Dare To Dine? 20 Foods People Absolutely Pass On, No Matter What

In the realm of gastronomy, personal taste often takes center stage, illuminating the diversity of culinary preferences that exist among us. Recently, a discussion online led foodies to share delicacies they would never eat, even if they were served for free. The question is, would you?

1. Surströmming

This lightly salted fermented Baltic Sea herring may be some people's favorite meal, but to some others, it's an adventure they'll never partake in. Surströmming is particular to Swedish people and has been since the 16th century.

2. Liver and Onion

How would it feel to be served a plate of liver and onion? For one contributor, “The taste, the smell, the texture, there's just nothing about it that isn't awful.” We agree.

3. Boiled Okra

Breathe in, breathe out. Take a mental bite. What do you think it tastes like? To some, no meal tastes as good as boiled okra; to others, it's a complete food disaster. We're on the latter side of the fence on this.

4. Escargot

Yeah, escargot — that lovely French cuisine. Well, for those who don't know, it's a platter of edible land snails (of any species) spiced and eaten with the shell intact.

5. Haggis Insect

How far can your imagination go? Okay, think of a table with plates of edible bugs. It might be scary to imagine, especially considering the ingredient with which it is prepared — mealworms, which is the larva of the darkling beetle.

6. Living Insects

Picture this: a mosquito or cricket wheezes past your ear. You run after it until you catch it. And without thinking twice, you throw it in your mouth and munch with a delightful face. You probably may swear never to do that, but the taste of this is heaven to others.

7. Oysters

However nutritious it may be, some people will throw up should they have an oyster close to their tongue. That they mainly serve it with the shell intact does the resignation for some.

8. Sushi

Sorry, sushi lovers, some have vowed never to join the club. The truth is, sushi has gathered such an enviable fanbase and isn't so bad, depending on how it's prepared, but still, some people can't handle the mention of it.

9. Kimchi

I first heard about Kimchi in a novel by Min Jin Lee, Pachinko, and I just wanted to know what the meal — traditional Korean banchan made of salted and fermented vegetables — tastes like. My review? Not bad. However, other foodies think differently.

10. Peeps

“I don't know why but even just thinking about them makes me feel a little ill,” writes a food lover. They add, “I've never eaten one, to my knowledge. They just look vile.”

11. Vegemite

Cyril Callister was up to something, discovering this delicacy of sorts in 1922. Although many appreciate it, some people have promised never to try it, probably because it's made from leftover brewer's yeast extract combined with different vegetable and spice additives.

12. Froot Loops

As colorful as this meal may look, some people don't want it in their stomachs. Kellogg's may have struck gold with other products, and some of our favorite cereals. But for this, even cereal lovers of quick food can't forgive them.

13. Spam

Spam is a salty processed pork packed in a can and introduced by Hormel Foods Corporation in 1937. Perhaps people who hate this meal in their stomach would have no choice other than consuming it if we were in the early 1900s.

14. Coleslaw

Coleslaw may be one of the most nutritious side dishes available, yet some people don't seem to care about the nutritional side of it. To them, mixing finely shredded raw cabbage with salad dressings is nothing they want to try out any day.

15. Tofu

Tofu is made by coagulating soy milk with the curds that form after the coagulation, pressed into solid blocks that appear white with different textures. It's pretty flavorful in pictures but not in the mouth of those who can't bear the mention of Tofu.

16. Creamed Spinach

A lover of creamed spinach won't waste a minute highlighting all the health benefits the meal offers. On the other hand, others who don't adore the meal don't care whatever it's made of or offers.

17. Macaroni and Cheese

Macaroni and cheese may be the most popular meal on the planet, but who cares? People who hate it still hate it; no matter what you tell them, they'll never survive a bite. “It's swill,” says someone, “All of it.”

18. Roasted Brussels Sprouts

This is another food some people will never try out. It's quite simple to make and contains very healthy nutrients, but many just don't care about that.

19. Noodles

You may flavor noodles with the best spices and vegetables and cook them in the best way possible, but it still wouldn't make sense to some people. While some avoid it because they think it's artificial, others genuinely hate noodles for no reason and have sworn to their graves never to try them.

Who doesn't like noodles?!

20. Pasta

Just as sleep is death's gentle cousin, pasta shares the same relationship with noodles. Someone points out that pasta makes them nauseous; another adds that being a synthetic food, it completely goes out of the question for them. And we respect their choices.

Source: Reddit