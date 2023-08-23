How Will America’s Food Insecurity Surge Affect You?

In this year's June Consumer Food Insights Report, the United States is confronted with a rise in food insecurity, reaching 17 percent. That matches the rate reported back in March 2022, the second instance within just 18 months that the nation has grappled with such distressing levels of food insecurity.

Food insecurity, as defined by the USDA, refers to the lack of consistent access to enough food for all members of a household to lead an active, healthy life, and it can be a temporary or long-lasting situation. This trend sheds light on the growing number of people who cannot afford adequate sustenance.

According to Ian K. McDonough, an associate professor and Chair of the Department of Economics at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, the primary culprit behind this issue seems to be eroding buying power due to higher inflation, forcing households to make tighter choices between competing needs, particularly between housing and food.

More Than Just Physical Health

The impact of food insecurity extends beyond physical health. McDonough notes that causal connections are challenging to establish. Nonetheless, the correlated repercussions have been extensively documented, affecting children and adults.

Insufficient access to proper nutrition in children has been linked to various health and educational problems, including anemia, heightened aggression, and impaired cognitive development. For adults, consequences include diminished nutrient absorption, inadequate dietary intake during pregnancy leading to a higher risk of birth defects, and overall physical and mental health issues. Additionally, elderly adults facing food insecurity encounter complications in performing basic daily activities.

According to the associate professor, numerous studies have identified associations between food insecurity and symptoms of anxiety and depression in low-income adults, poorer mental well-being among adolescents, higher levels of stress and emotional distress in women, heightened maternal depression and parental stress, and even an increased risk of binge eating and bulimia nervosa. McDonough, however, urges caution, emphasizing that correlation does not necessarily imply causation.

The Complex Factors Linked to Food Insecurity

Drawing from observational data, McDonough reveals that food insecurity is closely tied to various socioeconomic and demographic factors. Most often, single parents, African-American and Hispanic people, people with limited financial capability, and/or people with incomes equal to or below the federal poverty line lead households considered to be food insecure.

Moreover, food insecurity tends to be more prevalent in large cities and rural areas compared to suburban areas and regions surrounding major metropolitan areas. “Although,” McDonough says, “it is difficult to ascertain how these factors have evolved over time, our understanding of what core determinants seem to matter has evolved.”

Evidence-Based Strategies to Tackle Food Insecurity

Despite the issue's complexity, evidence-based strategies and interventions have shown promise in reducing food insecurity rates. McDonough acknowledges that the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), formerly known as food stamps, has been associated with decreased food insecurity among eligible households.

He emphasizes that other elements, such as benefit levels, eligibility requirements, and economic conditions, can affect SNAP's effectiveness. As such, policymakers must ensure that the program is accessible to those in need and provides sufficient support to address food insecurity comprehensively.

Is Managing Food Waste a Solution?

The USDA approximates that annually, between 30 to 40 percent of the food produced in the United States goes to waste, with the potential to feed an estimated 2 million people.

Discussing the impact of reducing food waste on combating food insecurity, McDonough highlights the challenge of quantifying the benefits. While curbing food waste through food rescue programs could make a significant difference, legal obstacles related to perishable goods add complexity.

By and large, McDonough acknowledges the efforts of Feeding America, the largest food rescue organization in the country, which rescued a remarkable 3.6 billion pounds of groceries last year to provide meals for those facing hunger.

In light of this, enhancing transparency in food safety labeling is critical to combating food waste and hunger. Inconsistencies among best-by, use-by, and sell-by dates confuse consumers, leading to premature food disposal. The USDA emphasizes that most foods remain safe until they show signs of spoilage if handled properly.

Additionally, implementing policies protecting grocery retailers from uncommon liabilities under the Good Samaritan Food Donation Act enables surplus food donations to charities and local food banks. This approach significantly reduces hunger within communities, making substantial strides toward nourishing those in need.

Acknowledging The Remaining Unknowns

McDonough underscores that while we have made progress in understanding food insecurity, there is still much we do not comprehend. Even when accounting for factors associated with household or individual food insecurity, there remains significant unexplained variation. This becomes even more critical when addressing the disparities in food security that exist along racial and ethnic lines.

