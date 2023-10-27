Franchise Fatigue: 14 Series Fans Are Eager to See Come to an End

Some franchises just keep on going — for far too long. Someone in a popular online forum asked others what franchise has been milked to death. Here are 14 franchises people said they wish would end already.

1. Terminator

Many fans agreed that the Terminator franchise has grown tired. One person noted that it should have stopped after the second Terminator film, but they did love seeing Linda and Arnie reunited in the latest one. Maybe they should have “terminated” it.

2. Minions

People shared their disappointment over how the Minions have persisted for so long. A lot of people think Despicable Me was a good movie but the rest of them were just milking the success. It made a lot of people not like the franchise they felt it was just overdone.

3. Star Wars

It's no surprise that the Star Wars franchise keeps going on and on. One fan stated the originals were cool but wished that the saga would have ended right there. Others have issues with the fan base, but they're still enchanted with the world Lucas created in a few movies.

4. Ben 10

One TV watcher nominated Ben 10. They said they enjoyed the first three shows, but the 4th one sparked mixed reactions. What really set fans off was the 5th show — which is the reboot that came after — that really was the end for fans. Some people felt like the new shows were just ways to sell more toys.

5. Call of Duty

A gamer suggested Call of Duty, among others, like FIFA, Madden, NHL, and MLB. “You pay full price for the same game with only changes to team rosters,” they argued.

Many agreed that Call of Duty had been the same for at least the last three years, feeling like the games just keep going back to the same wars over and over again, adding nothing new to the game but better graphics.

6. Marvel

One filmgoer suggested Marvel. They said it used to be a big event when they released new projects but now it feels like there's something new coming out every single month. Like Star Wars, a lot of people feel like Disney is just creating new shows and movies for money.

7. Halloween

One moviegoer wondered if the newest Halloween was really going to be the last one. But fans know that Michael Meyers is too big of a name to be locked away in retirement. It just feels like the series will never actually be over.

8. The Walking Dead

One fan said The Walking Dead said they stopped watching when I found myself actively hoping the protagonists would be killed off in terrible ways. Others felt like the story lines were becoming too cruel and they just wanted something else out of the show entirely.

9. Teen Mom

One TV fan responded MTV's Teen Mom, frustrated with the moms on the show and how they still acted after all of these years on the reality show. Some think the show is still going on because MTV doesn't have a lot of other good content.

10. Fast and Furious

Several people said the Fast & Furious franchise. One film buff stated the franchise should have ended with the fifth movie since that's when it stopped being about fast cars and cool heists.

11. Grey's Anatomy

The ABC drama has been on the air for over a decade, but fans feel like the show is now repetitive and ridiculous. One fan said they gave up in season 10, and all of their attempts in later years to catch up ended up failing.

12. Toy Story

When the Disney and Pixar film was first released in 1995, it changed movies forever. Toy Story and Toy Story 2 are some of the best animated movies ever made.

While some were cautious before the release of Toy Story 3, it proved to be a worthy ending to the trilogy. Then came Toy Story 4 in 2019. Somehow, it became the biggest opening for an animated film at the time and has the same critical approval as its predecessors.

13. Jurassic Park

Speaking of movies that changed the industry, 1993's Jurassic Park is an all-time classic from Steven Spielberg. The CGI and visual effects are so good they still impress even today. Plus, that iconic soundtrack will take your breath away.

Recently, however, the Jurassic World movies have failed to capture that same magic. Yet we keep getting new entries in the film series.

14. Pokemon

It'll never happen, given how much money the Pokémon video games make, but many people are frustrated with the current state of the video game series. But people still love the series, even if they feel like there have been too many video games.

