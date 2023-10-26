Ford and the UAW Have Reached a “Tentative” Contract Agreement

It's been about six weeks since the UAW first launched their historic strike against the Detroit Three, but one of them, Ford, is reportedly on the verge of reaching a deal that would end the strike against them.

UAW President Shawn Fain referred to the tentative deal as a “historic agreement” in a lengthy video posted to his union’s X (the platform formally known as Twitter) account.

What Makes This Agreement So “Historic?”

Boasting a mantra of “record profits means a record contract,” the UAW appears to have gotten what they wanted from Ford through their use of unprecedented strike tactics, like suddenly striking Ford’s Kentucky plant outside of Louisville, which is their biggest money maker, generating around $25 billion annually for the Blue Oval.

It’s a move that appears to have worked.

Ford’s deal offers the UAW a 25 percent wage increase over the next four years, which includes an immediate 11 percent raise that workers will receive as soon as the strike against Ford officially ends.

If this contract is signed into agreement by UAW members, it will last until 2027. Workers at the highest wage tier will see a 33 percent pay increase over the next four years, with new workers receiving a whopping 68 percent increase in starting salaries. On top of all this, temporary employees will receive an unprecedented 150 percent wage increase over the contract’s progression.

The compensation package also reportedly includes a “pension multiplier” and improved cost of living allowance, which will both current workers and retirees boost their 401k retirement plans and pensions.

Overall, the total compensation for UAW members from top to bottom is greater than any deal they've had in the past 22 years combined. Describing this deal as historic is almost an understatement.

What’s the Next Step for the Uaw?

On Sunday, October 29, UAW’s National Ford Council will convene in Detroit, Michigan, to deliberate and vote on whether they will send Ford’s contract proposal to their union members. If the council approves the deal, the UAW will hold a Facebook Live event with its members to go over agreement changes and how to proceed under the new contract.

From there, the last step is for local UAW leaders nationwide to meet with their members, who will ultimately discuss the contract. It will be ratified if they agree, and Ford can return to business as usual.

It Would Be a Major Win for Ford

As of this writing, the other two automakers, General Motors and Stellantis are still not even close to reaching a tentative agreement with the UAW. Stellantis has even gone so far as to cite the strike as affecting their business to the point that they’ve had to drop out of several recent high-profile auto shows.

Stellantis is sitting on the largest new vehicle inventory of the Detriot Three, so there’s a good chance they might hold out the longest, but with the UAW calling strikes at their biggest production plant earlier this week and having to drop out of multiple auto shows and expos – exactly how long they can hold out for remains to be seen.

Arlington Assembly in Texas, GM’s biggest and most profitable plant, was also hit by a strike this week. So, with their competition getting their production numbers cut down to size by these most recent round of strikes – if Ford’s offer makes the rest of the UAW as happy as their President, getting back into full production on their most profitable vehicles will give the Blue Oval a significant advantage over their competition.