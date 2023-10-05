Ford Has Offered a “Record Contract” to The UAW, but Will It Be Enough?

The Ford Motor Company is feeling enough from the UAW strike that on Monday, October 2nd, it made its seventh and reportedly “strongest” offer to the union yet.

The offer comes after thousands of workers have strategically struck its production plants over the past few weeks.

The labor disruptions have been particularly noticeable at the plant that produces the Ford Ranger Truck and Bronco SUV, Michigan Assembly. Last Friday saw the most recent disruption for Ford production when their Chicago Assembly Plant, which makes the Lincoln Aviator and the Ford Explorer, became the strike’s latest target.

Ford clearly wants everyone to get back to work, unlike General Motors, whose CEO, Mary Barra, scolded the UAW’s most recent moves, calling them “theatrics.”

But what does Ford’s “strongest” contract offer entail, and will it be enough to end the strike (for UAW Ford employees, at least?)

Ford’s Offer

One significant difference between this contract offer and Ford's previous ones to the UAW is that this one includes battery plants.

A crucial point of contention between the Detroit Three and the UAW has been over how the electric vehicle (EV) revolution will affect its workers' future.

For example, Ford has elected to build all new plants for EV and battery production instead of retrofitting their current plants to make the production switch when the company is finally forced to cease all internal combustion engine (ICE) production.

It’s a move that has spurred UAW fears that the company will use building these battery plants as an opportunity to get rid of jobs.

EV batteries (and EVs in general) require less production than ICEs, and their assembly is expected to become even more streamlined in the coming years.

Ford CEO Jim Farley recently told the news media that the automaker hoped to get a deal made earlier but that the UAW has been holding his company “hostage with battery plant demands.”

Ford released a statement to the press promising that “none” of their employees, “including powertrain employees,” would lose their jobs because of battery plants during this new contract.

If the UAW agrees to this contract’s terms, it will be effective until April 30th, 2028.

Unprecedented Wage Increases

Ford described in their press release that this latest offer comes with wage increases that would put their union employees, hourly and salaried, “among the 25 percent of all U.S. jobs.”

In his address to the news media, Farley praised his company’s UAW workers for putting Ford “on their shoulders during the pandemic.” He also noted how hard the recession has been on those workers and their families, so his company wants them to have “a record contract and a strong future.”

Farley added that Ford's new contract offer will be “costly,” citing their “large American footprint and UAW workforce.”

According to Ford’s press release, their latest contract offering includes production commitments for every union plant in the U.S. to ensure there will be no jobs lost (even at EV battery plants), more straightforward wage progression so that the average new hire can earn six figures by their fourth year, all permanent employees will be granted income protection and $0 premium health care that lands Ford employees in the top one percent of U.S. workers.

The UAW has declined to comment on Ford’s offer as of this writing.