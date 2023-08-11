Four Streaming Trends in 2023: A Glimpse Into the Future of Streaming Consumption 

A recent Morning Consult survey reveals significant shifts in streaming preferences: 40% of subscribers favor video podcasts, only 13% value AI integration, and 66% prioritize audio quality.

Listening to podcasts and streamed music is a norm that’s replaced radio for many.

Podcasts Go Visual

With over 460 million listeners worldwide, there's no denying the ever-growing popularity of podcasts. Among the adult Gen Z respondents, 17% reported watching podcasts daily, while only 12% preferred traditional audio-only podcast formats. And, although many major podcast shows don’t have video, almost 40% of adults have tuned in to video podcasts at least once a month.

In response to the growing video podcast streaming preference, Spotify and X (formerly known as Twitter) now allow users to upload video podcasts. YouTube, the largest video platform, confirms that video podcasts outperform static image podcast uploads with twice the viewership. However, since video podcasts are more expensive, Morning Consult expects that only top-performing shows will follow the trend.

AI-Curated Playlists

While AI writing tools like ChatGPT have gained popularity recently, the integration of artificial intelligence in music streaming platforms has existed for quite some time.

Rather than manually adding songs, Spotify, Apple Music, and other music streaming platforms use AI to analyze users' music preferences and generate curated playlists, like songs guaranteed to brighten up your day, tailored to their tastes. This curated playlist not only saves time and effort compared to manually adding songs, but it also enhances the music discovery experience.

In late February, Spotify collaborated with the creators of ChatGPT to introduce an exciting enhancement to the curated playlist feature – an AI DJ. Like traditionally recommended playlists, the AI DJ utilizes the subscriber's music habits to curate songs. However, it goes one step further by providing commentary on the recommended tracks and artists, resembling the experience of having a real DJ on the radio, minus the intrusive ads.

While the AI DJ offers a novel and tailored-fit approach to music discovery, listeners still prioritize other aspects of their streaming experience when making their choices. The survey reveals that only 13% of adults consider AI-curated playlists a significant factor when selecting a music streaming provider. As of now, the music industry has yet to reach a definitive stance on AI-generated music. However, the reception of the now-infamous AI-generated song “Heart on My Sleeve” provides clear evidence of AI's growing interest and viral potential in music production.

In April, Spotify made an announcement indicating its approach to this matter. The company said that they will strike a delicate balance between “allowing innovation” and “protecting artists.”

Music Quality Still Matters

Despite changes in certain aspects of streaming consumption, one factor remains unchanged: music quality is the primary factor influencing the choice of a streaming service provider.

In the Morning Consult survey, 66% of respondents said they prioritize music streaming quality over personalized playlists, exclusive music, the ability to watch videos, and AI-curated playlists. How many musicians a streamer offers is the second most crucial factor for listeners in choosing the best music provider, with quantity winning out.

Audio-Only Music Streaming Resilience

Although utilizing visually-enticing videos on social media platforms like Instagram and TikTok is one of the smartest ways to promote music, there is still a huge preference for audio-only experiences by many music enthusiasts. According to Morning Consult, the reason behind this preference is the limitations or difficulties listeners face when accessing and consuming video content outside their homes. Music streaming is most popular during activities such as working, driving, and exercising, where video consumption is often impractical or restricted.

Surprisingly, among various demographics in the survey, Gen Z stands out as the generation with the highest rate of audio-only listening, particularly during road trips, where they outpace other adults in the United States. They also exhibit the highest preference for audio-only listening while working and at the gym, surpassing millennials, Gen Xers, and Baby Boomers.

The Future of Streaming

Despite the increasing focus on video podcasts and the integration of AI for personalized, curated playlists, Morning Consult's survey unveils a pretty exciting glimpse into the future of streaming consumption and preferences, which may not change drastically as listeners are more inclined and steadfast in valuing audio quality over superfluous features like Spotify's AI DJ. The online survey, conducted from July 2022 to May 2023, involved approximately 2,200 U.S.-based respondents. In addition, data from other surveys conducted between 2022 and 2023, with samples of about 2,200 U.S. adults, were also considered.

