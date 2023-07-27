Forget Florida. These Are The 5 Most Age-Friendly States for Retirement

The quest for the perfect retirement destination is paramount for older adults seeking an age-friendly state that encapsulates their needs and desires. A recent study by Age Friendly has taken up the challenge and identified the most sought-after states for retirees. As the sun sets on one chapter of life, a new one begins, inviting seniors to embark on a journey of relaxation, fulfillment, and cherished memories.

With a focus on accommodating older adults' unique needs and desires, these states have emerged as beacons of retirement-friendly living. From favorable healthcare systems to vibrant communities and recreational opportunities, these top-ranking states offer a welcoming haven where retirees can thrive and enjoy their golden years.

What Makes a State Age-Friendly?

One of the most important considerations when considering age-friendly states is how close a retiree will be to their family. Though often overlooked, proximity to the family can be a crucial determinant of retirement happiness. Wealthtender retirement advisors who specialize in working with retirees gave their recommendations when choosing ideal retirement destinations for seniors.

Certified Financial Planner Chris Chen from Insight Financial Strategists states, “Seniors need to continue to be involved with their children, grandchildren, and other family members. It's important for happiness and mental health. Communication and involvement with family help keep one engaged and happy. They will have a family member as a healthcare proxy in old age. It is beneficial in these cases to have them close by.”

Another crucial factor is access to good healthcare. Marianne Nolte from Imagine Financial Services says, “For those with pre-existing conditions, inquire with current doctors about the medical facilities in a new community. Are specialists you may need within a reasonable drive time, or will you have to fly to another city?”

Finally, most retirees will live on a limited income after they stop working. As such, they must consider the cost of living when determining a good retirement location. Bernstein Investment Consultants advise, “It's essential to consider the cost of living in your desired retirement destination. These considerations could include housing costs, taxes, groceries, and utilities. Find a location that matches your financial resources and allows you to live comfortably within your means.”

Kevin Estes from Scaled Finance prompts, “How much do homes cost in the area? Are homeowner association (HOA) fees the norm? How much are the heating and cooling costs?”

#5 – New Jersey

When it comes to finding a state that caters to the unique needs of retirees, New Jersey stands tall as an exceptional choice. With its wealth of amenities, thriving communities, and a commitment to senior well-being, the Garden State has established itself as an enticing retirement destination. Boasting a robust healthcare system, top-notch medical facilities, and a wealth of specialized services, New Jersey ensures seniors have access to the highest quality care.

The state's extensive network of senior centers and community organizations fosters a strong sense of belonging, providing ample opportunities for social engagement, lifelong learning, and recreational pursuits. In addition to its unique support system, New Jersey's proximity to major cities and diverse recreational offerings, from beautiful coastal areas to picturesque parks, make it an ideal location for seniors seeking a fulfilling and enriching retirement.

New Jersey has a relatively high cost of living in the form of higher property taxes and income tax, but the heightened price is more than offset by New Jersey's incredible offerings.

With its unwavering dedication to the well-being and happiness of its aging population, New Jersey shines as a beacon of age-friendliness.

#4 – Arkansas

Nestled in the heartland of America, Arkansas emerges as a hidden gem for seniors searching for a friendly place to call home during their retirement years. This picturesque state, known for its natural beauty and warm hospitality, offers many advantages, making it an attractive destination for older adults.

Arkansas boasts a lower cost of living than many other states, allowing retirees to stretch their retirement savings without sacrificing their quality of life. The state's commitment to senior well-being is evident in its well-developed healthcare infrastructure, providing access to high-quality medical services and specialized care facilities. From tranquil lakeside communities to charming small towns, Arkansas offers a peaceful and serene environment that encourages an active and fulfilling retirement lifestyle.

With its abundance of outdoor recreational opportunities, such as hiking trails, fishing spots, and golf courses, retirees can relish nature's beauty and maintain an active and healthy lifestyle. Arkansas embodies the essence of age-inclusive living, making it an ideal choice for seniors seeking an enriching retirement experience.

#3 – Hawaii

When envisioning an idyllic retirement destination, many immediately think of Hawaii's beautiful islands. Renowned for its stunning natural landscapes, vibrant culture, and welcoming spirit, the Aloha State is an excellent choice for seniors seeking a senior citizen-friendly retirement haven.

Hawaii's commitment to senior well-being is evident in its comprehensive healthcare services, ensuring access to top-notch medical facilities and specialized care. The state's emphasis on healthy living is exemplified by its abundance of outdoor activities, from beach walks to invigorating hikes amidst lush tropical forests. If you're planning a move to Hawaii, be sure to have a detailed plan on where you will live and how you will afford it, as Hawaii has notoriously high housing prices, and it can be challenging to find a job.

As retirees settle into their new chapter of life, Hawaii's warm climate and stunning scenery provide a backdrop for relaxation, adventure, and exploration. With its unparalleled natural beauty, rich cultural heritage, and unwavering commitment to senior well-being, Hawaii is an icon of age-friendly living, inviting seniors to embrace retirement bliss amidst paradise.

#2 – Idaho

Located amidst the majestic Rocky Mountains, Idaho emerges as an enchanting retreat for seniors looking to find a state to call their retirement home. Known for its abundant natural beauty, welcoming communities, and an array of senior-centric offerings, the Gem State has garnered attention as a desirable destination for retirees.

Idaho's commitment to senior well-being is evident in its robust healthcare system, ensuring access to well-known hospitals and specialized care services. Additionally, the state's affordable cost of living and favorable tax environment provide financial peace of mind for retirees looking to make the most of their retirement savings. With its diverse recreational opportunities, from pristine lakes to scenic hiking trails, Idaho offers a playground for outdoor enthusiasts and a chance to stay active and connected to nature.

Finally, the state's close-knit communities foster a strong sense of belonging, providing opportunities for socialization, cultural enrichment, and volunteerism. As seniors embark on their next chapter, Idaho's peaceful landscapes, friendly atmosphere, and commitment to senior well-being make it an exceptional choice for a retirement experience.

#1 – Delaware

Delaware comes out on top among the countless options available for retirees seeking an age-friendly state to call home. With its welcoming atmosphere, thriving communities, and dedication to senior comfort, the First State shines as an enticing destination for seniors entering their golden years.

Delaware's dedication to meeting the unique needs of older adults is evident in its comprehensive healthcare services. The state's emphasis on lifelong learning and cultural enrichment is showcased through its vibrant senior centers, museums, and community organizations, fostering growth and engagement. With its picturesque coastal towns, charming small communities, and rich historical heritage, Delaware offers a serene environment where retirees can genuinely savor the pleasures of life.

From its scenic nature trails to many recreational activities, this senior-friendly state provides ample opportunities for retirees to remain active and enjoy an enriching retirement experience. With its devotion to senior happiness and the wealth of entertainment options, Delaware is an outstanding choice for seniors seeking a fulfilling and vibrant place to call their retirement home.

Searching for an ideal retirement destination can be overwhelming, especially for retirees who prioritize senior-friendly environments that foster a high quality of life. These age-friendly states promise unforgettable experiences, fulfilling adventures, and the well-deserved retirement you've always dreamed of.

