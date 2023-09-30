Hidden Gems Unearthed: 12 Great Movies You Probably Didn’t Know Existed

Do you have a favorite film that people have never heard of? You want to talk about it with others, but it seems that no one else has ever heard of the movie you love so much. Here are 12 of the best hidden gem films you need to watch soon.

1. The Long Kiss Goodnight (1996)

Many movie fans listed this action/mystery film as a favorite that people might not know about. It's a spy thriller with Geena Davis and her sidekick, Samuel L. Jackson. Davis plays Samantha Caine, a young mom who cannot remember her past, and one day had emerged from a river two months pregnant. 8 years later, she is looking to figure out where she came from and more information from her past.

2. Run Lola Run (1998)

This German thriller isn't that well known to everyone. The entire feature-length movie takes place only in the span of a few minutes but from multiple perspectives. It's a run movie people have never seen.

3. Ever After (1998)

Ever After is a great Cinderella adaptation and it actually has stakes and romantic intrigue. Based on the Brothers Grimm story, Drew Barrymore does a great job of playing a version of Cinderella that actually has depth.

4. Ladyhawke (1985)

Ladyhawke has such a great cast and it feels like no one has ever heard of this movie. With Matthew Broderick and Michelle Pfeiffer, this movie is a fun adventure comedy about knights, thieves, and love. If you've never heard of this movie, check it out soon.

5. Tucker and Dale vs Evil (2010)

A lot of fans of this movie talk about how they put this film on, expecting the bare minimum from this campy horror film, but end up being surprised about how good this movie is. The movie focuses on Tucker and Dale, two hillbillies on vacation who run into a group of college students who think they're murderers. With a thirst for revenge, the college kids try to figure out how to stop these supposed murderers.

6. Blast from the Past (1999)

Christopher Walken and Sissy Spacek play Brendan Fraser's parents in this forgotten film. That just screams it'll be a great movie. Blast from the Past is about a young man who comes into the modern world after being raised for the past 35 years in a nuclear fallout shelter and doesn't know much about the world.

7. Kiss Kiss Bang Bang (2005)

Kiss Kiss Bang Bang is full of wit and satire, and it does a great job of turning the body cop genre into something new. After a petty thief is mistaken as an actor, he is sent out to Hollywood to train for his new role. But when he gets there, he's paired up with a real-life cop who is in the midst of an intense murder investigation.

8. Drop Dead Gorgeous (1999)

Drop Dead Gorgeous stars Kirsten Dunst, Denise Richards, and a lot of other big-name 90s stars as these gorgeous women are part of a small-town beauty pageant. But when the competition turns deadly, the stakes get even higher than in years past.

9. UHF (1989)

This “Weird Al” Yankovic film follows a young man as he becomes the manager of a local TV station, turning this station into a mess of hijinx and wacky humor. But others in the town want to shut him down, so he needs to raise enough money to keep his dream alive.

10. Moon (2009)

Moon is a forgotten science-fiction drama starring Sam Rockwell, an astronaut who lives on the Moon as part of his three-year contract with a company back on Earth. But as he gets ready to end his time in space, he realizes something is wrong with his life and that there are clones of him also on the Moon.

11. Treasure Planet (2002)

In recent years, Treasure Planet started getting more of the credit it deserves, but the movie is often forgotten about when it comes to Disney classics. This might be because it came out in some of the worst years of movie-making Disney ever had. But this movie is a standout and is one of their best from the early 2000s.

12. Dark City (1998)

Dark City is a deep, wonderfully thought of science-fiction movie that often gets overlooked. When John wakes up, he can't seem to figure out what happened to all of his memories but is told he has a wife and is in a new nightmare that he can't seem to wake up from.

Source: Reddit.