Forgotten Sequels To Beloved Movies Everyone Forgot Existed

Sequels to lauded movies have become a main characteristic of the film industry at large. After all, most big-budget studios green-light movies on the basis of their commercial success–as well as their potential to spin off into their own self-contained cinematic universe.

As many sequels as audiences have seen released over the years, though, more than a few forgotten sequels have passed under everyone’s radar, including follow-ups to such classic movies as 2001, Donnie Darko, Psycho, and The Big Lebowski.

2010: The Year We Make Contact (1984)

In 1968, legendary director Stanley Kubrick reinvented the science fiction genre with 2001: A Space Odyssey. Sixteen years later, MGM attempted to revisit the surreal sci-fi universe that Kubrick and writer Arthur C. Clarke constructed with 1984’s 2010: The Year We Make Contact. While a decent enough film, 2010 never achieves the technical or narrative feats of 2001, paling in comparison to Kubrick’s magnum opus.

French Connection II (1975)

At the start of the 1970s, director William Friedkin kicked off the influential New Hollywood movement with his 1971 crime epic, The French Connection. Four years later, veteran filmmaker John Frankenheimer stepped up to the plate, carrying on with the cat-and-mouse chase between Gene Hackman and Fernando Rey's characters in 1975’s French Connection II. A better-than-average follow-up, French Connection II may rank as the most underrated sequel most people have never heard of.

The Two Jakes (1990)

Screenwriter Robert Towne may have envisioned Chinatown as the first in a trilogy of films, but The Two Jakes’s divisive critical response axed any possibilities of a third entry in the series. Despite its intelligent postmodern exploration of the noir genre, The Two Jakes never rises to the same level as its earlier, far better contemporary, lacking the same layered ambiguity as Chinatown.

Shock Treatment (1981)

The Rocky Horror Picture Show continues to stand the test of time as the greatest rock musical ever. On the other hand, its 1981 sequel, Shock Treatment, remains a less than memorable cinematic experience. With notable absences from Tim Curry, Susan Sarandon, and Barry Bostwick, Shock Treatment felt like a half-hearted attempt to recreate the same one-of-a-kind magic that made The Rocky Horror Picture Show so special in the first place.

Return to Oz (1985)

Released almost 50 years after The Wizard of Oz hit theaters in 1939, Disney’s Return to Oz ended up terrifying younger viewers more than it did entertaining them. With practical effects that proved more haunting than whimsical, Return to Oz makes for a horrifying children’s movie, even if it has since garnered a strong cult following of fans. Call it the most beloved and bizarre of forgotten sequels.

Confess, Fletch! (2022)

A long-belated sequel that received little advertising or promotion, Confess, Fletch! recast Jon Hamm as Chevy Chase’s sarcastic investigative reporter, Irwin Fletcher. Garnering minor attention from critics, the finished film more than managed to please diehard fans of the original film, with Hamm making for an ideal successor to the dry-witted, uber-confident Chase.

Psycho II (1983)

If Alfred Hitchcock’s Psycho shocked audiences in 1960, Psycho II left people more than a little perplexed. Without Hitch’s skillful direction, not even Anthony Perkins’ impressive performance as repressed serial killer Norman Bates can save this so-so 1983 slasher.

Staying Alive (1983)

An apt example of unnecessary forgotten sequels, Staying Alive follows in the juking and jiving footsteps of the 1977 classic, Saturday Night Fever. Rather than delivering the same smashing musical numbers and cohesive story as the aforementioned film, Staying Alive blunders through its hour and a half-long runtime with the grace of a rampaging bull.

My Summer Story (1994)

Based on the stories of humorist Jean Shepherd, Shepherd’s work inspired several films, including the iconic 1983 holiday movie, A Christmas Story. Over the next several decades, Shepherd’s Parker family saga continued with subsequent sequels, such as 1994’s My Summer Story. Making use of the same sharp humor and wholesome narration as A Christmas Story, My Summer Story delivers an entertaining look at 1940s Americana.

S. Darko: A Donnie Darko Tale (2009)

S. Darko: A Donnie Darko Tale tries hard to recreate the same nightmarish atmosphere of the original Donnie Darko, complete with a dizzying surreal tone and even some harebrained implementation of time travel. At the end of the day, though, the movie never recaptured the same unique experience as Richard Kelly’s well-loved cult classic.

American Psycho 2 (2002)

A sequel few people asked for, never mind wanted, American Psycho 2’s first fault involves not having Christian Bale return as Wall Street yuppie/psychopathic murderer, Patrick Bateman. Instead, audiences follow Mila Kunis’s young serial killer as she murders her way across campus. Neither funny nor scary, American Psycho 2 lives on as a sequel forever doomed to obscurity.

The Next Karate Kid (1994)

The 2010 Karate Kid remake may have left a bad taste in audiences’ mouths, but at least it left more of an impression than 1994’s forgettable The Next Karate Kid. With Hilary Swank stepping into the role of Mr. Miyagi’s willing student, The Next Karate Kid rehashed the same narrative ground as every other entry in the series.

More American Graffiti (1979)

With American Graffiti, aspiring director George Lucas created the proto-typical teen comedy of the modern age, influencing countless films in the process. Emboldened by the film’s success 1979, Universal released the 1979 sequel, More American Graffiti, six years later. While most of the movie’s original cast returned, More American Graffiti never duplicated the widespread appeal of the first American Graffiti.

U.S. Marshals (1998)

In no uncertain terms, a large reason for The Fugitive’s success has to do with Tommy Lee Jones, who steals every scene as the dedicated U.S. Marshal Sam Gerard. Based on the acclaim Jones’ character received, Warner Bros. commissioned a spin-off sequel following Gerard and his team. Owing too much of its plot to The Fugitive, U.S. Marshals proves that sometimes not even the strongest characters need a spin-off oriented around their adventures.

Splash, Too (1988)

An egregious follow-up to the sweeping romantic comedy Splash, Splash, Too lands with a booming thud. A low-budget sequel that features none of the original cast, Splash, Too will only leave viewers wondering, “Who on earth did Disney make this movie for?”

Speed 2: Cruise Control (1997)

Like many forgotten sequels, Speed 2: Cruise Control reuses the same basic premise as the initial film in the series, doing little to differentiate from 1994’s fan-favorite Speed. While Sandra Bullock returns as Annie Porter, Keanu Reeves’ absence also weighs on every viewer hoping to see The Matrix star in action once again.

Mean Girls 2 (2011)

With all the buzz surrounding the latest musical remake, fans might want to know that Mean Girls received a little-known 2011 sequel with Mean Girls 2. Though it markets itself as a spiritual continuation of the series, Mean Girls 2 utilizes the same premise as the initial film, albeit with far less endearing results.

Blues Brothers 2000 (1998)

In 1982, the world lost a legend with the tragic passing of John Belushi. A larger-than-life comedian forever immortalized in such movies as National Lampoon’s Animal House, Belushi remains synonymous with his foremost recurring characters, none more so than his jazzy on-screen partnership with Dan Aykroyd as one-half of The Blues Brothers.

Given Belushi’s integral contributions to The Blues Brothers, 1998’s Blues Brothers 2000 had much to live up to. To no one’s surprise, the film disappointed most audience members, with John Goodman failing to live up to Belushi’s massive shadow.

The Jewel of the Nile (1985)

Swapping out the tropical jungles of South America for the desert plains of the Middle East, 1985’s The Jewel of the Nile tries hard to bottle the same irreverent humor of Romancing the Stone. Yet, despite its best efforts, the movie’s plain humor and thin storyline prevents The Jewel of the Nile from meeting the same success as the earlier cult classic romantic comedy.

The Jesus Rolls (2019)

Many viewers will have difficulty believing that a sequel to The Big Lebowski failed to catch their attention, but in all honesty, given The Jesus Rolls’ middling quality, most Lebowski fans might want to think about steering clear of this underwhelming spin-off continuation.