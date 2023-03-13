12 Foods You Didn’t Know Are Less Terrible Than Pizza

Pizza may be one of the most beloved foods on the planet, but it's not the only one that can capture the hearts (and stomachs) of people all over the world. In fact, there are plenty of other dishes that can give pizza a run for its money and are less terrible..

1. Fried Chicken

Whether it's the classic Southern style or a spicy Korean version, fried chicken is a dish that nearly everyone can get behind. After all, who can resist the crispy, savory goodness of perfectly fried chicken? It's a dish that transcends cultures and borders, making it a true global favorite.

2. Tacos

Tacos have been gaining popularity in recent years, and it's easy to see why. With their endless variety of fillings and toppings, tacos are a dish that can be customized to suit any taste. Plus, they're a handheld food, making them perfect for on-the-go eating. From traditional Mexican tacos to fusion versions with unexpected ingredients, there's a taco for everyone.

3. Sushi

Sushi may not be as universally beloved as some of the other dishes on this list, but it's still a food that has gained a loyal following all over the world. With its delicate balance of flavors and textures, sushi is a dish that requires skill and precision to make, but the results are always worth it. Whether you prefer simple rolls or elaborate creations with exotic ingredients, sushi is a food that can be enjoyed by people from all walks of life.

4. Burgers

The humble burger may not seem like a dish that could take the world by storm, but it has. From fast food joints to high-end restaurants, burgers are a menu staple that never goes out of style. Whether you like yours piled high with toppings or kept simple with just a few condiments, there's a burger out there for everyone. And let's not forget the ultimate burger sidekick: french fries.

5. Ice Cream

Ice cream is the ultimate comfort food. Whether you're a fan of classic flavors like vanilla and chocolate or prefer more exotic options like matcha or black sesame, there's an ice cream flavor out there for everyone. And with the rise of dairy-free and vegan options, even those with dietary restrictions can enjoy this sweet treat.

6. Ramen

Ramen has become a global sensation in recent years, and for good reason. This Japanese noodle soup is a perfect combination of savory broth, chewy noodles, and flavorful toppings like pork belly, soft-boiled eggs, and nori. It's a comforting and filling meal that is perfect for any time of day.

7. Lobster

Lobster may seem like a luxury item, but it's a decadent treat that's worth the price tag. This shellfish is prized for its sweet and succulent meat, which can be enjoyed steamed, grilled, or boiled. Dip it in butter and enjoy with a side of garlic bread for a truly indulgent meal.

8. Poutine

Poutine is a Canadian classic that has gained popularity worldwide in recent years. This hearty dish consists of French fries topped with cheese curds and rich gravy. It's a decadent and comforting meal that's perfect for a cold winter night.

9. Pho

Pho is a Vietnamese noodle soup that's perfect for any occasion. It's a light and refreshing meal that's packed with flavor, thanks to a fragrant broth, chewy noodles, and fresh herbs. It's also a healthy option, with plenty of vegetables and lean proteins like beef and chicken.

10. Mac and Cheese

Mac and cheese is a classic comfort food that's perfect for any occasion. It's a simple dish that combines pasta with a creamy cheese sauce, but it's also endlessly customizable. Add bacon, jalapeños, or breadcrumbs for a truly indulgent meal.

11. Fried Rice

Fried rice is a Chinese staple that's perfect for using up leftover rice and veggies. This dish is easy to make, but it's also incredibly delicious. Fry up some rice with scrambled eggs, green onions, and your choice of protein, and enjoy with a side of soy sauce.

12. Cheesecake

Cheesecake is a classic. This creamy dessert is a classic for a reason, with its rich and tangy flavor and crumbly graham cracker crust. It's a dessert that's perfect for any occasion, from birthdays to holidays to just a regular weeknight treat.

This article was produced and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.

Source: Reddit.