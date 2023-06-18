24 One-Hit Wonders People Were Obsessed With But Have Totally Forgotten All About

Step right up, music lovers, as we time-travel the world of forgotten hits! From chart-toppers to disappearing acts, let's reminisce on those long-lost tunes that once rocked our socks off but have since faded into oblivion.

So, grab your dancing shoes and prepare for a dive into the forgotten gems of the “blink-and-you-missed-them” hits.

1. Baha Men — “Who Let The Dogs Out”

Who can forget the infectious one-hit wonder, “Who Let The Dogs Out” by Baha Men? It soared in the charts, became a Grammy-winning sensation, and even appeared in Rugrats in Paris: The Movie.

This bark-tastic anthem earned the band the highest sales of the decade. Now, if only we could solve the mystery of where the dogs went after this one classic.

2. Silentó — “Watch Me (Whip/Nae Nae)”

Silentó's “Watch Me (Whip/Nae Nae)” was a whirlwind hit, dominating the charts with the funky dance moves. With over two million sales and platinum certification, it seemed like Silentó was unstoppable. But alas, his musical journey took an unexpected turn with legal troubles. Talk about a twist nobody saw coming.

3. Psy — “Gangnam Style”

In 2012, the world was captivated by Psy's viral sensation, “Gangnam Style.” This catchy tune reached a billion views on YouTube, topped charts in 16 countries, and earned Psy a ten times platinum certification. While Psy continues to make music, nothing matches the thrill of riding the “Gangnam Style” wave.

4. Gotye — “Somebody That I Used to Know”

Gotye and Kimbra's heart-wrenching duet, “Somebody That I Used to Know,” took the world by storm, staying at the top of the charts for eight weeks.

The Grammy-winning hit left us yearning for more, but Gotye's subsequent releases didn't match the same level of success. Meanwhile, Kimbra continues her musical journey, but their collaboration remains unforgettable.

5. Daniel Powter — “Bad Day”

Let's return to 2005 when Daniel Powter's “Bad Day” ruled the airwaves. This pop sensation sold over two million copies, earning a triple platinum rating. Though Daniel Powter continues to create music worldwide, “Bad Day” is the iconic song etched into our memories.

6. Baauer — “Harlem Shake”

Let's shake things up and travel back to 2013 when the world went wild for the “Harlem Shake” by Baauer. This viral sensation had everyone busting out their craziest dance moves.

It catapulted the song to the number-one spot in the U.S. for five epic weeks. It even went double platinum, making waves in the music world and the land of video streams.

7. Sir Mix-A-Lot — “Baby Got Back”

With lyrics that caused MTV to raise an eyebrow and fans to get their groove on, this Grammy-winning sensation became an instant classic. We all know the famous Becky line.

It spent a glorious five weeks at number one on the Billboard Hot 100, leaving Sir Mix-A-Lot's other singles green with envy. And let's not forget the “Anaconda” era when Nicki Minaj paid tribute to the song in her sassy style.

8. Afroman — “Because I Got High”

A Grammy-nominated gem filled with blunt honesty that hit home for many, Afroman's “Because I Got High” was all about, well, letting go of responsibilities and indulging in the sweet herb.

This catchy tune skyrocketed Afroman into the mainstream spotlight. Still, he couldn't quite reach the same level of success in his subsequent endeavors. He may have gotten too high to come up with another chart-topper.

9. The Click Five — “Just The Girl”

Though they missed the boy band craze of the '90s, The Click Five found their groove with this teen anthem that rocked its way onto the Hot Digital Songs chart and hit number 11 on the Billboard Hot 100. It even found its place on the soundtrack of the hilarious teen comedy John Tucker Must Die.

10. Phantom Planet — “California”

Do you hear that familiar piano melody? It's like a time machine taking us back to the sun-soaked days of “The O.C.” Ah, yes, Phantom Planet's “California,” the theme song that captivated our hearts for four glorious seasons.

While it may not have been a commercial hit, it found a special place in the hearts of millions who tuned in to the hit show week after week.

11. Bobby McFerrin — “Don't Worry, Be Happy”

Contrary to popular belief, “Don't Worry, Be Happy.” is not a lost gem from the reggae legend Bob Marley. Nope, it's all Bobby McFerrin's doing!

When this acapella wonder soared to the top of the Billboard Hot 100 in 1988, it accomplished something extraordinary — it became the first ever acapella song to claim that coveted number-one spot.

12. Los Lobos — “La Bamba”

Yes, “La Bamba,” the catchy Mexican folk song that got Los Lobos all the attention. Thanks to the 1987 film of the same name, this tune skyrocketed to the top spot in ten countries. That's a spicy success story, even though it's all history now.

13. Right Said Fred — “I'm Too Sexy”

Alright, strike a pose because it's time to talk about Right Said Fred. “I'm Too Sexy.” This oh-so-divisive earworm conquered the charts in six countries. VH1 may have deemed it one of the worst songs ever written, but it still made it to their greatest hits lists. So, it's like a love-hate relationship.

14. Survivor — “Eye of the Tiger”

Get your boxing gloves and tiger impressions ready because it's time to rock out to Survivor's “Eye of the Tiger.” This anthem held the top spot on Billboard's Hot 100 for six weeks. It even scored Survivor a Grammy. Sad to see their career couldn't survive the test of time.

15. Cheryl Lynn — “Got to Be Real”

Disco fever, anyone? Cheryl Lynn's “Got to Be Real” is the real deal, even if mainstream success didn't come knocking on her door. This disco gem conquered the US R&B charts and showed everyone that Cheryl had the groove. At least we can all agree that this song is a funky, feel-good masterpiece.

16. Los Del Rio — Macarena

Not many one-hit wonders experienced the longevity of Los Del Rio's catchy dance floor jam, “Macarena.” Simple but captivating, this song took the airwaves by storm and had everybody moving their bodies to the beat.

After such a hit, one would expect other global hits from the Spanish duo. Sadly, that's the last time they dropped anything that hot.

17. Norman Greenbaum — “Spirit in the Sky”

Enter the groovy realm of the '70s with Norman Greenbaum's “Spirit in the Sky.” Released in the late '60s and achieving smashing success in the following years, this tune sold a whopping two million copies! Norman may not have matched its success with other hits. Still, hey, he'll always be remembered for this gem.

18. A-ha — “Take On Me”

Take me back to the '80s with the iconic hit “Take On Me.” This Norwegian band may have had more hits in their homeland, but in the U.S., this song was their shining moment.

Topping the charts in 1985, it became an instant classic, and the innovative music video with its unforgettable animation catapulted it to MTV fame.

19. Eddy Grant — “Electric Avenue”

Eddy Grant knows how to make his mark on the charts. While he had three songs chart on the Billboard Hot 100, “Electric Avenue” takes the crown as his biggest hit.

This irresistible bop will have you singing and dancing along wherever you are. It's practically impossible to resist the infectious energy of “Electric Avenue.”

20. President Of The United States Of America — “Lump”

For alternative music lovers, “Lump” by Presidents of The United States of America is a classic. In '95, the band had everyone vibing to this unique song with its unconventional sound and eccentric lyrics.

For their die-hard fans, they'll always remain a treasure. But “Lump” was their only standout hit in and out of the alternative rock scene. Now, unfortunately, nobody cares about the President Of The United States Of America.

21. Divine — “Lately”

Remember Divine, the R&B girl group that rocked our world with their killer vocals? They may have only released one album before calling it quits, but boy, did they leave a lasting impression with their platinum hit.

22. Lou Bega — “Mambo No. 5”

The infectious groove of Lou Bega's “Mambo No. 5!” It's the ultimate one-hit wonder that had us all busting out our dance moves. This chart-topper dominated the Australian charts for eight weeks, going four times certified platinum. Unfortunately, it was Lou Bega's only stroke of luck.

23. Nena — “99 Luftballons”

Picture this: red balloons raining down at a Rolling Stones concert. Inspired by that surreal sight, Nena gave us the iconic anthem, “99 Luftballons.” Fun fact: there's an English version too!

24. Musical Youth — “Pass the Dutchie”

“Pass the Dutchie” isn't about sharing a joint, despite what the modern slang may suggest. In fact, it refers to an excellent ol' cast-iron pot used for cooking over a fire.

Musical Youth, the British-Jamaican reggae group, introduced us to this catchy tune. It may be their only Billboard top ten single, but it's forever etched in our memories.