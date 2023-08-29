Fall From Grace: Disney Channel Actor’s Arrest Makes Headlines

Mitchel Musso, a former Disney Channel actor who starred in multiple teen sitcoms in the 2000s, was charged with alleged public intoxication and theft in Texas.

Police arrested the 32-year-old just after 7 pm on Saturday after the former child actor started eating a bag of chips in a hotel market in Lakefront Trail and refused to pay for them.

Musso's Outstanding Warrants

The clerk who called the cops told authorities Musso appeared intoxicated and had started eating a bag of chips within the store; when asked to pay for the chips, he was “verbally abusive” before leaving without paying for the snack. Police found the former Hannah Montana actor outside the store and said he “demonstrated signs of intoxication.”

After running a search for Musso, Police discovered the former actor had several outstanding warrants. Musso was taken into custody, where he spent a night at Rockwall County Detention Center before being released on a $1,000 bond.

He faces charges of public intoxication, theft (under $100), expired registration, failure to display a driver's license, and violating a promise to appear notice.

Former ‘Hannah Montana' Star Arrested for Intoxication, Theft

Born in Garland, Texas, Mitchel Tate Musso made his Hollywood film debut alongside his brother Marc in Secondhand Lions. Musso also starred in King of the Hill as the voice of Bobby Hill's friend Curt in the episodes “The Powder Puff Boys” and “Bobby Rae.”

However, Muso is best known for playing Oliver Oken in Hannah Montana, starring in 75 episodes of the teen sitcom from 2006–2011. Musso also voiced Cansdice's crush, Jeremy Johnson, in the animated series Phineas and Ferb from 2007-2015, played King Brady in the Disney Channel sitcom Pair of Kings from 2010-2012, and was the host of the Disney Channel's shortlived candid camera series Prankstars which aired for six episodes in 2011.