13 Forgotten Television Gems From The 80s and 90s

Some argue that television was at its best during the 1980s and 1990s. Several classic sitcoms aired during this 20-year span.

In honor of those great shows, we'll list some of our favorite sitcoms that you may have forgotten about.

13. Married…With Children (1987-1997)

Did you know that Al Bundy scored four touchdowns in a single game while playing for the Polk High School Panthers in the 1996 city championship game versus Andrew Johnson High School?

This beloved comedy aired on Fox and stars Ed O'Neil, Katey Sagal, Christina Applegate, and David Faustino.

12. The Adventures of Pete and Pete (1991-1995)

The Nickelodeon sitcom aired for 34 episodes plus 5 specials in the early 90s.

One fan said, “Unforgettable (and deeply lovable) characters, great music, and an incredibly well-written surrealist take on American suburbia. It absolutely holds up to viewing as an adult.”

11. Ally McBeal (1997-2002)

Technically, Ally McBeal aired in the 2000s, but many view it as a 90s sitcom.

One viewer said the show “was actually pretty funny. And innovative for the time.”

10. Babylon 5 (1993 -1998)

One TV watcher stated, “Babylon 5 deserves way more love than it gets.”

Another agreed, “The incredible writing, casting, and directing make this a must-see. The social and political themes are powerful, and no one-dimensional characters exist.”

They continued, “You see them grow and change. Sometimes for the better and sometimes for the worst. “This is one of my all-time favorite shows.”

9. Eerie Indiana (1991 – 1992)

One person mentioned Eerie, Indiana. Another agreed, “I loved this show in the 90s!” A third commented, “Ahead of its time.

8. The Drew Carey Show (1995 – 2004)

Someone expressed, “Darn that show for giving me a huge crush on Kate Walsh.” Another stated, “I can't even watch it today because it has music copyright problems. It's available nowhere to stream.”

A third replied, “I was wondering why you can't find it anywhere. WKRP had the same problem.” A fourth admitted, “What a show. Buzz beer. Mimi. Craig Ferguson. Drew is always slaying hot ladies. Kate was hot!”

7. Sliders (1995 – 2000)

One fan stated, “So much wasted potential. They were doing the multiverse three decades before Doctor Strange, Spider-Man, and the Arrowverse.”

Another agreed, “Yes, this one. I want to watch that series again.”

A third believed, “They could remake the show and do a great job. Especially with all the social and government upheaval. It could be topical by exploring the “What Ifs.”

6. NewsRadio (1995 – 1999)

One viewer nominated, “NewsRadio. Phil Hartman was the best.” Someone else added, “It was so sad that he died partway through the show. What an amazing talent.”

Another confessed, “I came into the thread looking for this one. Such a fantastic cast that worked well together.”

A third admitted, “NewsRadio was great. However, I can see many people hating it now because of its cast.”

5. Quantum Leap (1989 – 1993)

One TV watcher admitted, “Scott Bakula GOSHDARN, he was and is so foxy.”

Another stated, “I still have no idea why Hollywood hasn't snatched up a Quantum Leap movie or tv revival. The Quantum Leap movie series would be huge.”

Fortunately, there is an NBC reboot of Quantum Leap starting September 19th, 2022, and it will stream on Peacock.

4. Wings (1990-1997)

One person exclaimed, “Quagmire: I love Wings! That show made Tony Shalhoub's career!” Another admitted, “I remember being surprised how funny wings was sometime in middle or high school.”

A third agreed, “Wings is awesome, just as good as Cheers. Finally, a fourth stated, “This was one of my favorite shows!”

3. Northern Exposure (1990 – 1995)

Someone concurred, “I loved Northern Exposure!” Another person agreed, “I loved this show. Too bad it's so darn expensive to rewatch.” A third admitted, “Yeah, I'm waiting for the complete series DVD set to hit the discount bin.”

Finally, a fourth confessed, “I'm in the middle of watching the whole first season for free on odysee.com. I stumbled on it a month ago or so. It's as good as I remembered.

2. 3rd Rock From the Sun (1996 – 2001)

One person admitted, “I rewatched it last year. It's still one of the funniest sitcoms I've ever seen.”

Another added, “Most of it still holds up, but a couple of the jokes have aged pretty poorly.”

1. Night Court (1984 – 1992)

One fan admitted, “I bought the entire show on Apple TV+. I loved the show and am so happy to see it again. I highly recommend it to anyone who wants to laugh!”

Another mentioned, “It's on Amazon Prime with commercials. It still holds up pretty well.”

A third added, “I grew up watching Night Court. That show was a massive influence on what I find funny to this day. It does hold up because the humor is so absurd at times.”

Someone else confessed, “I still use the line, “I'm Harry, but aren't we all?”

A thread inspired this post.

This article was produced and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.