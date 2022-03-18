Best Ways to Score Free Amazon Gift Cards

While Amazon Prime may be going up in price this year, Amazon’s Marketplace prices have remained some of the most competitive in e-commerce. Over the past two years, a lot of people have come to rely upon Amazon to provide them with next-door deliveries and unbeatable deals year-round. If you, like so many other people, have become addicted to Amazon, you are probably keen to discover new ways to earn free Amazon gift cards so you can buy all of your favorite products.

We have compiled a list of our favorite apps and programs that help you earn free Amazon gift cards, whether by playing games, reviewing products, or doing surveys.

Mistplay

Mistplay is a unique app that serves both game players and game studios. Not only do you help developers make better games, but in exchange for trying out so many fun new games, you are given monetary rewards!

As you participate in games, you will earn points that will help you procure gift cards to various retailers like Amazon, Google Play, Visa gift cards, and many other popular brands.

Drop App

The Drop app is a great way to earn Amazon gift cards, though it may not be the best pick if you’re hesitant about handing over your banking information to a third-party application. Once you download the app, you get points from online shopping at select retailers through the Drop app.

Most retailers offer between 10-50 points per dollar spent, equivalent to 1-5% cashback! You also earn points from “power offers,” used when you shop at your two selected retailers in-store. Once you reach a certain threshold, you can redeem Drop points for gift cards to popular retailers, like Amazon or American Airlines. But be careful about who you choose! You can’t currently change your selections.

Enter a Giveaway

Believe it or not, one of the easiest ways to earn free Amazon gift cards is by just being lucky. Giveaways are a great way to win Amazon gift cards and so many brands, bloggers, and sites will run regular giveaways that you can sign-up for and hope to win!

Oftentimes all you will have to do to get in the running for a free gift card is to provide the site with your email or subscribe to their newsletter (which you can always unsubscribe from) and follow them on social media. You may even find yourself winning other cool things like Starbucks gift cards, technology, and even the occasional free dinner at your favorite restaurant.

Swagbucks

Swagbucks is one of the best sites for earning free gift cards so naturally, we would suggest utilizing this site for earning free Amazon gift cards. The process is fairly easy: you sign up, complete tasks, and earn points to snag gift cards to some of your favorite places.

Like with similar sites, Swagbucks prompts you to fill out surveys, play games, test out products for companies, complete browser searches, watch ads, and even earn points by making qualifying purchases for products you already needed! It may take a little time to earn enough points, but just think about what you can buy on Amazon to get you through it!

InboxDollars

Like Swagbucks, InboxDollars lets you get paid for completing tasks and shopping online. That’s easy enough, right? Rather than earning gift cards, InboxDollars pays you with real cash–though it takes a little while to acquire enough to cash out with. There are so many different tasks to complete on InboxDollars, from surveys to watching ads to shopping online. You’re bound to find something to do!

While you won’t be earning free Amazon gift cards with this one, you will be earning cash that you can use to buy Amazon gift cards or just buy the stuff you love on Amazon Prime. Maybe you can use that extra cash each month to add a new channel to your Prime Video account!

Ibotta

If you spend a lot of time shopping—and not just on Amazon—Ibotta may be the best way for you to earn free gift cards. The site rewards you for shopping in a wide variety of stores and all you have to do is sign up, activate your account, and start uploading pictures of your receipts. Whether you’re buying groceries or picking up new games to feed your gaming passions, Ibotta lets you redeem yours and get paid in PayPal cash, Amazon gift cards, and gift cards to some of your other favorite places. One of the best parts of Ibotta is that you get a $20 bonus when you sign-up!

Honey

Honey is a great way to save money while you shop online and earn points in the process. With Honey, all you have to do is download the browser extension or the mobile app and use it when you’re looking around for your next purchase. The Honey Gold feature allows you to earn up to 20% off on your purchases which you can then use to earn free Amazon gift cards, PayPal cash, and other fun kickbacks. What can be better than saving money and earning money at the same time?

Shopkick

Shopkick is a free and easy-to-use task app that lets you earn rewards for completing tasks that you were probably already going to do! You can earn kicks both online and in-store by making purchases, scanning products, and sometimes just by walking into a store and looking around. Online you can earn kicks by viewing exclusive offers and making purchases for the products you were already planning to buy. You can also get your friends involved and earn kicks by referring them to Shopkick.

Once you earn enough kicks, you can redeem them for Paypal cash or Amazon gift cards. This is such an easy and fun way to get kickbacks for doing things you already planned on doing!

Amazon Credit Card

This one is a total no-brainer. If you happen to be in the market for a new credit card, you should consider snagging an Amazon Prime Visa Rewards credit card as soon as possible. Believe it or not, Amazon will reward you with a $100 added to your gift card balance just for signing up. Imagine what you can invest that $100 in!

Additionally, your Amazon Prime Visa Rewards credit card will earn you 5% cashback at Amazon and Whole Foods, in addition to 2% cashback at restaurants, gas stations, and drugstores, and 1% cashback on everything else. That's a pretty good steal if you're looking to save money on the things you were already planning to buy anyway! Be sure that you keep your balance paid in full every month because all of those rewards you earned will end up going towards paying off the interest.

Amazon Trade-In

Keeping with the Amazon theme, another super simple way to earn free Amazon gift cards is to use Amazon's Trade-In program. Amazon Trade-In allows you to trade in unwanted items in exchange for gift cards. So if you're looking to do a bit of spring cleaning and make a little money, this might be the way to do it.

The products you trade-in don't have to have been purchased at Amazon to qualify, which is another great bonus. The process is entirely free and easy to do. You simply check the trade-in store to see if the item you no longer use is eligible for the program, select the condition, choose a return option, and ship your item. Next time you clean out your closet, instead of donating items to Goodwill or similar retailers, see if you can get free Amazon gift cards instead.

Eligible products include:

Tablets

Smartphones

Kindles

Textbooks

Gaming equipment

Streaming devices

Home security systems

Exchange Unwanted Gift Cards

Sometimes friends think they're being helpful by buying you gift cards for your birthday. But how often do you use that gift card for the restaurant two towns over? If you have gift cards lying around that you don't want or need you could turn them into free Amazon gift cards through Amazon's gift card exchange program. With over 200 merchants in their program, chances are you'll be able to use those unwanted cards for something you actually want on Amazon.

Simply head to the exchange page and enter the brand and balance to get an instant offer from Amazon. If everything checks out and you accept the offer, you should receive your Amazon gift card in the mail in a few days.

Raise

Raise is another online platform that helps you sell new and used gift cards that is similar to the previous program. Not only can you earn money from selling your unwanted gift cards, but you can use Raise to earn rewards for buying new gift cards, including Amazon gift cards! This is called Raise Cash and you earn these points based on the percentage you get back for each new gift card you purchase on the site. If you happen to be really lucky at winning water cooler gift cards or pub quiz prizes, but you don't want to use the gift cards, just sell them on Raise! Once you have built up enough of a Raise Cash balance you can cash out and use your Amazon gift cards to buy the things you actually want to buy!

Amazon Mechanical Turk

Amazon Mechanical Turk is a great way to make a few extra bucks, though you certainly won't be making a living this way. If you're looking to earn free Amazon gift cards, Amazon Mechanical Turk is a free-to-join program where users complete tasks for cash or gift cards. Tasks can include surveys, data entry, or web research, and most take only a few minutes to complete. If you have a lot of free time on your hands or find yourself bored in between big meetings, this may be a fun way to pass the time.

Survey Junkie

Speaking of filling out surveys, Survey Junkie is probably one of the most well-known survey sites out there. You can surprisingly earn a decent amount of cash and even gift cards with just a few minutes of work per day. Once you create an account you will receive customized survey offers that will allow you to earn points for each survey completed. Sometimes can be difficult to get approved for certain surveys since some have a very narrow and niche focus, but sometimes you'll find yourself selected for dozens of surveys all at once. Once you earn 1,000 points you can redeem them for $10.

While you won't exactly get rich with Survey Junkie, it is another great option to earn rewards in your spare time, including free Amazon gift cards. Check out our review of why Survey Junkie is the best place to make money if you only have one hour a day to spend on this industrious side hustle.

MyPoints

MyPoints is another great option for earning free Amazon gift cards simply by shopping online, completing super easy surveys in the MyPoints portal, playing free games, watching videos, and many other online activities! MyPoints pays you to shop online at over 2,000 top retailers like Walmart, eBay, and Amazon, and then you can redeem your points for PayPal cash or Amazon gift cards.

As with so many other sites, MyPoints offers some wicked-awesome sign-up bonuses. Once you complete five surveys you get $5 and once you complete your first online purchase of $20 or more, you'll earn a $10 Amazon gift card! In addition, you can also receive coupons for your favorite stores.

Bottom Line

Whether you're looking for ways to save money on Amazon Prime by using Amazon gift cards or just looking for new ways to make extra cash to reinvest in your Amazon obsession, we hope we've provided you with plenty of new and fun ways to earn free Amazon gift cards.

Our best advice is that you shouldn't take it too seriously and you should try to have fun with filling out surveys, completing tasks, and discovering new sites to buy your favorite products on. Even if you're only able to complete a few tasks a day, they will add up over time, and then you'll be able to earn cash, free Amazon gift cards, or other rewards!