti carbonara is a simple and delicious meal of pasta, guanciale, creamy eggs, and parmesan. You can savor it at 4 a.m. on your first date, like Jack Nicholson’s character in Heartburn does, or just make it for dinner like everyone else. Either way, it’s a wonderful meal.