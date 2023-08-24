Francis Ford Coppola Movies, Ranked From Best To Worst

There has never been, nor will there likely ever be, another filmmaker like Francis Ford Coppola.

Born in 1939, Coppola worked in the remains of the Hollywood studio system to become one of the key figures in the New Hollywood movement of the late 60s and early 70s. His battles with the studios and desire to make independent and personal films led to an unprecedented run of landmark films in the 1970s, including The Godfather and its first sequel, but his financial troubles drove him to make impersonal blockbusters in the '90s, ranging from the solid thriller The Rainmaker and the awful Robin Williams vehicle Jack.

At the time of this writing, the octogenarian Coppola races to finish one last film, Megalopolis, his first since Twixt in 2011. Even though he's assembled a cast of big-name stars, including Adam Driver and Zendaya, Coppola plans to make Megalopolis on his own terms without needing the support of major studios. This battle with and against studios has been the story of Coppola’s life, producing one of the most interesting filmographies in movie history.

1 – The Godfather (1972)

Francis Ford Coppola didn’t want to direct The Godfather. He considered the popular but pulpy novel by Mario Puzo to be beneath him, both in terms of plot and representation of Italian-Americans. After the disaster that was Finian’s Rainbow, Coppola didn’t want to work with another major studio. He didn’t want to abandon the personal stories about lived experiences to tell a mob epic. And yet, when creative partner George Lucas reminded him that their independent studio American Zoetrope needed money, Coppola caved and took the job.

Fortunately, he did not abandon his principles when he took on the project. Battling with everyone from studio heads (especially Robert Evans) to cinematographer Gordon Willis, Coppola led his collaborators to transform gaudy material into a stirring human drama. From the opening monologue, which explains the existence of the mafia with a short story about a persecuted immigrant, to its powerful closing shot, in which Kay (Diane Keaton) realizes that she’s forever lost her husband, Michael, The Godfather refuses to get lost in the crass or mythic. It is fundamentally the story of a family, the human cost of choosing power over people.

2 – The Godfather Part II (1974)

The Godfather Part II shouldn’t work. Sequels were the domain of low-brow works like the Mario Puzo novel The Godfather, not the nuanced film that Coppola somehow created. And yet, after initial resistance, Francis Ford Coppola gave in to the studio’s pleading for The Godfather Part II and turned in a film on par with, if not better, than the original.

The movie succeeded not by treading the same ground as the original, but by exploring its themes from a different perspective. Using a split timeline format, Coppola expands on the relationship between the mistreatment of immigrants and the formation of the mafia by following the rise of young Vito Corleone (Robert De Niro at his best). The consequences of Vito’s actions play out in the present, where Michael (Al Pacino) grows more ruthless, the legitimacy he wanted fading from view. Despite these grand themes, Coppola grounds the movie with a keen eye for detail, setting the revelation of a great betrayal amid the Cuban revolution or pausing to watch Vito put out a small fire after a dramatic assassination.

3 – Apocalypse Now (1978)

The last of four consecutive masterpieces Francis Ford Coppola made in the 1970s, Apocalypse Now ruined Coppola. Or, at least, so says the myth of Coppola disseminated around Hollywood. As audacious as that claim might sound, when one takes into account all of the calamities that struck during production, it doesn't seem all that far-fetched. As shooting stretched from five months to over a year, production clashed with the local government and experienced unpredictable weather, while Coppola grew more paranoid and star Martin Sheen had a heart attack.

Against all odds, all of that ended up on the screen. Based on a script by John Milius, which loosely adapted Heart of Darkness by Joseph Conrad, Apocalypse Now captured the insanity of the Vietnam War. Outrageous sequences involving Robert Duvall’s surfing/napalm enthusiast Lieutenant Colonel Bill Kilgore, an LSD-influenced firefight, and a visceral animal sacrifice come together in a cataclysmic vision, one that undermines not just the myth of military might but also the very idea of civilization. And all it took was Francis Ford Coppola going through his own horror.

4 – The Conversation (1974)

After the success of The Godfather, Coppola used his cache to produce a smaller script had written long ago, about a mystery involving a surveillance expert. The Conversation stars a meek Gene Hackman as Harry Caul, a man who makes his living spying on others and wants nothing but complete privacy for himself. Caul’s only human contact comes in the form of his coworker Stan (John Cazale, in one of the five movies he made before his death, all of which were nominated for Best Picture) and girlfriend Ann (Cindy Williams), whom he keeps at a distance. When Harry records what sounds like a murder, he’s compelled to leave his protective shell.

Where his other movies from the 70s work because of their grand scope, The Conversation shows Francis Ford Coppola equally adept at quiet intimacy. He and cinematographer Bill Butler convey Caul’s cloistered life with striking images: a static shot of Harry playing the saxophone in an empty room, and a close-up of the numerous locks on his door. Against this protected existence, sound designer and editor Walter Murch forces the audience to revisit the central recording, highlighting the limitations of Harry’s life and the horrors of the crime that drives him into the open.

5 – Bram Stoker’s Dracula (1992)

With The Godfather, Francis Ford Coppola elevates the source material by downplaying its lurid elements and leaning into realism. For Bram Stoker’s Dracula, Coppola does the opposite, taking seriously every part of the novel and making realizing its bizarre imagery. Gary Oldman commands the screen as Count Dracula, playing the lord of the undead as sometimes a snickering old man, sometimes a lustful Victorian hero, and sometimes a beastly warrior. The object of his affection is Mina Harker (Winona Ryder, perfecting the dark innocence of her earlier characters), the young wife of Jonathan Harker (Keanu Reeves, whose unconvincing English accent perfectly embodies the most oblivious man in Western Literature).

Bram Stoker’s Dracula works because Coppola indulges his operatic tendencies, embracing them without a hint of self-awareness. When Dracula seduces the flirtatious Lucy (Sadie Frost), cinematographer Michael Ballhaus trains the camera on Ryder, as Mina crosses a rich garden in a billowing robe created by costume designer Eiko Ishioka. When the elderly Dracula toys with Harker, a cartoon shadow lurches toward the unobservant youth while the vampire stands still. Knowing that the material could easily become silly, Francis Ford Coppola marches forward without hesitation, creating something eccentric and excellent.

6 – Rumble Fish (1983)

Not content to make just one excellent adaptation of an S.E. Hinton novel, Francis Ford Coppola also made Rumble Fish and released it in 1983. But even if they didn’t both come out in the same year, one could easily see the similarities between Rumble Fish and The Outsiders. Coppola uses many of the same cast members between the two productions, including Matt Dillon as a street tough and Diane Lane as the object of his affection. However, Rumble Fish looks at the young adults in Tulsa, and points at adults, not other kids, as the source of the trouble.

Dillon stars as Rusty James, the younger and dumber brother of local legend Motorcycle Boy (Mickey Rourke). Rusty James tries to carry on the legacy of Motorcycle Boy but experiences resistance on every side, whether it comes from a more competent gang member (Nicolas Cage), his drunken father (Dennis Hopper), or a cruel police officer (William Smith). The black and white photography suggests a more dour tone, but Coppola and returning cinematographer Stephen H. Burum once again indulge their eccentricities, as in a near-death experience that sees Rusty James floating past his loved ones.

7 – The Rainmaker (1997)

In his book Easy Riders, Raging Bulls, Peter Biskind points to the production of The Rainmaker as a sign of Francis Ford Coppola's downfall. How could a filmmaker of such talent and ambition make something as commercial as a John Grisham adaptation? While Biskind makes an interesting point, he misses the fact that The Rainmaker is an incredibly entertaining thriller.

To be fair to Biskind, Coppola brings nothing terribly interesting to the film. His talent for editing and blocking are all on display, but he keeps the visuals slick and legible. Instead, the movie relies on an able script by Michael Herr, which sands down the sometimes audacious nature of Grisham’s book, and a strong cast. In particular, stars Danny DeVito and Matt Damon have great chemistry as a pair of underestimated lawyers who take on more powerful enemies. Is it on the same level as The Godfather? Of course not. But The Rainmaker is a satisfying and competent film, which is more than can be said about most movies Hollywood puts out.

8 – The Rain People (1969)

After the calamity of Finian’s Rainbow, Francis Ford Coppola retreated from the studios to make his type of film, a small-scale drama that he wrote and directed. The Rain People stars Shirley Knight as Natalie, a young woman who goes on the road after discovering that she’s pregnant, leaving her husband behind. Along the way, she picks up Killer Kilgannon (James Caan), a former college football ostracized by society after being brain-damaged. Reluctantly, Natalie becomes Killer’s caretaker, taking on the responsibility she did not want as a mother.

Despite his relatively young age and lack of experience, Francis Ford Coppola effectively sells this weighty material. He achieves this with an arresting style only hinted at in his previous work, that combines vérité-style imagery with shocking insert shots, visualizing the thoughts and memories that intrude upon characters. He’s helped along by a superb cast, especially Caan, who avoids making Killer sentimental or mawkish. However, Coppola does falter towards the end of the story, which cannot bring Natalie’s tale to a natural close, choosing instead an outrageous and abrupt final scene.

9 – The Outsiders (1983)

The Outsiders is a perfect piece of young adult fiction. The novel by S.E. Hinton ramps up the stakes of a conflict between lower-income Greasers and upper-class Socs into the stuff of world-shaking drama, something that resonates with the intended adolescent audience. When young Greasers Johnny (Ralph Maccio) and Pony Boy (C. Thomas Howell) rage against their absent parents or lament the inescapable social struggles, they speak for every teen who feels stuck in a world where they don’t belong.

Francis Ford Coppola's movie adaptation works because he never condescends to the material but instead takes seriously its grit and melodrama. Working with a cast of future superstars, including Tom Cruise and Patrick Swayze, Coppola seamlessly blends realism and romance. When the characters engage in a violent rumble on the streets of 1965 Tulsa, Coppola and cinematographer Stephen H. Burum capture every scraped knee and cut chin. When Johnny and Pony Boy talk about the beauty of Gone With the Wind, Coppola and Burum use technicolor lighting and a classical score from Carmine Coppola to capture their unrealistic longing.

10 – Tetro (2009)

Easily the best of his three late-period releases, Tetro combines the philosophical questioning of Youth Without Youth with the visual flair of Twixt, exploring the demands of family and the cost of artistic pursuit. Tetro stars Alden Ehrenreich as Bennie, a teenager who comes to Argentina in search of his estranged half-brother Angel (Vincent Gallo). Although welcomed by his long-suffering sister-in-law Miranda (Maribel Verdú), Bennie meets nothing but resistance from Angel, who goes by the name Tetro and insists that he has no contact with his family. As Bennie gradually connects with Tetro, he uncovers not only his family’s great artistic talent but also the traumas that tear them apart.

Unlike Twixt, Tetro only works because years of experience have given Francis Ford Coppola a deft hand. A lesser director would have misjudged the audience’s tolerance for Tetro, making him into a stereotypical tortured artist, or would have rendered the surrealistic scenes as indulgent cheese. Instead, Francis Ford Coppola uses excellent and vulnerable performances by Ehrenreich and Verdú to carry the story, mitigating Tetro’s tantrums and ultimately helping us see the humanity in his character.

11 – Peggy Sue Got Married (1986)

Modern viewers tuning into Peggy Sue Got Married will likely be tempted to dismiss it as a zany comedy. in fairness, the film not only includes an early performance by Jim Carrey but also features Coppola’s nephew Nic Cage choosing a ridiculously high-pitched voice for the teenage version of Charlie, husband of Peggy Sue (Kathleen Turner). Furthermore, writers Jerry Leichtling and Arlene Sarner crafted a lightly comic script, one that hinges on conservative sentiment and winking pop-cultural references, the type that Robert Zemeckis and Bob Gale did better in Back to the Future.

But anyone paying too much attention to those elements will miss how much soul and sadness Francis Ford Coppola brings to the picture. The story of a dissatisfied housewife who wakes up to find herself reliving her senior year of high school, Peggy Sue Got Married leans into the regret of a woman who wasted her life by marrying her high school sweetheart. Turner reveals layers of joy and sadness in Peggy Sue, and despite what his cartoony voice might suggest, Cage plays a fully-rounded character. The movie can’t overcome a too-easy ending, but only Coppola could give the story such depth and humanity.

12 – Tucker: The Man and His Dream (1988)

It’s about impossible to avoid seeing Francis Ford Coppola'd life story in Tucker: The Man and His Dream. A biopic about doomed automobile maker Preston Tucker, Tucker seemed to reflect the director’s own attempts to make movies outside of the system and eventually losing that battle. Jeff Bridges plays the title character as a preternaturally optimistic idea man, the patriarch of a large family, whom he raises with the help of his supportive wife Vera, played by Joan Allen. Tucker leads a rag-tag group of automakers, including his son Junior (Christian Slater), a Japanese-American engineer (Mako), and an idealistic veteran (Elias Koteas).

But despite the obvious parallels to his own life, Coppola began writing Tucker as a Marlon Brando vehicle back in 1973, long before his downfall. That distinction likely accounts for Tucker’s zippy, upbeat tone. Cinematographer Storaro captures the movie’s postwar optimism with bright colors and dynamic angles, augmented by a score from jazz musician Joe Jackson. Throughout it all, Bridges gives Tucker an affable Midwestern charm, allowing him to keep smiling through the turmoil, something that Francis Ford Coppola himself could not always do.

13 – The Cotton Club (1984)

After the two fairly experimental S.E. Hinton adaptations, The Cotton Club seemed like a return to the epic storytelling of The Godfather and Apocalypse Now. Based on the picture book by James Haskin, The Cotton Club uses the titular nightclub, a real-world location in which white patrons watched Black entertainers, as the hub of the plot, written by Coppola and William Kennedy, based on a story they wrote with Mario Puzo. Coppola leaned into the performances, shooting kinetic scenes of musicians and dancers, including intricate tap dancing routines from Gregory Hines. But producer Robert Evans took over the final cut of the film and edited it to focus on the least interesting aspect, white musician Dixie Dwyer (Richard Gere). The movie flopped, another embarrassment after One From the Heart.

However, Francis Ford Coppola has recovered his reputation, in part by releasing a new cut of the film in 2017. Titled The Cotton Club: Encore, this cut restores much of the performance footage that Evans removed, widening the scope of the movie and giving it an energy the theatrical version lacked. Encore still has Dwyer at the center, which severely limits its strength, but it is a much better movie than one that viewers first saw.

14 – Twixt (2011)

When he returned to filmmaking after a decade’s absence, Coppola described the three independent movies he made — Youth Without Youth (2007), Tetro (2009), and Twixt — as “student films.” He meant the phrase to evoke an experimental streak he wanted to embrace, one that didn’t need the resources or restrictions of a major studio. But Twixt would be far more forgivable if the work of an actual student filmmaker, not a mature director with a filmography of indisputable classics.

Twixt tells a pulpy story about a guilt-ridden horror writer (Val Kilmer) who visits a small town for inspiration and ends up communing with ghosts via his dreams. Two of those ghosts, the writer Edgar Allen Poe (Ben Chaplin) and a young murdered woman named V (Elle Fanning) draw the writer into a mystery, one that forces him to face past sins. Though overcooked, Twixt has an interesting and aggressively artificial visual style, one that serves its otherworldly story. Still, Coppola has handled similar material much better in the past, which raises our suspicions that the master may be out of ideas.

15 – Dementia 13 (1963)

While studying film at UCLA, Francis Ford Coppola captured the attention of Roger Corman, the B-movie producer who gave many filmmakers their start on his cheap and dirty pics. After impressing Corman with his work on Battle Beyond the Sun and The Terror, Coppola got the opportunity to make his own full-length feature, provided that he made use of a castle that the producer had rented.

Even today, Dementia 13 feels more like a Corman picture than a Coppola production. Its low production values and dragging script feel very similar to cheapies such as the Edgar Allen Poe adaptations Corman made throughout the '60s. But Coppola’s script borrows heavily from The Turn of the Screw and Wuthering Heights to tell a psychological tale about a family torn apart by greed and in-fighting. More importantly, Dementia 13 shows Coppola’s interest in experimental editing techniques, something he’ll develop later with the great film editor Walter Murch.

16 – One From The Heart (1982)

Even more so than the massive Apocalypse Now, One From the Heart is Coppola’s big swing. Using the money and credibility he earned from his '70s run, the director established the new Zoetrope Studios in the model of the old Hollywood system. Zoetrope owned massive sound stages, where filmmakers could create their visions without worrying about the complexities of the outside world, and signed actors to multi-picture contracts. Coppola inaugurated the new Zoetrope with One From the Heart, a visually stunning pseudo-musical that starred Teri Garr and Frederic Forrest as a pair of quarreling lovers who spend an evening on separate adventures with charismatic strangers (Raul Julia and Nastassja Kinski).

While Julia and Kinski do captivate the viewer, as do the surrealistic sights Francis Ford Coppola constructs with cinematographers Vittorio Storaro and Ronald Víctor García, Garr and Forrest make for uninteresting leads, sinking an already rote story by Coppola and Armyan Bernstein. One From the Heart flopped, taking down Zoetrope with it, forcing Coppola back into the studio system he thought he had fled.

17 – The Godfather Part III (1990)

For years, many counted The Godfather Part III among the worst movies of all time, despite scoring Oscar nominations, including one for Best Picture and Best Director for Francis Ford Coppola. It falls far short of its predecessors, feeling every bit like the studio-mandated cash-in it is. But over the decades, the film’s reputation has only grown, helped along by distance from its initial release and by a 2020 updated cut of the film, entitled The Godfather Coda: The Death of Michael Corleone. That version, though still following the same basic plot, reorders scenes, cuts others, and uses different takes to a much greater effect.

Of course, some of the problems of the film still remain. By this third entry, Francis Ford Coppola had lost much of the ensemble cast that made the original two so great. Vito, Sonny, and Fredo had all died in previous movies, and Robert Duvall refused to participate, leading to the clunky off-screen dismissal of Tom Hagen. And as many have complained, Sofia Coppola is indeed wooden as Michael Corleone’s daughter, who begins a romance with cousin Vincent (Andy Garcia). Despite these shortcomings, The Godfather Part III brings Michael’s story to a powerful close, fully exploring the guilt and disappointment that cannot be erased by his enormous power.

18 – Gardens of Stone (1987)

Gardens of Stone begins with a stately, respectful scene of a military funeral at Arlington National Cemetery. Set to a warm score by the director’s father Carmine Coppola, the camera pans past black-clad mourners and stoic military men, all deeply aware of the gravity of the situation. That opening scene sets the tone for Gardens of Stone: respectful, quiet, and dull.

Turgid with its own sense of importance, Gardens of Stone undercuts its strongest asset. James Caan stars as Sergeant Clell Hazard, a lifelong military man whose faith in the institution is undermined by the rising casualties of the Vietnam War. Hazard takes a liking to young recruit Jackie Willow (D.B. Sweeney), who wants nothing more than to follow in his father’s footsteps by serving on the frontlines. While that setup offers plenty of room for drama and introspection, Gardens of Stone drags along, too respectful to take the subject matter seriously and hamstrung by Sweeney’s whiny take on Willow.

19 – You’re a Big Boy Now (1966)

Unsurprisingly, Coppola went big for his thesis project at UCLA. Adapting the novel You’re a Big Boy Now by David Benedictus, the movie not only earned the director a passing grade but also got picked up for distribution by Warner Bros, eventually earning Geraldine Page Best Supporting Actress Academy Award and Golden Globe nominations.

Don’t be deceived. You’re a Big Boy Now is very much a student film, filled with all of the insecurities an audience can expect from a young moviemaker. Part of the problem comes from the script, which fails to find anything interesting to say about its neurotic young protagonist Bernard (Peter Kastner), or his relationship with an overbearing mother (Page), a sweet interested peer (Karen Black), and an alluring theater actress (Elizabeth Hartman). Coppola relies on flashy camera tricks to carry the plot, which do sometimes work — he visualizes Bernard’s obsession with the actress by flashing her name on marquee lights in New York City — but too often become exhausting.

20 – Youth Without Youth (2007)

Midway through Youth Without Youth, Dominic Matei (Tim Roth) begins speaking in an artificial language. On a plot level, Matei does this to evade Nazi spies, who have taken an interest in him after learning that he reverted from his 80s to his mid-thirties after being struck by lightning. But on a thematic level, the artificial language reveals Youth Without Youth to be little more than pretentious babble.

Coppola’s first movie after a decade-long absence, and his return to independent filmmaking after his studio run in the 90s, Youth Without Youth holds a lot of promise. Artfully shot by Mihai Mălaimare Jr., who makes the film’s European locations look sumptuous, Youth Without Youth keys in on many of Coppola’s passions, including art and independence. But he takes on too much in adapting the novel of the same name by Romanian author Mircea Eliade, resulting in an ambling, uninteresting mess, a good-looking nothing filled with twaddle.

21 – Finian’s Rainbow (1968)

Words fail anyone trying to describe Finian’s Rainbow. The mere existence of the movie shocks most Coppola fans, who learned that the man who made The Godfather and Apocalypse Now first shot a bloated, old Hollywood musical. The last film role of Fred Astaire, Finian’s Rainbow stands far out of place in Coppola’s filmography, with its technicolor gloss and lavish musical and dance numbers.

But it gets even weirder. Based on a 1947 stage musical by E.Y. Harburg and Fred Saidy, Finian’s Rainbow has a ludicrous plot about leprechauns and sharecroppers, blending social realism with whimsical fantasy. In one scene, Astaire’s plucky Irishman gets into a goofy argument with an irascible leprechaun Og (Tommy Steele), who laments his growth spurt. In another, a Black scientist (Al Freeman Jr.) must debase himself to serve a racist white senator (Keenan Wynn). Later, Og turns the senator into a Black man to learn about inequality, which means lots of Wynn in Blackface.

22 – Tonight for Sure (1962)

While in film school at UCLA, Coppola tried to sell a soft-core adult film he shot called The Peeper. Most turned down the project, citing its strange mix of nudity and slapstick humor, but the director finally found a taker in the tiny studio Premier Pictures Company. They purchased The Peeper and hired Coppola to combine it with another short film, an adult Western directed by Jerry Schafer. Shooting new footage to bring the two together, Coppola made Tonight for Sure, earning his first feature film directing credit.

Nobody would call Tonight for Sure a good movie. The frame narrative about a cowboy and a conservative businessman complaining about lax moral standards builds to an obvious climax. The shot selection and jokes often fall flat, betraying a lack of interest in anything but the nudity. But, to be fair, the movie does provide plenty of that nudity, which is its only real goal.

23 – Jack (1996)

Few great filmmakers have made a movie as bad as Jack. This sentimental glob of schlock stars Robin Williams at his most cloying, playing a young boy with a rare disease that makes him look like a middle-aged man. As Jack slowly makes friends his age and integrates into society, he teaches all of us a little something about life.

Even those who revisit Jack in the hope of recovering something of value will find nothing but frustration. Frequent Coppola collaborator Diane Lane acquits herself well as Jack’s mother, as does Jennifer Lopez as the boy’s understanding teacher. But every other aspect of the movie feels mechanical and disinterested, from John Toll’s flat cinematography to Coppola’s handling of the cast, especially Williams. In short, Jack is a movie Coppola had to make to earn some money, and it shows.