Resilience and Empathy: The Work Ethic Fueling Success at Forum Social House

When Noah Garoutte and his partners, Roger Eng and Raj Tubati, opened Forum Social House, they had a vision. They believed in it so strongly that they put their personal homes on the line as leverage to follow their dreams of ownership.

“No investors,” says Garoutte. “This is our first venue, and no small feat at 20,000 sq. ft…. in the heart of downtown Bellevue, Washington.”

Their goal was to create a business that not only provides top-notch entertainment and dining but also focuses on nurturing a positive work environment. What they established is a testament to their dedication and resilience.

Built on a foundation of 40 years of combined experience in the entertainment and food and beverage industries, the minority-owned company faced significant challenges during the COVID-19 pandemic.

After a forced closure just three months after opening in December 2019 and multiple subsequent closures, Forum Social House finally reopened for good in mid-2021. Despite these hurdles, Garoutte and his partners remained committed to their core values.

More Than Just a Job

“We opened Forum Social House to build the company and be the employers that we've always wanted to work for,” Garoutte explained.

They prioritized a culture that treats employees like human beings, aiming to see them succeed both during and after their time with the company.

Forum Social House's management team focuses on empathy and creating a positive work environment by eliminating the traditional “iron fist” leadership style prevalent in the food and beverage industry.

“I've had the pleasure of working with some of the most hard-working, dedicated, and above all, genuine and caring people at Forum,” says employee Andrea Robles.

“The ownership group shows an incredible amount of empathy and compassion for their team, with an open door policy for questions and concerns, but also involves us in things like menu creation and other things that other jobs wouldn't really allow the whole team to take part in. It's a place that makes me enjoy coming to work every day.”

The company's approach to employee success includes hiring individuals who share the core values fundamental to making the team what it is today. Garoutte believes that adaptability, rather than longevity, is crucial in their rapidly changing industry.

“We say to every team member we bring into our company that you need two things to work for us, which we can't provide for you. To care. And to be open to continuous learning.”

Garoutte continues, “We can teach people how to run a simulator or pour a cocktail, but we can't teach them to care or to be vulnerable enough to continue learning without pride or ego getting in the way.”

Personalized Training

To foster growth and development, Forum Social House implements tailored teaching methods to accommodate each employee's learning style.

Garoutte says, “Our different approach comes in the form of different ways of teaching depending on the individual, as we're learning more of the various ways certain people learn and absorb information may differ from one person to the next, down to all managers cross training departments. So not only do they gain the experience from each department, but they also see it from a different lens and can appreciate and empathize with the instrument each department lends to the symphony.”

With a resilient spirit and an emphasis on empathy and adaptability, Forum Social House demonstrates the power of a strong work ethic in building a successful business. The thriving venue is a testament to the vision and determination of its three passionate founders, who turned their dreams into reality in Washington State.

What Is Forum Social House?

This one-of-a-kind entertainment venue is located 20 minutes east of Seattle and is part of the upscale Bellevue Collection. It provides an immersive entertainment experience that includes the popular Topgolf Swing Suites, a PAR1 18-hole miniature golf course, lively nightlife, and a chef-curated menu complemented by an extensive cocktail list.

Margarita Ibbott, a frequent traveler, says, “The most appealing thing about Forum Social House is that it feels like a playful arcade for adults. Watching people tee off at the golf simulator or play dodgeball vs. a Zombie cowboy whilst drinking delicious cocktails was so much fun. I highly recommend it.”

Guests of all ages are invited to enjoy Forum Social House until 10 pm when it's open to ages 21 and up. This unique venue is perfect for locals and business travelers looking for an innovative way to unwind and enjoy themselves.

