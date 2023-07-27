Don’t Lose Your Shirt (Or Worse) On Facebook Marketplace

Meta reports that 2.99 billion people are on Facebook, as of the end of March 2023. Forty percent of those users take advantage of Facebook Marketplace. In fact, the social media giant says 16% of their active users are there only to use Marketplace.

In an age of surging inflation, shoppers seek good deals on everything. They're checking out retail sites for some things but are increasingly turning to private sellers to get better deals on a range of products, especially big-ticket items.

Facebook Marketplace was started in 2016 to enable users to sell items to their online communities. And more than 250 million sellers are doing just that. On the surface, it seems like a great deal. Shoppers can find large appliances, furniture, clothing, and more on the Marketplace.

However, as is the case with most things, there is a dark side. VPNOverview.com reports a 268.1% increase in the frequency of searches for “Facebook Marketplace scam.”

Scammers, Scammers Everywhere

It seems consumers hear about new fraud alerts every 15 minutes. There's the AI voice scam that prompted Meta to put the brakes on its new Voicebox app. Medicare and Social Security scams are everywhere.

Now it's apparent shoppers are not only being scammed while using Facebook Marketplace, but attacked or even killed by criminals when they attempt to complete the transaction.

Take a Proactive Approach

VPNOverview.com has good advice for anyone looking to buy or sell goods on Facebook Marketplace. These tips should help protect consumers and create a positive shopping experience.

First, check out the person's Facebook profile. How long have they been a member? Is it a new account? Are they active on their profile? Do they have many friends?

Fake sellers are common since they can deactivate their accounts easily, leaving no trace of their presence. New accounts aren't always a red flag since a user might have created one just to sell a few things, but it's something to look for.

Second, does the offer seem too good to be true? This holds true for jewelry, clothing, and accessories sales, especially if they're advertised as manufactured by a noted designer. For example, you won't find a genuine Prada handbag for $20. It's just not going to happen.

A third suggestion is to avoid using gift cards. While convenient for many purposes, they have few protections for the buyer. Use trusted, guaranteed payment methods that offer protections, and run from a seller who tries to force payments with gift cards or another less reliable payment method.

Fourth, don't send a large deposit. Consider whether the deposit is a reasonable sum considering the item's price. A scammer might leave a buyer hanging on a big-ticket item if they get a large deposit upfront. Deposits are common but should be commensurate with the total selling price.

Last, don't depend on screenshots. This applies to sellers as well as buyers. Scammers can fake receipts and proof of payments that show they paid more than the selling price.

A fake receipt asks the buyer to pay the “difference” between the list price and what they say they paid. The seller, of course, never received any money at all. Sellers should only refund an overpayment once the amount turns up in their bank account and they can confirm the buyer paid the wrong price.

Bust The Scam and Save The Cash

No matter what an honest buyer or seller does, they may still get taken in by a scam on Facebook Marketplace. If that happens, VPNOverview.com lists steps consumers can take. It's good advice whether the scammers work through Facebook Marketplace or in any other fraud scheme.

First, the consumer should contact their bank and put a hold on their account or find out what their bank does to freeze a transaction. They should also contact the bank's fraud department to file a report. Banks can provide provisional funds if a customer is scammed, but they must follow the reporting steps to take advantage of that service.

The next step a consumer should take is to eliminate anything harmful the scammer might have placed on the user's computer. Some free programs online will do this, or the user can have a professional look at their machine to ensure there's nothing on the computer that doesn't need to be there.

Third, report the scammer. Facebook Marketplace needs to know about it, whether it's a buyer or seller. This helps other platform users and can get the fraudster blocked from the platform altogether.

Next, use protection. Facebook Marketplace and PayPal have Purchase Protection. That step withholds payment to the seller for a few days or until the buyer says they have received the item. In case of a problem, users can report an issue and request a refund.

Being cautious is always a good idea when buying or selling online. It could save cash and possibly a life.

This article was produced by Media Decision and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.