Revving up for 2026: Formula 1’s Radical Makeover for Lightning-Speed Cars

Electric vehicles have changed the automotive performance game with insane take-off speeds that no gas-powered car has ever come close to touching. Earlier this year, a woman set the world record for the fastest 0-62 acceleration, coming in at less than one second.

With EVs changing the same, it's time for Formula 1 cars to step up their game and try to keep up with the changing landscape of automotive power and performance.

Brand New Design for F1

Formula 1 has announced that they are preparing to make significant changes to their cars by 2026 to make them faster. They plan to do this by shedding weight on their design and possibly even using smaller wheels to help.

To adapt to new rules from F1 officials, their latest target is a 50-kilogram (110-pound) reduction. This means they have to find 110 pounds to cut, and smaller wheels could be the best answer.

Details of The New Proposed Specs

They are planning a complete redesign of the F1 cars by shortening the wheelbase by 20 centimeters and shrinking the width by 10 centimeters. The wheel change idea is a risky one. On one hand, narrower tires can help reduce aerodynamic drag, but they also provide less mechanical grip for cornering.

The best solution seems to be to do away with the 18-inch wheels. These new wheels were introduced in 2022, adding 31 pounds to the car's weight because of the rim size. They could compromise and opt for a 16-inch wheel option that could be the perfect balance between weight reduction and maximum performance.

Shedding 50 kilograms, or 110 lbs, maybe a lofty goal, and F1's chief technical officer, Pat Symonds, said that a 20-kilogram reduction might be a more realistic expectation. Regardless of the specifications, 2026 looks to hold the promise of faster F1 cars that introduce an all-new look to the F1 lineup.