Fox News Sued for $1.6 Billion Over Election Fraud Claims

Fox News is being sued by Dominion Voting Systems for $1.6 billion on the grounds of defamation.

‘Unproven Conspiracy'

According to Dominion, the cable news network spread a sequence of false statements, which implied that the election software company was part of an unproven conspiracy to steal the presidential election. Dominion also alleges that Fox News deliberately broadcasted misleading accusations that their software tampered with the election to go against Donald Trump.

Dominion states that Fox News' motive behind these false allegations was to enhance their viewership, which was negatively impacted when the network declared Joe Biden, the winner of the Nov. 3 election, instead of Trump. The lawsuit comes after Dominion repeatedly requested that Fox News withdraw its statements. Dominion states that Fox News' producers, content managers, and hosts were informed more than 30 times that their allegations were false.

Months before the election results were announced, Trump sowed distrust in the integrity of the election, stating that the only way he could lose was if the election was “stolen.” When it was clear that Trump had lost the election, the president and his followers claimed, without any evidence, that the outcome was rigged and that he had been robbed of victory. These allegations led to significant anger among many citizens, which reached its peak with the Capitol riot on January 6th that caused five deaths.

One of the false election conspiracy theories centered around Dominion, which claimed that its voting machines and software utilized an algorithm to switch votes from Trump to Biden. However, multiple election audits have disproved these claims, finding no evidence to support them.

Even Trump's Attorney General, William Barr, stated that the Justice Department discovered no widespread voter fraud, while the Department of Homeland Security declared that the election was the most secure in US history. State officials, including Republican governors and secretaries of state, also found no reason to dispute the vote count.

Eroded Confidence

Dominion CEO John Poulos stated that the false information campaign against their company had caused severe harm and eroded public confidence in American democratic institutions, putting their employees' and clients' personal safety in danger. He added that no amount of money could fix the harm caused.

Fox News responded with a statement, declaring that the network stands behind its 2020 election coverage, which represents the highest standard of American journalism. They intend to fight this groundless lawsuit in court.

According to Dominion, Fox News turned an unknown voting company into a well-known one by allowing false accusations to be disseminated on-air. This led to Dominion's employees receiving threats and harassment. The lawsuit claims that Fox News caused “irreparable economic harm” to Dominion.

Dominion has filed similar lawsuits against Rudy Giuliani, Sidney Powell, and Mike Lindell. Dominion's lawyers have criticized Fox News for featuring these individuals on their network, despite their allegations being “ludicrous, inherently improbable, and technologically impossible.”

