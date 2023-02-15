Travel the World With These Foreign Films

Sometimes you want to experience something different in your movies, whether that’s a genre you don’t usually watch or something that literally takes you to another place, fictional or real. When an American Redditor asked for foreign film recommendations because they “have barely dipped into films outside my culture/language,” respondents were happy to offer recommendations for their favorites which span a decent amount of the globe.

1. Man Bites Dog (Belgium)

Surprisingly well upvoted was a suggestion for this Belgian mockumentary film about a film crew that follows around an equally charismatic and sadistic serial killer. Another Redditor responded to the initial suggestion highlighting that the film is “a must-see cult movie.”

2. In the Mood for Love (Hong Kong)

A modern classic, In the Mood for Love is perhaps the platonic ideal of a movie about longing. It makes sense then that this movie about neighbors whose spouses are cheating on them and develop a relationship but refuse to consummate it got more than one mention.

3. The Handmaiden (Korea)

While Oldboy is undoubtedly Park Chan-wook’s most well-known film, The Handmaiden may be the Korean filmmaker’s best. So it’s not at all a surprise that the film about a young pickpocket who plays a role in an elaborate con that only becomes more complicated keeps you guessing all the way through was recommended so many times .

4. The Rover (Australia)

I’ve already written elsewhere on Wealth of Geeks about my love for The Rover so I was delighted to see it recommended again as a great movie from Australia. The movie follows two men who forge an unstable alliance as they chase down a gang that stole a car in a post-apocalyptic Australia.

5. Y tu mamá también (Mexico)

Suggestions didn’t include too many films from Latin America so I was glad to see this film from Mexican writer/director Alfonso Cuarón get some love. It’s a road movie, buddy comedy, and coming-of-age movie about two friends who go on a trip with a gorgeous older woman and make discoveries about themselves and each other along the way.

6. Cinema Paradiso (Italy)

It’s not surprising that movie makers love to make movies about movies, and Italy’s Cinema Paradiso is one of the best. The film tells the story of a young boy and his friendship with a projectionist at his local movie theater. One respondent said “I can’t think of another movie that better portrays the magic of movies themselves.”

7. Run Lola Run (Germany)

Another modern classic, but one that’s very different from In the Mood for Love, Run Lola Run received several mentions as well. The film is a super fast paced action crime film that follows the titular Lola (Franka Potente) as she attempts to get together 100,000 Deutschmarks in 20 minutes.

8. Pusher (Denmark)

Another race against time movie, Pusher is Nicolas Winding Refn’s feature directorial debut and while it looks pretty different from his more recent work you can tell there’s a madman behind the camera. The film, which was recommended along with the other two films in the trilogy, follows a dealer as he desperately attempts to get together money that he owes to some dangerous people.

9. City of God (Brazil)

I generally don’t include films that the requestors highlighted as movies they’ve enjoyed but City of God is such a great film that it bears repeating (and several respondents apparently thought so too, or didn’t entirely read the original post). The film, based on the novel of the same name by Paulo Lins, follows several young characters throughout the rise of organized crime in the Cidade de Deus suburb of Rio de Janeiro.

10. RRR (India)

RRR made a huge splash in 2022, though not everyone loved it, so it makes sense that several respondents suggested it. The film is an epic that follows a friendship between two revolutionaries in India during the rule of the British Raj and delivers joyous highs, devastating lows, and breathtaking action scenes.

