Former Americans Who Renounced Their Citizenship Sue US Government Over “Unconstitutional” Fees

In 2020, a record 6,705 people gave up their American citizenship, with more than five thousand doing so in the first six months of the year. Until around 2010, fewer than 1,000 people would renounce their citizenship annually, but that number has grown exponentially over the last thirteen years.

Before 2010, renouncing your citizenship to America didn't cost anything. In 2010, that changed with an increase to a severance fee of $450. Over the next four years, around seven thousand people permanently separated from the U.S. In 2014, the renunciation fee went up to $2,350.

Now, four former Americans who now reside in France, Germany, and Singapore have filed a class-action lawsuit against the U.S. Federal Government, claiming the fee is excessive and illegal. They also claim that the fee to legally sever their tie to the U.S. violates their rights.

Fatca

In 2010, the State Department saw a considerable increase in requests to renounce citizenship and people leaving the country after the Foreign Account Tax Compliance Act became law.

This new requirement forced foreign countries to report account information of people they assumed to be U.S. citizens who have more than USD 50,000 for tax recording purposes. Historically, those who leave the United States have been ultra-wealthy, and the IRS needed a way to keep track of people trying to evade or lower their tax burden to the IRS.

While plenty of people who want to renounce their citizenship wish to avoid the U.S. capital gains tax, which can go as high as 20%, there isn't necessarily a peak in renunciation requests. This issue is likely because appointments to sever ties with the U.S. are hard to come by.

David Lesperance, an international tax lawyer in Poland helping people renounce U.S. citizenship, says, “It's a year-and-a-half to get an appointment at a Canadian embassy. Bern [Switzerland] alone has a backlog of over 300 cases.”

In 2020, when the pandemic began, U.S. Embassies effectively shut down face-to-face interviews, which are required to officially cut ties with America. Delays in returning to those sorts of interviews have created backlogs of cases.

Reports estimate that nearly 30,000 citizens are waiting to renounce their citizenship and are running into roadblocks and obstacles to finding anyone to help them.

Fabien Lehagre, President of the Association of Accidental Americans (AAA), said in a statement, “Over the last ten years, more than 30,000 individuals renounced their U.S. citizenship but could only do so after they paid the exorbitant amount of $2,350. Instead of resolving the problems caused by the U.S. Foreign Account Tax Compliance Act (FATCA) and Citizenship-Based Taxation, the State Department has continued to put up barriers to slow down renunciations of American nationality. These former U.S. citizens deserve a refund.”

Only Two

America and the small country of Eritrea, located on the Horn of Africa bordering the Red Sea, are the only countries in the world requiring their citizens to file annual returns to the tax gods. For these two countries, it doesn't matter where you live; if you earn income, you must file taxes in your native country.

When the FATCA went into effect, it made it difficult for U.S. citizens in foreign countries to open bank accounts or deal in other financial transactions without filing complicated paperwork.

For many “Accidental Americans,” this had become the stuff of nightmares, economic strangulation by default. Some, like former United Kingdom Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who was born in America but only lived in the country as a small child, the financial resistance wasn't enough to keep himself tied to the U.S., who reportedly sent him a nice tax bill when he sold his home in 2009. He called the tax demands on him “absolutely outrageous.”

Not American by Choice

Esther Jenke, one of the defendants in the lawsuit, says, “The fee is astronomical, outrageous. Americans abroad are treated as criminals and tax evaders when most of us are just normal people who live outside U.S. borders.”

The four former Americans who've sued the U.S. Government garnered support from the Association for Accidental Americans, who've also brought their litigation against the government for how it handles renunciations.

Source: The Guardian, The Brussels Times, Axios, Forbes.