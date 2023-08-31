Ford Is Retiring These 3 Popular Models To Make Room for Incoming Electric Vehicles in 2024

Car brands are announcing new electric vehicle options almost every day, and while the new designs are fantastic, it’s understandable that they can’t do it all.

Ford announced that by the end of 2023, three of their best-loved vehicles will be retired to make room to produce their new electric vehicle options.

So, which models are getting the boot?

Goodbye to The Escape, Edge and Transit Connect

First up is the Ford Escape. This well-known and loved model entered the automotive scene in 2000. After 23 years of production, the 2023 Ford Escape is the last of its kind. This one surprised me the most because this is Ford’s second most popular model next to their F150 line. Retiring the Escape means they must have some awesome EVs lined up to be produced in 2024.

The Ford Edge is next up, and this one was introduced in 2007 as a midsized SUV option. Their main reason for discontinuing this model is just to make room for their new EV line-up.

The Transit Connect is the last to go, and when Ford was asked why they’re discontinuing this model, they stated that there just isn’t much of a demand for a compact van segment.

Ford's New Line-up for 2024

If we are saying bye to these three popular models, what does Ford have lined up for 2024? Some pretty sweet electric rides are coming soon.

The most exciting is the 2024 Mustang, which is the 7th generation that comes with a 4th generation Coyote 5.0 V8 engine and an all-new designed interior.

You can also expect to see the all-new 2024 Ford Ranger equipped with a 2.7L Ecoboost V6 engine and the option to upgrade it to a twin-turbo 3.0L V6.

The stunning Mustang GTD is also in line for production, though this model will not be available to anyone. There will only be 2,000 models produced, and buyers will have to make it through a strenuous application process before putting up the dough to own this beauty. The mind-blowing 800+ horsepower that this car is expected to possess is enough to leave us all drooling from a distance.

Though Ford is retiring some popular car models in 2023, you can be sure that they are replacing them with equally awesome options in 2024.