15 Timeless Films That Capture the Essence of the 80s and 90s in Flashback Frenzy

There are so many movies we look back on fondly from the 80s and 90s. The movies we watched every weekend with friends and family on repeat and have so many great memories with. That includes some of the lesser-watched movies that seem to stick with us over the years.

Movie fans responded with several oldies but goodies. So here are some lesser-discussed classics from the 80s and 90s.

1 – Toy Soldiers (1991)

Toy Soldiers is about terrorists attempting to seize a boarding school, and a group of troublemaking boys decides to take a stand. This movie is full of action and drama that we will still remember all these decades later.

2 – Flight of the Navigator (1986)

Flight of the Navigator follows a boy from 1978 who travels eight years into the future and returns home without memory or aging. His family is grateful, but everyone is perplexed by the situation since most parents don't have to worry about their son meeting aliens and time-traveling with them.

3 – Little Monsters! (1989)

The story follows a boy (Fred Savage) who befriends a monster under his bed (Howie Mandel). He discovers a world of monsters that live under beds and come out to prank children at night.

4 – Lean On Me (1989)

One could easily say that one of the best movies of the decade was Lean on Me. It follows a principal who is determined to fix the inner-city school he is put in charge of, to save the school, and help the students.

5 – What About Bob (1991)

What About Bob follows Bob (Bill Murray) following his psychotherapist (Richard Dreyfuss) on his family vacation. He inserts himself into the family, driving Dreyfuss mad.

6 – The Policy Academy Franchise (1984 – 1994)

After the local police department lowers the entry bar for new officers, a group of bumbling misfits decides to become the next class of officers. In time, they can only prove if they have what it takes to stay on the force.

7 – Adventures in Babysitting (1987)

Several movieholics agree with the nomination for 1987's Adventures in Babysitting, starring Elisabeth Shue as the babysitter. It follows a babysitter as she takes the kids she is babysitting into the city, only to lose them on a wild night.

8 – UHF (1989)

When a daydreamer is put in charge of a local TV station, the man cranks out a lot of wacky programming, helping save the UHF station. It's a fun movie starring Weird Al Yankovic and Victoria Jackson.

9 – Spies Like Us (1985)

Spies Like Us follows two idiotic government employees (Chevy Chase and Dan Aykroyd) who believe they are U.S. spies, who later discover that they are decoys for Nuclear War.

10 – Weird Science (1985)

Weird Science follows two teens who design their ideal woman on a computer. She helps them be cool, supplies a Porsche, and helps them stand up to bullies Ian (Robert Downey Jr.) and Max (Robert Rusler).

11 – ET the Extra-Terrestrial (1982)

Introducing aliens to children and young adults on the big screen, this iconic 80s movie is a sci-fi favorite. It teaches about accepting others who are different and has a unique spin on interacting with our friends from outer space.

12 – The Big Lebowsky (1998)

I can remember when everyone was calling each other “The Dude” in the late 90s and into the early 2000s solely because of this movie. Though for more mature audiences and young adults, The Big Lebowski is one memorable crime comedy from the 90s.

13 – Joe Versus the Volcano (1990)

Tom Hanks and Meg Ryan star in the hilarious movie about a man who is so afraid of getting sick and dying, that when he learns he is dying, he decides what better way to go out than by going on an epic quest to throw himself into a tropical volcano.

14 – Clue (1985)

We've all played the popular board game, but Clue brings the game to life in a fun, campy way. When six guests are invited to a strange mansion for dinner and their host is killed, it's a literal game of who-done-it as the guests and staff hunt for the killer before more are dead.

15 – Tremors (1990)

Out in the desert, residents of a small town are stuck dealing with creatures that live under the surface and are killing the people one by one. The monsters are slightly laughable but it's a fun movie to rewatch with your parents.

Source: Reddit.