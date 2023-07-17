15 Hated Foods That Might Surprise and Delight You

Some foods, like pizza and burgers, are top-rated and a can’t-miss for most folks. Then there are some foods collectively hated to the point where people refuse to try them. Recently, someone in an online forum asked, “What’s the worst food you like that everybody hates?” Here’s what the other members had to say.

1 – Radishes

Mmmm. One person loves eating radishes raw. Many are disgusted by this. Guess it depends on taste buds. Nothing says summer like raw veggies.

2 – Tofu

“I don't get the hate! It's such a versatile protein,” shares one contributor to the online discussion. I agree. More for us. The magic is in how it is prepared.

3 – Anchovies

Fresh anchovies are mild tasting; the curing process gives them their super salty taste that turns many people off. If you have the opportunity to eat pre-cured anchovy, give it a try. They may surprise you.

4 – Candy Corn

People who dislike candy corn wouldn’t eat it if it were the last candy on earth. Those who love candy corn could and would eat it all year round, and not just at Halloween. The little orange, white, and yellow triangles are pure sugary goodness that pleases a lot of contributors to the discussion.

5 – Pineapple on Pizza

Whether it’s included with a ham or bacon topping, made with a barbecue sauce, or adorns the pie all by itself, few things in life are as good as pineapple on a pizza, say numerous commenters.

6 – Black Licorice

Somebody on the thread loves black licorice so much that they happily take it off their kids’ hands when they receive it from trick or treating on Halloween. It’s rare to find anyone who likes black licorice that much.

7 – Blue Cheese

Blue (or bleu) cheese is one of those foods that taste delicious, but you can’t think too hard about how it’s made, or else you wouldn’t touch it: The blue strands in the cheese curds are an edible form of mold. It may not be as popular as ranch flavor, but it has its share of online fans.

8 – Raisin Bran

It certainly isn’t the most popular of cereals when compared to other favorites, but it’s still a mighty tasty cereal. The combination of slightly sweetened bran flakes with raisins is breakfast paradise in a bowl.

9 – Sauerkraut

This fermented cabbage dish is undoubtedly an acquired taste. Among the Pennsylvania Dutch and Pennsylvania German communities, sauerkraut is eaten with pork on New Year’s Day for good luck.

10 – Brussels Sprouts

Many people developed an aversion to Brussels sprouts as children, lasting into adulthood. That’s a real shame because there are a multitude of ways to prepare them that are delicious. One user recommends covering them in salt, pepper, and olive oil before roasting them in the oven. Yum!

11 – Liverwurst

For one fan of liverwurst in the discussion, having it on wheat bread with tomatoes and mayonnaise is their perfect sandwich. Another person also loves it as a sandwich and says they have enough respect for their coworkers not to eat it for lunch in the office.

12 – Escargot

Another delicacy that’s an acquired taste, a user on the discussion board swears by the deliciousness of snails “with all that delicious garlic herb butter, and extra bread, please.” I’ll take their word on that one; thank you very much.

13 – Grapefruit

While some people love grapefruit, for others, there’s not enough sugar in the world to make this bitter citrus fruit edible. The health benefits of grapefruit are indisputable, but the taste is hard to get around.

14 – Livers, Gizzards, Tripe, and Chitlins

Offal meats – or the internal organs of an animal – are a hard sell for many people for obvious reasons. Still, when prepared properly, they can be a delicious alternative to more traditional cuts of meat.

15 – Tuna

A discussion responder claims they drink the water from canned tuna. No. Just no.

Source: Reddit