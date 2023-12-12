Forbes Announces ‘Hall of Shame’ Picks From Its Past ’30 Under 30′ Lists

In a departure from its usual accolades, Forbes has unveiled a “Hall of Shame,” drawing attention to a handful of former 30 Under 30 honorees whose careers have taken a turn for the worse. This contrasts with the publication's long-standing tradition of honoring young achievers across various fields. Out of more than 10,000 celebrated young leaders, Forbes identified the ones they now regret selecting for the honor.

Sam Bankman-Fried

The Fallen Crypto Titan. Sam Bankman-Fried, once a celebrated member of Forbes' 30 Under 30 in the Finance category, is now a prominent figure in the “Hall of Shame.” The founder of FTX, a Bahamas-based cryptocurrency exchange, saw his empire valued at $40 billion in early 2022. However, in a shocking turn of events, Bankman-Fried was later convicted of fraud and conspiracy, with accusations of misusing billions in customer assets.

Caroline Ellison

From Math Whiz to Fraudster. Caroline Ellison, a former math prodigy and co-CEO of Alameda Research, is another Forbes 30 Under 30 alum who found her way into the “Hall of Shame.” Once celebrated for her acumen, Ellison's involvement in the FTX scandal led to her pleading guilty to wire fraud and conspiracy.

Charlie Javice

Deception in the World of Startups. Charlie Javice, founder of Frank, a startup aimed at helping students with financial aid, was once praised for her entrepreneurial spirit in the 30 Under 30 list. Her downfall came after selling Frank to JPMorgan Chase for $175 million, a deal based on misrepresented user numbers. She faced charges of fraud and conspiracy.

Nate Paul

A Real Estate Empire Crumbles. Nate Paul, a former real estate tycoon and 30 Under 30 honoree, faced a dramatic downfall with charges of lying to lenders and fraud. His empire, once valued at around $1 billion, crumbled under legal scrutiny. Paul has maintained his innocence, entering a plea of not guilty to all charges. The legal proceedings are set to unfold in July.

Martin Shkreli

The Most Hated Man in America. Martin Shkreli, also known as “Pharma Bro,” is perhaps one of the most notorious figures in the “Hall of Shame.” Once a promising entrepreneur in pharmaceuticals, Shkreli faced widespread condemnation for drastically increasing the price of a lifesaving drug. His actions, which led to a congressional hearing and eventual prison sentence, exemplify the ethical boundaries that must be considered in business.

Cody Wilson

Controversy Beyond Innovation. Cody Wilson, recognized for his work in law and policy, became infamous for his involvement in the “ghost gun” controversy, where he published blueprints for 3D-printed guns online. However, his inclusion in the “Hall of Shame” stems from a 2019 guilty plea in a case involving a minor, overshadowing his previous achievements.

James O'Keefe

A Fall from Media Grace. James O'Keefe, founder of Project Veritas and a former 30 Under 30 in media, faced a downfall due to alleged misuse of donor funds and complaints about his leadership style. He was ousted from Project Veritas and is now under investigation by the Westchester County District Attorney's Office.

Phadria Prendergast

Scandal in Media and Marketing. Phadria Prendergast, the Editor-in-Chief of Women Of The City Magazine, was celebrated for her role in media and marketing. However, allegations of running a pay-to-play operation and misappropriation of funds led to her inclusion in the “Hall of Shame.”

Steph Korey

The Turbulent Journey of a Startup. CEO Steph Korey, co-founder of luggage brand Away, initially earned a spot in the 30 Under 30 for her innovative approach in retail and e-commerce. However, reports of workplace bullying and her subsequent resignation from her CEO position paint a complex picture of leadership in the startup world.

Lucas Duplan

A Fintech Promise Unfulfilled. Lucas Duplan, founder of Clinkle, was once seen as a fintech pioneer for his ambitious mobile payments startup. However, despite significant funding, the failure to launch a viable product and subsequent layoffs led to his inclusion in the “Hall of Shame.”

Besides being a catalog of fallen stars, Forbes' “Hall of Shame” reflects the unpredictable nature of success and the often thin line between brilliance and controversy. As Forbes itself states, “But regrets, we've had a few. While our process correctly weeded out folks like Fyre Festival impresario Billy McFarland and, yes, even Elizabeth Holmes — one-time superstars who all wound up fraudsters — others slipped through.”

We are reminded that even with meticulous vetting and forecasting, the future can still hold surprises. “We'll add more here as the years go on — the 30 Under 30 list is, by definition, future-facing, and not even Warren Buffett can predict with 100 percent accuracy. But we'd guess he'd be good with 99.9%,” Forbes stated, acknowledging the inherent uncertainty in predicting long-term success or even spotting genuine success.