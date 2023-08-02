Former Winter Olympics Resort Hosts a Surprising Special Event

Palisades Tahoe in Olympic Valley, California, is known for its vibrant ski culture and for hosting the 1960 Winter Olympics. Like the silent mountain, the resort has a secret. It has quietly hosted another significant event for years. Although this particular event receives less public fanfare than the Olympic Games, it turns dreams into reality.

Destination for Nature Lovers and Outdoor Enthusiasts

The mountain resort sits on the northwest side of Lake Tahoe, about an hour from Reno and three and a half hours from San Francisco. Nestled in the Sierra Nevada Mountains, the area delivers gorgeous landscapes whether visitors seek outdoor adventure or merely to relax.

With alluring blue waters, lovely beaches, lush forests, and soaring mountains, Lake Tahoe is a dream destination for outdoor enthusiasts and nature lovers. Winter offers world-class skiing, while summer brings mountain biking and water sports on crystal-clear Lake Tahoe.

Steeped in History and Legend

Like the Finger Lakes are known for wineries, Lake Tahoe is synonymous with skiing. Beyond the evident mountainous landscapes, there is more to the story.

Palisades Tahoe, previously named Squaw Valley, hosted the first Winter Olympic Games in the western United States. Those Olympic Games were the first to be nationally televised, exposing many Americans to skiing for the first time and igniting national interest in the sport.

Like the mountain mist, this history has obscured our ability to see that the resort continues to impact the world in other ways. Palisades Tahoe Public Relations Manager Patrick Lacey says, “Since 1960, we have offered celebrations and special events for the community and worldwide visitors. We continue that tradition into the present day!”

Surprising Special Event

Due to the region's history and boundless outdoor recreation, many visitors are surprised to learn that Palisades Tahoe offers weddings.

Lacey states, “Weddings are an integral part of our ski resort's operations. Many people have formed connections at our resort through skiing or have fond memories within the Tahoe area.

Hosting weddings at our picturesque location with panoramic views of the Sierra and Lake Tahoe allows couples to create lasting memories in a picture-perfect setting. It adds a special touch to our resort's offerings and appeals to a broader audience beyond the winter sports season.”

Unforgettable Setting

Palisades Tahoe offers a mountainside venue and a mountaintop forum at 8,200 feet above sea level. To reach the summit, guests will enjoy a ten-minute ride on an aerial tram.

Lacey explains, “Our wedding venue here at Palisades Tahoe stands out thanks to its breathtaking natural beauty that encompasses lush mountainsides, wildflower meadows, and snow-covered peaks offering stunning Lake Tahoe views.

“Couples can choose from a diverse range of wedding styles, enjoy comprehensive event inclusions, and access a list of preferred vendors.

“With flexible indoor and outdoor event spaces, impeccable catering services, on-site lodging accommodations, and year-round activities for your guests, our wedding venue is the perfect location to celebrate your special day in the Tahoe region.”

The Palisades Tahoe Experience

Guests can relax in a luxurious condominium suite, with most rooms providing a private balcony, full kitchen, and gas fireplace. Amenities include outdoor hot tubs, a dry sauna, fitness facilities, a billiards lounge, and a children's game room.

The resort's European-style pedestrian village conjures images of what the Olympic Games must have been like. An electric buzz fills the air as guests explore the shops and eateries and gaze up at the majestic mountain. If guests desire further adventures, Lake Tahoe is a short drive.

Passion for Shaping the Future

The resort made its mark on history in 1960 and continues that tradition today. Although that impact is one couple at a time, it is no less significant. The staff's passion for making dreams come true shines through.

Wedding Specialist Jenna Western says, “Helping our wedding couples to create individualized and memorable celebrations with their loved ones brings us the most joy. We strive to go beyond just organizing an event but aim to craft an experience that reflects each couple's unique personalities and love stories.”

Our mission at Palisades Tahoe is to ensure that every aspect of their special day resonates with their dreams and desires. Witnessing the joy and happiness radiating from the newlyweds and their guests is an indescribable feeling that fuels our passion for what we do.

It's an honor to be a part of such a significant milestone in people's lives and to create cherished memories that will last a lifetime.”

Building a Bridge from the Past to the Future

Although Palisades Tahoe is proud of its history, the mountain resort continues to forge new legacies beyond skiing by making dreams come true for couples planning a future together. A venue in such a picturesque setting delivers a memorable start to that bright future.

