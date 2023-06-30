13 Forgotten Television Gems From The 80s and 90s

Some argue that television was at its best during the 1980s and 1990s—several classic sitcoms aired during these 20 years.

In honor of those great shows, we'll list some of our favorite sitcoms you may have forgotten about.

13. Married…With Children (1987-1997)

Did you know Al Bundy scored four touchdowns in a single game while playing for the Polk High School Panthers in the 1996 city championship game versus Andrew Johnson High School?

This beloved comedy aired on Fox and stars Ed O'Neil, Katey Sagal, Christina Applegate, and David Faustino.

12. The Adventures of Pete and Pete (1991-1995)

The Nickelodeon sitcom aired for 34 episodes plus five specials in the early 90s.

One fan said, “Unforgettable (and deeply lovable) characters, great music, and an incredibly well-written surrealist take on American suburbia. It holds up to view as an adult.”

11. Ally McBeal (1997-2002)

Technically, Ally McBeal aired in the 2000s, but many view it as a 90s sitcom. It was shockingly innovative for its time.

10. Babylon 5 (1993 -1998)

Babylon 5 is a show that many fans feel is highly underrated. It features incredible writing, directing, and top-notch casting.

9. Eerie Indiana (1991 – 1992)

Eerie, Indiana has a vibe similar to the popular Goosebumps series in the 90s.

Before hosting The Price is Right, Drew Carrey had his own sitcom. It's a crime that this beloved sitcom isn't available for streaming anywhere.

7. Sliders (1995 – 2000)

Before it was cool to delve into multiverse storylines, Sliders was already excelling at it.

6. NewsRadio (1995 – 1999)

Led by Phil Hartman, NewsRadio had an excellent cast and was a staple of 90s sitcoms.

5. Quantum Leap (1989 – 1993)

The reboot of Quantum Leap helps spark interest in the original series starring Scott Bakula.

4. Wings (1990-1997)

Wings helped launch Tony Shalhoub's career and had fans defend the series, with one saying it's just as good as Cheers.

3. Northern Exposure (1990 – 1995)

The beloved 90s comedy-drama is about New York City native Joel Fleischman moving to the state of Alaska.

2. 3rd Rock From the Sun (1996 – 2001)

While some jokes may belong in the 90s where we left then, the all-star cast has helped make this show a delight to watch even today.

1. Night Court (1984 – 1992)

Like Quantum Leap, Night Court saw a recent revival. The beloved sitcom still holds up well today and even saw a brief storyline in Arrested Development.

Source: Reddit.