‘Frasier’ Revival Trailer Teases Character’s Return to Boston

The new teaser trailer for the Frasier revival series suggests that the character Frasier Crane (Kelsey Grammer) will return to Boston, where the character originated on Cheers. The animated teaser trailer says that “Frasier has reentered the building” and shows a drawing of the Seattle skyline before transitioning to one of Boston. The animated writing continues, “No more callers, all new hang-ups,” which hints that Frasier has left his radio-host days behind him and is going back to Boston for a “fresh start.”

The Character Frasier Crane First Appeared in 1984

Grammer first appeared as the psychiatrist Dr. Frasier Crane during the third-season premiere of Cheers in 1984 in an episode titled “Rebound (Part 1).” The series introduced him as a new love interest for Diane Chambers (Shelley Long), who had a complicated relationship with bar owner Sam (Ted Danson). Frasier was only intended to be in a few episodes, but the character's popularity led to an extended stay on Cheers, which had him marrying Lilith Sternin (Bebe Neuwirth) and having a son, Frederick.

The same year that Cheers ended its run in 1993, Grammer started playing Crane on his own spin-off show, Frasier. On the series, Frasier moves back to his hometown of Seattle after divorcing Lilith. He starts hosting his own radio show and reunites with his father and brother, Niles (David Hyde Pierce). Frasier concluded its run in 2004, meaning that Grammer played the character on TV for 20 years.

What Is Known About the Frasier Revival on Paramount+

The Frasier revival will feature 10 episodes, the first of which is titled “The Good Father.” The role of Fredrick will now be played by Jack Cutmore-Scott and Neuwirth will return as Lilith again in a recurring role. Pierce was approached about returning as Niles, but he ultimately declined. Also returning as a recurring character is Peri Gilpin as Roz Doyle, Frasier's longtime friend and coworker.

Grammer told The Independent about the Frasier revival, “This isn’t really a spin-off. It’s more of a third act, or fourth act. A spin-off of a spin-off. I think it’s gonna be a great discovery for people. There’s some new people on the show to really fall in love with, and arguably it may even be funnier.”

Frasier premieres its first of 10 episodes on Paramount+ on October 23.