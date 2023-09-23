Based on a True Story: The Best Foreign Language Films You’ll Love

Cinema has the power to transport us to different worlds, cultures, and experiences. One of the most fascinating aspects of foreign language films is their ability to bring to life the true stories of people from different corners of the world. These non-fiction films are not only a window into the real lives of others, but they also allow us to understand their perspectives and struggles in a way that is both authentic and inspiring.

In this article, we've compiled a list of 50 foreign language films based on true stories that capture the diversity and complexity of the human experience. From historical dramas to biographical films, this list covers a wide range of topics including war, persecution, heroism, social issues, and more. So sit back, grab some popcorn, and get ready to discover some of the most gripping and inspiring true stories that cinema has to offer.

1. Life Is Beautiful (1997) – Italian

Set during World War II, “Life is Beautiful” is a heartwarming story about a Jewish father who uses his imagination and humor to protect his young son from the harsh realities of life in a concentration camp.

2. Schindler's List (1993) – German

“Schindler's List” is a powerful, unforgettable tale of a German businessman who saves the lives of over a thousand Jewish refugees during the Holocaust.

Directed by Steven Spielberg, this film is a harrowing reminder of the horrors of the regime.

3. The Pianist (2002) – French

“The Pianist” is a gripping tale of survival during the occupation of Poland. Based on the true story of Władysław Szpilman, a Jewish pianist who managed to evade the horrors of the Warsaw Ghetto and survive the war, this film is a testament to the strength of the human spirit.

4. The Passion of Joan of Arc (1928) – French

“The Passion of Joan of Arc” is a classic silent film that chronicles the trial and execution of Joan of Arc, a young Frenchwoman who was burned at the stake for heresy in the 15th century.

Starring Maria Falconetti in a stunning performance as Joan, this film is a masterpiece of world cinema.

5. The Counterfeiters (2007) – German

Based on the memoirs of a Holocaust survivor, “The Counterfeiters” is a gripping drama about a group of Jewish prisoners who are forced to use their counterfeiting skills to help during World War II. This film explores the moral complexities of survival in a time of great evil.

6. The Wind Rises (2013) – Japanese

“The Wind Rises” is a stunning animated biopic about Jiro Horikoshi, the designer of the Japanese fighter planes used during World War II.

Directed by Hayao Miyazaki, this film explores the moral complexities of creating something beautiful in a time of great destruction.

7. The Baader Meinhof Complex (2008) – German

“The Baader Meinhof Complex” is a thrilling crime drama that tells the story of the Red Army Faction, a left-wing terrorist group that terrorized Germany in the 1970s.

This film offers a sobering look at the dangerous allure of revolutionary violence.

8. The King's Speech (2010) – English

“The King's Speech” is a moving historical drama about King George VI of England and his struggle to overcome his stuttering with the help of a speech therapist.

This film is a poignant reminder of the power of perseverance and the importance of friendship.

9. Hotel Rwanda (2004) – English/Kinyarwanda/French

“Hotel Rwanda” is a powerful, emotionally charged drama about Paul Rusesabagina, a hotel manager who saved the lives of over a thousand Tutsi refugees during the Rwandan genocide.

This film is a testament to the courage and resilience of ordinary people in the face of unimaginable horror.

10. The Death of Mr. Lazarescu (2005) – Romanian

“The Death of Mr. Lazarescu” is a raw, unflinching portrait of a man's final hours as he navigates the Romanian healthcare system.

Based on a true story, this film is a searing indictment of a broken system and the human toll it takes.

11. 12 Years a Slave (2013) – English/French

“12 Years a Slave” is a harrowing historical drama based on the true story of Solomon Northup, a free Black man who was kidnapped and sold into slavery in the pre-Civil War South.

This film is a powerful exploration of the brutality of slavery and the resilience of the human spirit.

12. City of God (2002) – Portuguese

“City of God” is a gritty crime drama set in the slums of Rio de Janeiro. Based on real-life events, this film offers a raw and unflinching look at the violent drug culture that permeates life in the favelas.

13. The Lives of Others (2006) – German

“The Lives of Others” is a gripping political thriller set in East Germany during the Cold War. This film tells the story of a Stasi agent who becomes increasingly disillusioned with the repressive regime he serves.

Based on real events, this film is a powerful exploration of the human cost of political oppression.

14. A Royal Affair (2012) – Danish/German

“A Royal Affair” is a lush historical drama about the love affair between the mentally ill King Christian VII of Denmark and his physician Johann Friedrich Struensee.

This film is a sumptuous exploration of the complexities of power, love, and revolution in 18th-century Europe.

15. The Secret in Their Eyes (2009) – Spanish

“The Secret in Their Eyes” is a captivating Argentine thriller that tells the story of a retired detective who decides to write a novel about an unsolved murder case from his past. This film is a haunting meditation on the nature of memory and the power of obsession.

16. The Motorcycle Diaries (2004) – Spanish

“The Motorcycle Diaries” is a stunning biographical drama that chronicles the early life of revolutionary icon Ernesto “Che” Guevara.

Based on his own diaries, this film offers a fascinating glimpse into the formative experiences that shaped one of the most iconic figures of the 20th century.

17. Sophie Scholl: The Final Days (2005) – German

“Sophie Scholl: The Final Days” is a gripping historical drama based on the true story of Sophie Scholl, a young student who became a member of the resistance in Germany during World War II.

This film is a powerful testament to the courage and sacrifice of those who fought against the horrors of fascism.

18. The Grandmaster (2013) – Cantonese/Mandarin

“The Grandmaster” is a visually stunning martial arts biopic that tells the story of Ip Man, the legendary master who taught Bruce Lee.

Set against the backdrop of war-torn China, this film is a breathtaking exploration of the art and philosophy of kung fu.

19. The Girl With The Dragon Tattoo (2009) – Swedish

“The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo” is a dark and gritty Swedish thriller based on the first book in the “Millennium” trilogy by Stieg Larsson.

This film tells the story of journalist Mikael Blomkvist and hacker Lisbeth Salander as they investigate a decades-old disappearance. With a thrilling plot and complex characters, this film is a must-see for fans of the crime genre.

20. The Flowers of War (2011) – Mandarin/English/Japanese

“The Flowers of War” is a powerful and emotional war drama set during the Nanking Massacre in 1937.

This film tells the story of a group of Chinese women and children seeking refuge in a church, where they are protected by an American mortician played by Christian Bale.

With stunning cinematography and a moving story, this film is a must-see for fans of historical dramas.

21. Letters From Iwo Jima (2006) – Japanese

“Letters from Iwo Jima” is a poignant war drama directed by Clint Eastwood, telling the story of the Japanese soldiers fighting on the island of Iwo Jima during World War II. This film explores the human cost of war and the complexities of national identity.

22. Incendies (2010) – French/Arabic

“Incendies” is a harrowing drama about a pair of twins who journey to the Middle East to unravel the secrets of their mother's past. This film is a powerful exploration of family, identity, and the legacy of war.

23. A Man Called Ove (2015) – Swedish

“A Man Called Ove” is a heartwarming Swedish film based on the best-selling novel by Fredrik Backman.

This film tells the story of a grumpy, widowed man who discovers the importance of community and human connection after forming an unlikely friendship with his new neighbors.

24. Downfall (2004) – German

“Downfall” is a German historical drama that takes a deep dive into the final days of Adolf Hitler's life. This film is a powerful exploration of the psychology of power and the horrors of war.

25. A Hijacking (2012) – Danish/English

“A Hijacking” is a Danish thriller that explores the human cost of piracy. This film tells the story of a cargo ship and its crew who are taken hostage by Somali pirates.

The film focuses on the tense negotiations between the pirates and the shipping company, as well as the psychological toll the ordeal takes on the crew.

26. The Invisible Guest (2016) – Spanish

“The Invisible Guest” is a Spanish crime thriller that keeps audiences guessing until the very end.

This film tells the story of a successful businessman who wakes up in a hotel room with the dead body of his lover next to him. The film is a cleverly crafted whodunit that will keep you on the edge of your seat.

27. The Wave (2008) – German

“The Wave” is a German drama based on the true story of a high school experiment that spirals out of control. This film explores the dangerous allure of conformity and the power of group dynamics.

28. The Imitation Game (2014) – English

“The Imitation Game” is an English historical drama that tells the story of Alan Turing, a mathematician who played a key role in cracking codes during World War II.

This film is a moving portrait of a brilliant and complex man, as well as a powerful exploration of the consequences of discrimination.

29. The Sapphires (2012) – English

“The Sapphires” is an Australian musical comedy-drama that tells the story of an Aboriginal girl group who are discovered by a talent scout and sent to entertain troops in Vietnam during the war. This film is a celebration of music, culture, and the human spirit.

30. Kon-Tiki (2012) – Norwegian

“Kon-Tiki” is a Norwegian biographical adventure film that tells the story of explorer Thor Heyerdahl's journey across the Pacific Ocean on a balsa wood raft in 1947.

This film is a thrilling and visually stunning adventure that celebrates the human spirit of exploration.

31. The King of Masks (1996) – Mandarin

“The King of Masks” is a Mandarin-language drama that tells the story of an aging street performer who searches for a male heir to pass on his rare and valuable skill of mask-making.

This film is a touching and heartfelt exploration of the value of family and the importance of tradition.

32. K-19: The Widowmaker (2002) – English/Russian

“K-19: The Widowmaker” is an English and Russian language historical thriller that tells the true story of the Soviet Union's first nuclear ballistic submarine, and the disaster that nearly caused a nuclear meltdown. This film is a gripping exploration of the human cost of the Cold War.

33. Mongol (2007) – Mongolian

“Mongol” is a Mongolian language historical drama that tells the story of the legendary warrior Genghis Khan.

This film is a sweeping epic that explores the life of one of history's most fascinating and controversial figures.

34. Memories of Matsuko (2006) – Japanese

“Memories of Matsuko” is a Japanese comedy-drama that tells the story of Matsuko, a woman whose life takes a series of unexpected turns. This film is a beautifully shot and emotionally resonant exploration of the human condition.

35. The Battle of Algiers (1966) – Arabic/French/Italian

“The Battle of Algiers” is an Arabic, French, and Italian language war film that chronicles the Algerian War of Independence against French colonial forces.

This film is a powerful and deeply affecting exploration of the horrors of war and the struggle for independence.

36. The Bridge on The River Kwai (1957) – English/Japanese

“The Bridge on the River Kwai” is an English and Japanese language war film set in a Japanese prisoner of war camp during World War II.

This film is a classic exploration of the human spirit and the struggle to maintain dignity and honor in the face of adversity.

37. Zulu (1964) – English/Zulu

“Zulu” is an English and Zulu language historical drama that tells the story of the Battle of Rorke's Drift, a key conflict in the Anglo-Zulu War.

This film is a gripping and intense exploration of the horrors of war and the bravery of those who fight to defend their homes.

38. Black Book (2006) – Dutch/German/Hebrew

“Black Book” is a Dutch, German, and Hebrew language war thriller that tells the story of a Jewish singer who becomes a spy for the Dutch resistance during World War II.

This film is a tense and thrilling exploration of espionage and betrayal in a time of great turmoil.

39. The Miracle of Bern (2003) – German

“The Miracle of Bern” is a German-language sports drama that tells the story of the German national football team's unexpected victory at the 1954 World Cup.

This film is a heartwarming and uplifting exploration of the power of sports to unite people and bring hope to a nation.

40. The Boy in The Striped Pyjamas (2008) – English/German

“The Boy in the Striped Pyjamas” is an English and German language war drama that tells the story of a young boy who befriends a Jewish boy imprisoned in a concentration camp during World War II.

This film is a powerful and deeply affecting exploration of the horrors of the Holocaust and the strength of the human spirit.

41. The Danish Girl (2015) – English/German/French

“The Danish Girl” is an English, German, and French language biographical drama that tells the story of Lili Elbe, one of the first people to undergo gender confirmation surgery.

This film is a powerful and moving exploration of identity, love, and the struggle to be true to oneself.

42. Persepolis (2007) – French

“Persepolis” is a French-language animated biographical drama that tells the story of Marjane Satrapi's experiences growing up in Iran during and after the Islamic Revolution.

This film is a poignant and powerful exploration of identity, family, and the struggle for freedom.

43. Goodbye Lenin! (2003) – German

“Goodbye Lenin!” is a German-language comedy-drama that tells the story of a young man who tries to shield his mother, who has just woken up from a coma, from the news of the fall of the Berlin Wall.

This film is a touching and funny exploration of family, love, and the power of nostalgia.

44. Miracle in Cell No. 7 (2013) – Korean

“Miracle in Cell No. 7” is a Korean language drama that tells the story of a mentally challenged man who is wrongfully accused of murder and forms a bond with his fellow inmates while in prison.

This film is a heartwarming and emotional exploration of love, friendship, and the power of human connection.

45. Sarafina! (1992) – English/Zulu

“Sarafina!” is an English and Zulu-language musical drama that tells the story of a young girl's experiences during the Soweto uprising in South Africa.

This film is a powerful and inspiring exploration of activism, resistance, and the power of music to unite people in the face of oppression.

46. The Day The Earth Stood Still (1951) – English

“The Day the Earth Stood Still” is an English language science fiction drama that tells the story of an alien who comes to Earth with a message of peace, but is met with hostility and fear.

This film is a thought-provoking exploration of humanity's relationship with the unknown and the importance of communication and understanding.

47. The Battle of The Sexes (2017) – English

“The Battle of the Sexes” is an English-language biographical comedy-drama that tells the story of the 1973 tennis match between Billie Jean King and Bobby Riggs, which became a symbol of gender equality and women's rights.

This film is a timely and relevant exploration of gender, discrimination, and the fight for equal representation.

48. Wild Tales (2014) – Spanish

“Wild Tales” is a Spanish-language comedy-drama-thriller that tells a collection of six standalone stories that explore the dark and absurd side of human behavior.

This film is a provocative and entertaining exploration of revenge, justice, and the unpredictability of human nature.

49. The 12th Man (2017) – Norwegian

“The 12th Man” is a Norwegian language historical drama-thriller that tells the true story of Jan Baalsrud, a Norwegian resistance fighter who escapes during World War II and embarks on a perilous journey to reach neutral Sweden.

This film is a gripping and suspenseful exploration of survival, sacrifice, and the indomitable human spirit.

50. A Bag of Marbles (2017) – French

“A Bag of Marbles” is a French language drama that tells the story of two Jewish brothers who must flee France and embark on a dangerous journey to reunite with their family.

This film is a moving and emotional exploration of family, identity, and the human cost of war.