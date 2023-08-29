Caught in The Crossfire: Fox News Retreats on False Reporting

Fox News has now apologized for its story about a Gold Star family that claimed the family had to pay $60,000 for a relative's remains to be shipped from Afghanistan after the Pentagon didn't want to pay.

Fox News Lies About a Gold Star Family

Attention was drawn to this false story after an article from Military.com about the situation was published last week. The site reported that senior Marine Corps officials constantly reminded Fox News executives about how untrue the story was.

According to the article, Marine Corps spokesman Maj. James Stenger emailed Fox News President Jay Wallace and others at the company and criticized them for the story, saying they were trying to exploit his death “to score cheap clickbait points.”

Fox News has now retracted the story and apologized to the family of Marine SGT. Nicole Gee, one of the 13 soldiers who died in the 2021 Kabul airport bombing. The company apologized with an official statement. “The now unpublished story has been addressed internally and we sincerely apologize to the Gee family.”

Fox News Shifts Blame

When they first discovered their story was false, Fox News changed the headline to try and shift blame towards Representative Cory Mills, who also pushed the story before backtracking. The company then deleted the article from its website without explanation before issuing an apology. The article is currently still deleted.

This is not the first time Fox News has knowingly published a false story. The company was sued for its lies about the 2020 election. Dominion Voting Systems sued Fox News, causing the news outlet to pay $787 million earlier this year to avoid the case going to trial.

Fox News also faces a $2.7 million defamation suit from voting technology company Smartmatic. Unlike the other case, this one has yet to be concluded.

Source: CNN