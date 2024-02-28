Embark on a Cultural Food Tour of Wichita, Kansas

When you think of Kansas foods, what comes to mind? Most likely, you’ll think of Midwest comfort meals that are heavy on meat and potatoes. Wichita, Kansas, however, is known for three distinctive cultural food influences: Lebanese, Mexican, and Vietnamese. The largest city in the state is home to over 1,200 locally-owned eateries, many of which cater to diners seeking these specific cultural influences.

Wichita, Kansas—the Heart of the Country

Incorporated in 1870, Wichita was once a cattle drive destination where beef was king. Immigrant workers, hoping to escape economic hardship in their home countries, migrated to Wichita, taking jobs at meatpacking plants and railroad companies. While the stockyards no longer exist, generations of families remain deeply rooted in the area, and each cultural community is well-represented throughout the city by its restaurants.

Wichitans are passionate about local cuisine. If you ask someone which restaurant serves the best hummus, tacos, or pho, you should prepare for energetic, impassioned responses.

Lebanese Influence in Kansas

The entrepreneurial spirit of the Lebanese community is undeniable, apparent by its long list of restaurants. St. George and St. Mary Orthodox churches also attract hundreds of eaters to benefit dinners and bazaars featuring authentic food.

First-time visitors to Wichita, Kansas would be remiss if they didn’t make their way to one of the dozens of eateries such as Cafe Maurice, MIF Deli, N&J Café & Bakery, Bella Luna Café, Le Monde Cafe & Deli, or Meddys.

Diners should include creamy chickpea hummus served with soft pita bread or manoosh, a crispy flatbread coated with za’atar consisting of dried herbs and sesame seeds, in their dining tour. For starters, appetizers like rolled grape leaves or deep-fried kibbeh balls made from seasoned ground beef onion, pine nuts, and spices typically appear on menus. At dinnertime, meat eaters will appreciate traditional slow-roasted shawarma or lamb shanks, often paired with the country’s most famous salad, fattoush.

Lebanese Markets & Bakeries

N & J Global Market and Asia Bazaar Grocery supply staple groceries for foodies who want to cook Middle Eastern recipes at home. Fans of kibbeh nayeh, the national dish of Lebanon, shop at Yaacoub Meat Market. Bagatelle Bakery customers order artistic cakes for special occasions—Strawberry Chantilly Cream is a widely regarded selection.

Witchita's Mexican Food Scene

The cultural food tour continues to the city’s industrial North End, also referred to as the Nomar District. Here, the Mexican-American community’s restaurant scene consists of taco trucks and mom-and-pop owned restaurants nestled amongst buildings adorned with vibrant murals. Retail store windows display shimmering quinceañera dresses and paleterías, Hispanic snack shops, advertise ice cream and popsicles.

The neighborhood’s food truck scene is the real deal, which could easily be a micro food tour. A concentration of vendors dot the urban landscape. The smell of grilled carne asada emits from trucks Rico’s Tacos El Torito, Taqueria El Vago, and Chucherias Y Mas.

The oldest family-fun Mexican restaurant in the city, Connie’s Mexico Cafe, has anchored the neighborhood since 1963, serving neighborhood workers and hungry patrons Mexican American meals. Grilled chicken is in high demand around the corner at Pollo Dorado. Diners seeking mega burritos or carnitas are in luck at Taqueria El Fogon, Birrieria Raymundo, and Mi Lindo Michoacan. It’s not all platter-sized meals and street tacos. Refreshing agua frescas drinks and cóctel de fruit, sliced fruit salads with jícama and cucumber, dominate the menu board at Las Delicias ICT.

Mexican Markets & Bakeries

A staple on the Mexican food scene, Juarez Bakery, is where shoppers can indulge in freshly baked pastries like churros and sweet conchas while shopping for essential groceries. Beyond the neighborhood, El Rio Bravo Supermarket is a full-service grocery store supplying shoppers with butchered meat and inexpensive produce. Warm flour and corn tortillas are made daily at Tortilleria La Tradition Inc. and sourced by local restaurants.

A free festival, Tacos & Tequilas, kicks off summer at Wichita Boathouse where attendees shop food trucks and play yard games to the backdrop of mariachi music.

Vietnamese Restaurants in Wichita

Vietnamese restaurants add cultural diversity throughout various Wichita neighborhoods, concentrating on the south side. Highly celebrated events throughout the year draw thousands of food connoisseurs. In February, Lunar New Year celebrations highlight food culture. October attracts folks to All Saints Catholic Church’s Vietnamese Fall Festival and the annual Wichita Asian Festival. Asian Night Market, a bazaar-themed event, allows chefs to showcase their best dishes in May.

Count on pho and bành mí sandwiches to appear on menus. Pho, steaming hot bowls of aromatic bone broth are served with marinated meat and typically topped with raw herbs, sprouts, and chilies. Sliced cold cuts or pork loaf stacked with cucumber, cilantro, and tomato sandwiched between crusty French bread to create traditional bành mí sandwiches.

While the list of Vietnamese restaurants for a culinary tour is nearly endless, sought-after spots serving pho include Saigon, Little Saigon, Pho Kim, Pho Cuong, Thoa’s Bistro, Pho KC, Pho One 8, and Kim’s Noodle Bar. When bành mí cravings set in, Kimlan Sandwiches serves customers 15 variations.

Vietnamese Markets & Bakeries

Wichita doesn’t lack for Asian markets. At Kim Son Asian Market, Grace Market, Thai Binh Supermarket, and Dong Huong, imported seafood and meats, exotic produce, and aisles of dry noodles and condiments keep shoppers returning for more, reach-in warming bins house trays of French-influenced baguette loaves used to prepare bành mí. Mino Bakery’s cream cheese and fruit-filled buns are must-haves.

The city is a mecca for delicious restaurant food and a tour-worthy destination for iconic landmarks. Wichita, Kansas is so much more than a Midwest city in a flyover state. It’s a place where people choose to live and honor culture in all its forms—especially when it comes to their food.