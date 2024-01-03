Old School Cool: 25 Forgotten Films Worth Revisiting

In 2023 alone, experts expect movie profits to hit $32 billion, with films like Barbie, Oppenheimer, and Super Mario Brothers leading the box office blowout. And while these new movies offer sweet computer-generated imagery (CGI) and modern takes on age-old storylines, there's something to be said for old-school films that can still hold their own in head-to-head comparisons. Here are some oldies that are still good.

1. License to Drive (1988)

While it doesn't contain a “based on actual events” phrase at the beginning, Neil Tolkin used his own experience as a teen to craft the premise for this film. Corey Haim and Corey Feldman, who both auditioned to play Mouth in The Goonies movie, star in this coming-of-age comedy about lengths teens will go to for a driver's license and some natural consequences. While Feldman lost the lead role of Les Anderson to Haim, the late Corey Haim would lose Mouth's role to his best friend, Feldman.

2. Adventures in Babysitting (1987)

Before the MCU (Marvel Cinematic Universe) was a thing, Vincent D'Onofrio portrayed the God of Thunder in Adventures in Babysitting for the Thor-obsessed Sara Anderson. D'Onofrio made his physical appearance all the more impressive because earlier the same year, he'd starred as the overweight Pvt. Pyle in Full Metal Jacket, a role for which he gained 70 pounds. This film also put Elisabeth Shue in a lead role, although she loathed the fake Playboy photoshoot. Disney+ has heavily censored the streaming version of the movie from its original 1987 adaptation.

3. Can't Buy Me Love (1987)

Before Patrick Dempsey became Dr. McDreamy from Grey's Anatomy, he was Ronald Miller, a nerdy guy who wanted to be like all the popular kids. Can't Buy Me Love is that quintessential nerd-gets-the-girl archetype that every smart girl followed after high school. Many women grow up to know nerds are the real cool kids. And even though no studio would make the same movie today, it highlights issues rampant in 80s high schools across America and social status that means so little in the bigger picture of life.

4. Ferris Bueller's Day Off (1986)

Matthew Broderick stars as Ferris Bueller, a prankster who loves ditching school. Director John Hughes wanted as much realism as possible despite filming it on a stage. He had the film crew train two live squirrels to run across the wire in the opening shot. “Everyone always thought it was a fake squirrel, but it was a real squirrel. He was just catatonic.” Bueller's antics to get out of school for the day still inspire high school students today.

5. Goonies (1985)

“Hey, you guys!” is just one of the memorable lines from this nerd-centered movie starring Corey Feldman, Ke Huy Quan, Kerri Green, Martha Plimpton, Sean Astin, and Josh Brolin. Sloth, who befriends Lawrence “Chunk” Cohen in the film, was adopted by Chunk's parents in the novelization of The Goonies, and Jeff Cohen, who played the character, came on set after contracting chicken pox, afraid someone else would take his place if he didn't show.

6. Ghostbusters (1984)

Before Ghostbusters became a household name, the movie was originally going to be called Ghost Smashers, and Columbia Pictures had to pay Filmation, a production company, a license fee to use the name for the movie as Filmation had made a short film in 1975 titled The Ghost Busters. Dan Aykroyd laughingly stated that Slimer was the ghost of John Belushi and, like the actor, was “just a party guy looking to have a good time.”

7. Planes, Trains and Automobiles (1987)

I can't imagine all the movies John Candy would have made had he not passed away so early. Still, his comedy is all the better when paired with other actors who could stand alongside Candy, and in this hilarious offering from 1987, Steve Martin was just that actor. Martin, who plays serious Neil Page, is just trying to make it home for Thanksgiving when he runs into salesman Del Griffith, who travels around selling shower curtain rings.

His loveable and irritating persona grates Page's nerves, causing raucous hilarity. Director John Hughes played Martin and Candy perfectly in this comedy classic that's great every time you see it.

8. Airplane! (1980)

No one loved a good prank quite like Leslie Nielsen, and he was a master prankster. Interestingly, he was a fan of fart machines and sold them on set for $7 each. Eventually, the sound of fake flatulence was so disruptive that they frequently had to pause filming on this iconic 1980s comedy. Also, famous baseball player Pete Rose was meant to play Roger Murdock's role but was busy playing the game. Ultimately, famous NBA (National Basketball Association) star Kareem Abdul-Jabbar would take his place. To this day, Airplane! is one of Nielsen's funniest films and still ranks among the best comedies of this decade.

9. The Breakfast Club (1985)

Noted as one of the most iconic films of 80s pop culture, The Breakfast Club may have been much different given the list of actors considered for the teen roles. Laura Dern, Jodie Foster, and Robin Wright were all considered for Claire's role, which finally went to Molly Ringwald. Directors also considered Nicolas Cage and John Cusack for the role of Bender, which went to Judd Nelson. Thankfully, the cast who snagged the roles perfectly portrayed five typical teens in the throes of adolescence in America's public school system.

10. Footloose (1984)

Before Footloose became the iconic 80s movie, they loosely titled it Cheek to Cheek. While Tom Cruise was the early favorite to play Ren, he had a scheduling conflict that left the role open for Kevin Bacon. To study for the part, Bacon, then 24, went undercover as a high school student, lasting only two or three hours before calling it quits. The story is about a kid from Chicago who attempts to overturn a ban on dancing in a small Oklahoma town. It is as well known for its cast and catchy soundtrack as it is for the struggle of the teens in the movie.

11. Coming to America (1988)

With Eddie Murphy as Prince Akeem from the fictional African nation of Zamunda, Randolph Duke exclaims to his brother, “Mortimer, We're back!” This line is interesting because, in Trading Places, these two once-wealthy brothers lost their wealth on a bet against Eddie Murphy's character, Billy Ray Valentine. Ultimately tied together, both Trading Places and Coming to America offered Murphy two comedies that further solidified his talent as a comedian and actor. It eventually garnered a sequel, Coming 2 America, in 2021.

12. Revenge of the Nerds (1984)

If there was ever a movie that signified a complete 180-degree turn, it's Revenge of the Nerds. It was all about the typical treatment of “smart” kids in its heyday. Those who would rather binge X-Men Comics than go to the Friday night football game were forever the targets of the jocks and “cool kids.”

Fast-forward nearly 40 years, and how times have changed. Now, nerds are a status symbol. The “smart” kids are cool, and being a nerd is attractive. Robert Carradine and Anthony Edwards brought nerds into cool with this ultimate harmless revenge film that captures why bullying is never cool.

13. Dirty Dancing (1987)

With the crook of a finger, Patrick Swayze waltzed himself and Jennifer Grey into one of their careers' most iconic films. And despite his sour feelings towards Grey, they created a movie that lives in infamy for many movie lovers. Swayze, who passed away in 2009, learned to dance from his mother, Patsy. And Grey, while thought to be “emotional and silly,” had undeniable chemistry with her co-star. To this day, Dirty Dancing is a classic 80s romance drama.

14. Caddyshack (1980)

While this film has undoubtedly garnered heat in recent years, in 1980, it was hilarity from start to finish as Bill Murray, Chevy Chase, and Rodney Dangerfield brought the script to life. Gophers have never caused so much destruction as they do in this movie, as Murray's character goes to any length to save the golf course from their harmful antics. Funny in a way, few films were or will be; the laughs keep coming from this classic comedy.

15. Beetlejuice (1988)

Michael Keaton plays the mischievous Beetlejuice in this 1988 classic hit that featured the telling artistic style of Tim Burton and won an Academy Award for Best Makeup. Given his choice, Burton would have cast Sammy Davis, Jr. as Betelgeuse (Beetlejuice), but producer David Geffen convinced him to put Keaton in the now infamous role. The movie will release a sequel in 2024.

16. Little Shop of Horrors (1986)

“Feed me, Seymour!” People often remember this line in this quirky comedy featuring Rick Moranis and Steve Martin. It also featured several plant puppets, the largest requiring nearly 60 technicians. Bill Murray ad-libbed his lines on the fly to play off Martin's role. Earning a cult following, Little Shop of Horrors is usually a take-it-or-leave-it film.

17. Fast Time in Ridgemont High (1982)

With a debuting director and several actors yet to become household names, Fast Times at Ridgemont High is still the iconic teen movie you'd expect from the early 80s. Interestingly, one look from Sean Penn and Director Amy Heckerling cast him in the lead of Jeff Spicoli. The movie also gave a lot of now household names roles in the film.

Forest Whitaker, Anthony Edwards, Judge Reinhold, and Nicolas Cage all had parts to play in this classic 80s movie. It is a film that presents the hyper-adult, drug-heavy, rock-n-roll, live-fast mentality that many teens subscribed to in the 80s and early 90s.

18. They Live (1988)

One-time wrestler Rowdy Roddy Piper starred in this apocalyptic movie about alien creatures, propaganda, and subliminal messaging. While he garnered fame as a villainous wrestler who favored wearing a kilt and playing a set of bagpipes, They Live became his most noted role for playing a good, if not angelic, guy. In his fight to save humanity from aliens and their constant manipulation and brainwashing, Piper forcibly enlists his friend and fellow homeless laborer, Frank, to help him out with a bit of assistance from unique sunglasses.

19. Trading Places (1983)

Let Trading Places be your first if you've never seen Eddie Murphy and Dan Aykroyd in a movie together. One crazy bet, inspired by a sibling rivalry and a tennis game, laid the foundation for one of the funniest 80s comedies to grace the big screen. This movie made Eddie Murphy and Dan Aykroyd household names in comedy.

20. Stand by Me (1986)

Set in the 1950s, Stand by Me represents the loss of youthful innocence and the bonds of friendship that go deeper than surface feelings. This classic drama gave River Phoenix his breakout role and solidified him as a talented actor, even for as young as he was. It also created lifelong bonds between the four young actors who starred in the film.

21. Big (1988)

Although Tom Hanks stars in this feel-good family film about a young boy who makes a wish to be big and gets more than he bargained for, he initially turned down the part. Only after other stars, including Robert De Niro, turned down the part did Hanks agree to play the adult version of the boy. In the movie, Josh Baskett is tired of nagging from his mother, but a trip to the local carnival gives him a bit of trouble in a big way, and suddenly, life as a young boy doesn't seem so bad after all.

22. The Princess Bride (1987)

If you've seen this timeless classic, you can request a missing scene from the movie. However, you'll never get to see it. Instead, you'll get a wacky, perfectly nutty answer from director William Goldman. Interestingly, the Princess Bride is an abridged version of a nonexistent book and is one of only two written works that Goldman said he “can look at without humiliation.” His other movie was notably Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid (1969).

23. E.T.-The Extraterrestrial (1982)

A young Drew Barrymore and Henry Thomas star in this loving tale about a young boy and his inexplicable connection with an alien who's just trying to find his way home. Director Steven Spielberg was also working on Poltergeist (1982) during filming. Spielberg intended the two films to complement one another, with E.T. the Extraterrestrial representing suburban dreams and Poltergeist representing its nightmares.

24. The Terminator (1984)

“I'll be back” may be one of movie history's most recreated and repeated phrases. I, myself, can't count the times I've said it. In 1984, Arnold Schwarzenegger's Austrian accent helped solidify his role as The Terminator. Interestingly, Director James Cameron took on a writing gig while waiting to start filming The Terminator. That script turned into the science-fiction thriller Aliens (1986).

25. Rain Man (1988)

This film is one of Dustin Hoffman's most notable roles, and he's even said that the improvised phone booth scene was his favorite one to film. Hoffman was adamant that Rain Man be known as an autistic savant and not mentally disabled, as Kim Peek, an autistic man whom Hoffman spent a lot of time with, inspired the movie.