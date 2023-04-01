10 Best Things Americans Would Rather Buy Foreign Instead of American Made

On a popular internet forum, an individual asked, “Dear Americans, what is something that you'd rather buy foreign instead of American-made?” Here are the top 10 foreign items that beat American-made products, according to the internet.

1. Korean Skin Care

A slew of users commented that Korean skincare saved their skin. Korean skincare focuses on using gentle ingredients to replenish the skin rather than acidic ingredients that irritate and dry out the skin. One person claimed, “Globalization did my skin real good.”

2. Irish Butter

If you consume dairy, you've probably seen gold and green-covered Kerrygold butter in the grocery store. The Irish butter uses less water and butterfat to add flavor and produce a bright yellow hue.

“Recently, at a small store, Irish butter was the only real butter they had in stock, so I bought it. I used it in my stuffing mix, and it was the best-tasting stuffing ever,” one butter lover wrote.

3. Swiss or German Chocolate

American chocolate is a lighter, softer taste than its European counterparts. The chocolate is a little bitter and has a deeper flavor. US chocolate has less cocoa and more sugar, but like Irish butter, Swiss and German chocolate maintains high milkfat and cream levels to accentuate the rich taste. Toblerone is a famous swiss chocolate brand, and Rittersport is Germany's infamous cocoa collection.

4. Australian Sunscreen

Australia values skin protection over profit. This Australian sunscreen devotee mentioned, “Australian sunscreen has the strictest rules about UV protection. There’s face sunscreen by the Cancer Council that is cheap, available in supermarkets, is light and perfect under makeup, and has a better formula than any high-end brand.”

5. Icelandic Yogurt

Skyr has a creamier and thicker consistency than American yogurt. The Icelandic dish requires heavy measurements of milk and high-protein levels. The staple has been popular among Icelandic locals for 1,000 years.

6. Japanese Cars

Countless people said they adore Japanese cars, including brands like Toyota, Nissan, Suzuki, Mazda, Mitsubishi, and Yamaha. A particular Toyota fanatic expressed, “I was going to say this, but I realized I'm just a Toyota loyalist. I'm on my 3rd Toyota, and took my other two over 150k with minimal repairs and still got a good trade-in value. Car people think I'm kidding when I tell them I already own my dream car–a Yaris hatchback.”

7. Dominican Republican Cigars

For cigar smokers, the Dominican Republic is a fabulous producer of stogies. Dominican cigars range in flavor, strength, and quality, appealing to new and seasoned smokers. The accented flavors for these Carribean smokes include buttered toast, almond, cashew, and coffee bean.

8. Turkish Rugs

Turkish rugs use natural and quality wool and cotton to ensure the longevity of expensive decorations. Turkish rugs are one item where you'll save more money in the long run by paying more. If you purchase a cheaply made rug, it will tear up and last maybe a few months to a year. The quality of Turkish rugs lasts for years with minimal damage.

9. Mexican Coca-Cola

A few members on the thread replied that Mexican Coca-Cola is the best soda due to its cane sugar content. The US uses high-fructose corn syrup instead of cane sugar, making for an artificial sweetness rather than an authentic one.

10. Dutch Cheese

Amsterdam houses a cheese museum filled with limitless flavors of cheddar, brie, swiss, and every other kind of dairy treat. The Netherlands is the number one cheese importer and is most known for its Gouda. Their gouda sits in a brine that enhances its sweet flavor, and then the cheese is wrapped in a moisture-trapping wax giving it a rich texture and full flavor.

