10 Reasons to Plan a Getaway to Foxwoods Casino

With a fantastic list of things to do at Foxwoods Casino, it's no wonder people love visiting. There's so much to enjoy from gaming, restaurants, shops, and exciting events like concerts, celebrity comedian performances, and more. Here are ten reasons why you should plan a couples getaway or even a family trip to Foxwoods.

An Easy Getaway for Those in the Northeast

An easy drive from many cities in the Northeast, Foxwoods is just 2.5 hours from

New York City is less than two hours from Boston and within an hour of Providence, Rhode Island.

Foxwoods Resort Casino is a nine million-square-foot destination resort residing on sovereign land owned by the Mashantucket Pequot Tribal Nation. It is also the largest hotel-casino development in North America, with 3,652 spacious rooms, including suites and villas, throughout four hotels. Over 30 dining options on-site, serving all kinds of cuisine from contemporary gourmet to classic comfort fare.

Premier Theater, formerly known as the Grand Theater, is Foxwoods premier concert

venue with 4,000 seats. It hosts big-name acts like Rascal Flatts, Jerry Seinfeld, Darryl Hall, John Oates, and Pit Bull for amazing shows in a smaller venue environment.

1. The Gaming at Foxwoods Casino

There is a wide variety of gaming options for visitors at Foxwoods Casino. Find 3500 slot machines. Game show geeks might get a kick out of The Price is Right® Showcase Showdown, while fans of the movie might enjoy Jurassic Park. There are also plenty of table games such as blackjack, craps, roulette, Pai Gow Poker, and more.

Plus, for a unique experience, try the play arena. The Foxwoods.com site explains, “Dealertainers spin the wheel and turn the cards to decide the winner as you watch all the action at your personal PlayStation or on the expansive video wall.”

And did I mention the latest? Get excited about sports betting again because Foxwoods Resort Casino has an all-new DraftKings bar! When you are ready for the big game day (or any other day), head over there and attempt to become king (or queen) of your own world. Make some great choices so that when people ask, “Who was MVP?” You'll answer “ME!”

2. Stay Right on Site

Plan a luxurious and relaxing stay at one of Foxwoods hotels and have their world-class casino steps away from your room. With different towers to choose from, there is something for every budget. The Grand Pequot Tower is a luxurious hotel with impeccable suites and villas. With over 600 rooms, it's no wonder that this hotel has been winning awards for 14 years in a row!

Also, consider The Fox Tower, Great Cedar Hotel, or hotels near Foxwoods Casino with shuttle services, such as The Two Trees Inn, conveniently located right across the street. The Hilltop Inn and Suites and Bellissimo Grande Hotel Suite and Spa are other terrific options situated 4 miles away in North Stonington if the casino is sold out during a concert weekend.

And don't forget to take advantage of their incredible deals – they offer something for every budget! Sign up for their newsletter, keep an eye on their promotions, or book early to lock up a great rate. So whether you're a town over, driving 4 hours from Boston, try to snag a deal to make your dollars go further.

3. Splurge at one of Their Many Restaurants

The Foxwoods Casino restaurants have a mix of casual spots, places to eat quickly, and fine dining options. So if chicken wings galore or a mound of tortilla chips topped with pulled pork, jalapenos, pickled red onions, and other tasty ingredients sound delicious, then order this appetizer from Guy Fieri's Foxwoods Kitchen and Bar. Make room for a burger, sandwich, or salad. Plus, carb lovers can enjoy the Mac Daddy Mac and Cheese.

If you like Asian cuisine, stop by The Golden Dragon for a fine dining experience. They serve an array of Hong Kong and Cantonese dishes. The menu contains classic favorites such as dim sum, dumplings, rice congee, etc. Stop by for lunch or dinner, whether you are with another person or heading there as a group. Their hours of operation are 12 pm to 10 pm.

Also, try Cedars Steak and Oysters, Alta Strada, David Burke Prime, Red Lantern, and other fine dining options. Those looking for other casual spots can try out Johnny Rockets, Juniors, The Scorpion Bar, DraftKings Sportsbook, TopGolf Swing Suite, etc.

4. Indulge in Fancy Drinks and Desserts

Whether you like day drinking or indulging in a spiked dessert, The Sugar at Factory Foxwoods Casino is the place to be. Though pricey, their goblet drinks are a big hit here. A non-alcoholic one costs $34, while the ones with alcohol are $42. Unless you're a germaphobe, most people share them with others. Choose from a wide range of flavors such as Strawberry Lemon Smash, Tropical Fruit Punch, Astro Fizz, and Lollipop Passion, to name a few.

Their desserts are excellent as well. Try the Campfire Spiked S'mores Milkshake with coffee and chocolate ice cream mixed with a toasted marshmallow flavored whiskey and topped with classic s'mores ingredients. They also serve tasty appetizers, entrees, and if you want a little food with your sugar.

Juniors is another excellent place to stop for dessert. They are known for their cheesecake. Grab a slice of chocolate mousse cheesecake, strawberry swirl, red velvet, carrot, or other flavors. They even provide a “diabetic-friendly” option. If cheesecake isn't your thing, try a cake shake, ice cream soda, or another tasty dessert. By the way, they also serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner.

5. Enjoy Foxwoods Casino Events

There are so many fun things to do outside or gambling at Foxwoods Casino! Find out what concerts are coming to Foxwoods or enjoy one of their many forms of entertainment, such as DJs, musicals, tribute bands, and other acts.

There's always something new happening here – you never know who might show up for stand-up comedy. Big-name comedians such as Amy Schumer, Wanda Sykes, Gabriel Iglesias, Kevin Hart, and others are on the event calendar.

6. Play Bingo

What's not to like about Bingo? With a 30,000-square-foot space, the new Bingo Hall has so much going on. This large area has 2,200 seats to play Bingo games galore. You will be surprised by all they have to offer! There are lovely themed games like Firecracker Bingo, focused on holidays such as St. Patrick's Day, President's Day, and others. Plus, there's even Drag Bingo.

Though you would have to check The Foxwoods Bingo Calendar for the most up-to-date information, it costs between 15-20 to play Wednesday through Friday. Admission on the weekend can range from twenty to seventy-five dollars, while a big event such as Firecracker Bingo is $500.

7. Shop at Outlets and Other Stores

When I have my teenagers vote on which area casino to visit, they usually shout out, “the one with the outlets.” If you enjoy an opportunity to shop, head to the Tanger Outlets, which are conveniently housed inside the casino.

With over 80 shops, there are various brands to choose from, such as Michael Kors, Coach, H & M, Forever 21, Calvin Klein, and more. You could even make pottery or get artwork from Barker Animation Art Galleries and Collectibles. In addition, there are other shops sprinkled throughout the casino, like The Hard Rock Store for accessories, apparel, and gifts, or take a look at the jewelry in stores like Carina or Essentials.

8. Visit Foxwoods Casino's Monza World-Class Go-Karts or Zipline

Thrill-seekers can take their adventures to new heights at the HighFlyer Zipline if you need a boost in the adrenaline department. Start from the Fox Tower and land on the ground while taking a zipline down from 350 feet in the air. Then, feel your heart pump as you cruise over treetops while going up to 45 mph.

Snag a ticket at off-peak prices to pay less and have a blast. That's $64 for adults per person, and kids 15 and under are $49. If you're active in the military, snag a $54 ticket with a valid ID.

If you like moving fast but rather have fun on the ground, head over to the Foxwoods Casino Go-Karts, a $30 ticket allows you to race around the track for 8 minutes, taking 14 turns with seven different elevation changes. If speed is the deciding factor as to whether or not you go, adults can go up to 40+ mph while juniors are allowed up to 25 mph. They are open daily from 2 pm to 10 pm.

9. The Pequot Museum and Pequot Trails

The Mashantucket Pequot Tribal Nation is a tribe that has been around since the early 1600s, but The Pequots' story has been hidden for centuries. They were known only as an ancient tribe who met defeat after being conquered by English settlers for many years. But now, you can explore this fascinating culture through their museum, Pequot trails, and learn about what happened then and how it shaped our present-day society.

Plus, they were one of the first tribes to introduce casino gaming, making them very successful, but even more so now with modern technology!

If you're looking for a fun and educational activity, the Pequot Museum is definitely worth checking out. Not only do they have amazing exhibits on Native American culture and history, but they also have a really nice cafe and gift shop.

There are also Pequot trails, so be sure to put it on your bucket list of things to do while there. Take one of the two paths to experience Pequot Museum's outdoor exhibits or enjoy a scenic walk behind Two Trees Inn. For those who want a more walk-like workout, take on both.

10. Play a Round or Two of Golf

Lake of Isles features two award-winning courses designed by celebrated architect Rees Jones and is recognized as one Top 10 Best Golf Courses in Connecticut by Golfweek. It includes the 7,395-yard, 18-hole North Resort Course and the 7,300-yard, 18-hole South Members and Guests Only Course. In addition, the 50,000-square-foot clubhouse offers striking views of the 90-acre Lake of Isles, adding to that getaway feel.

Foxwoods Resort Casino may not have been a vacation spot on your radar before, but it's a convenient getaway with tons to do!

