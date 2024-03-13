24 Forbidden Car Mods We Can’t Help but Love

Your car is an extension of your personality. That’s why sometimes we need to add the automotive equivalent of a back tattoo to our rides—or perhaps just a new haircut. It’s a personal thing.

But, while we can do whatever we like with our bodies, there are specific rules to abide by when we modify our cars. If you are considering pimping your ride with any of the modifications below, make sure to read whether they are legal in your state, or any state for that matter.

Loud Exhausts

Throwing that stock exhaust system in the bin is the first thing most serious modders do when they get a new car. Installing a shiny new aftermarket system with a massive back box will give your vehicle an aural edge. Still, if it’s too loud, it may be illegal. The usual limit is 95 decibels, which may not apply to your state.

Some parts of the US don’t have a specific decibel level under which your exhaust noise needs to be. Instead, they have a suitably vague ‘mustn’t make an excessive or unusual noise’ law. Other states won’t permit an aftermarket exhaust to be louder than the stock one, making the whole thing rather pointless.

Exhausts Mods

Catalytic converters have been a legal requirement since 1975. Removing them is illegal. Some tuners remove them, as this can increase horsepower. Still, if your car is only used on a racetrack, you will be in contravention of the law.

Modern exhausts also have Lambda sensors, which measure the oxygen content of exhaust gases. Modifying or removing them is illegal. If your car has a catalytic converter from the factory, don’t mess with it. Depending on the state you reside in, a cat-back exhaust or muffler replacement may be the only exhaust mods you can legally do.

Tinted Side and Rear Windows

Window tinting looks cool and helps protect your car’s upholstery from cracking or drying in the sun. Every state has laws regarding how dark the tint can be on the side and rear windows.

Arizona lets you go wild, while Oklahoma permits a 25% maximum tint. Reflectivity and the use of colored tint are also regulated.

Tinted Front Windows

Front window tinting is more restrictive than the rest of the windows for obvious reasons. New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and Minnesota don’t allow it.

In contrast, other states will allow only a portion of the windshield to be tinted from the top down. No state allows for a wholly tinted front windshield.

Radar Jammers

Sometimes, we want to go fast. But nobody wants to get a massive speeding ticket while exercising their right foot. That’s when we start looking online for radar jammers. Unfortunately, radar jammers are illegal across the US.

It’s illegal not only because you are attempting to thwart the police but also because it can interfere with other radar-based devices. If you are caught using one, you can be punished with a serious fine or possibly jail time, depending on the circumstances.

Radar Detectors

There is a big difference between radar jammers and detectors. The latter will alert you when a police radar gun is ahead, and it is legal to own and use one in most states.

It is worth noting that Virginia, Mississippi, and the District of Columbia are three states where even radar detectors are illegal.

Laser Jammers

What about laser jammers, then? Laser jammers are governed by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), unlike radar jammers, which fall under the jurisdiction of the Federal Communications Commission (FCC).

The upshot is that no federal law prohibits laser jammers, although some states have local laws prohibiting them. It is always best to check your state’s stance on these devices before purchasing any jamming device.

Suspension Lifts

Suspension lift kits are popular with off-roaders and truck owners. Many states allow suspension lifts, but this doesn’t mean you can turn your Ford F-150 into a monster truck. There are laws regarding just how high you can go.

Some states, including Texas, Vermont, South Dakota, and Arkansas, allow you to install whatever lift kit you want. Others, like Rhode Island, limit you to as little as four inches.

Suspension Drops

Lowering your ride’s suspension until even a pebble sets sparks flying as you drive over it is pretty cool. It won’t do your undercarriage any favors, though, and the ride will usually suffer as well.

Another consideration is that some states limit just how low you can go. Some allow for a few inches at most, but others, like California, are more lenient. This state now allows a vehicle's body to ride closer to the ground than the bottom of its rims. That’s pretty darn low.

LED Light Bars

Trucks look pretty cool when fitted with an LED light bar. While fitting a light bar to your vehicle isn’t illegal, you can’t turn them on when traveling on public roads.

Some states even require a cover to be fitted to the light bar. That said, you are free to use your LED lighting off-road.

Emergency Vehicle Lighting

Suppose you bought a Ford Crown Victoria at auction that used to be a police cruiser. Or perhaps you want to turn your classic vehicle into a retro ambulance.

One thing to keep in mind is that you cannot fit lights to your car that are used by emergency vehicles. This includes police cars, fire trucks, and ambulances. In most states, this rules out red and blue lights.

Neon Vehicle Lighting

Neon lights shining under your car look so Fast and Furious. But, depending on the state you live in they may also be illegal.

Most states don’t allow you to use colors used by emergency services. Others restrict flashing or moving lights as they can distract other road users.

LED Headlights

Upgrading your headlights to LED units isn’t always a great idea. First, LED bulbs let off a lot of heat, which can damage wiring and headlight housings if not installed correctly. Second, the law surrounding aftermarket LED lights is rather clear: they are illegal.

If your car comes equipped with LED headlights, then that’s fine. But modifying any headlight is against the law. You are, however, allowed to fit aftermarket LED lights to your indicators or brake lights.

Colored Headlights

While federal recommendations state that headlights should only shine a white or amber color, many states have their own laws, with New York only allowing white headlights.

This rule is pretty understandable.

While having an ominous red glow emanating from your headlights might look cool, it will also confuse other motorists, and you won’t see where you are going, either.

Nitrous Oxide

Nitrous oxide is unique in that it is the only automotive upgrade that enhances your car’s performance and makes you talk funny. It is also legal to use in automotive applications at the Federal level. You need to remember, though, that many states limit where and how much of the stuff you can use.

Even if your state has no restrictions on nitrous usage, too much can severely damage your engine. We all know what happens when you put two huge tanks of nitrous in your JDM import and challenge Dominic Torreto to a drag race.

Mega Stereo Systems

Simply fitting a loud stereo system to your car isn’t illegal. The law comes into play when you play it so loud that it disturbs the peace. Each state has ordinances and regulations regarding noise pollution, so you must keep your car’s volume below this level to avoid a fine.

Some states have a decibel limit, while others will say how far away the sound can be heard before it becomes illegal. Overall, you should refrain from playing music so loud that it irritates others.

Cold Air Intakes

Installing a cold air intake adds a cool intake sound, releases a few extra horses, and looks cool. It may also be illegal if it hasn’t been approved or certified for use with the vehicle. That’s because any modifications to a vehicle’s emissions system are unlawful unless the device is authorized for public road use.

Ensure that any cold air intake you install has California Air Resources Board (CARB) Executive Order (EO) certification. This will ensure that it meets any legal requirements.

Replacement Air Filters

Replacing your factory air filter with a high-flow performance filter is a quick and easy mod. However, it also falls under the same laws that govern cold air intakes.

So, make sure that the air filter you buy has been approved by the California Air Resources Board (CARB). This is required for it to be legal for public road use in California and other states that have adopted this standard.

Turbos and Engine Swaps

Fitting an LS1 motor in your Volkswagen Golf may seem like a great idea, but it will be deemed illegal if it contravenes any emissions or noise pollution laws.

This basic rule applies to any engine modifications you make, so make sure that the aftermarket parts you use comply with any relevant Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) rules and any additional state-based regulations.

ECU Modifications

Modern Electronic Control Units (ECUs) coordinate and manage your engine's various mechanical and electronic components. They control everything from fueling to boost levels and transmission shift points.

Modifying your ECU can unleash your engine's potential, but if it bypasses any emission systems, it will be considered an illegal modification.

Rolling Coal

Rolling Coal is the term for an engine modification that makes diesel vehicles emit billowing clouds of black exhaust fumes. It may seem like a fun thing to do to passing EVs, but it is also very illegal.

Aside from being a public nuisance, getting your diesel to ‘roll coal’ requires injecting excess diesel into the engine, which is illegal according to the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) as it interferes with emission controls.

Wheel Mods

A set of 20-inch rims can make any ride look cool. From a safety perspective, it's best to ensure the aftermarket rims you pick will fit your car without causing the tires to rub or push up against the wheel arches.

From a legal standpoint, the wheels themselves cannot extend past the fenders or body. Some trucks have massive off-road wheels that extend well past the bodywork, but this is only allowed if the truck left the factory that way or you intend to use your modified vehicle only off public roads.

Tire Mods

Racing slicks will give your car a cool, sporty look, but every car used on public roads must have a minimum tread depth of at least 2/32 inches. Some states require even more. Now, despite their name, slicks tend to have some tread, but they are dangerous to use on wet surfaces and are illegal on public roads.

At the other end of the scale, studded tires are also illegal on public roads as they can severely damage the road surface.

Bodywork Mods

Fitting a cool body kit to your car is a great way to make it stand out from the crowd. Large wings, side skirts, and aero add-ons can transform the look of any car.

Just ensure that the new parts don’t contravene any laws in your state. Most states won’t allow you to have car body parts protruding out too far; other states require you to report any significant modifications to the DMV.