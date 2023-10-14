While Amazon Prime may have seen a price increase this year, Amazon's Marketplace prices have remained some of the most competitive in e-commerce. Recently, many have come to rely upon Amazon to provide them with door-to-door deliveries and unbeatable deals year-round.

If you, like so many other people, have become addicted to Amazon, you're probably keen to discover new ways to earn free Amazon gift cards to buy all your favorite products.

We have compiled a list of our favorite apps and programs that help you make free Amazon gift cards, whether by playing games, reviewing products, or doing surveys.

1. Mistplay

Mistplay is a unique app that serves both game players and game studios. Not only do you help developers make better games, but you are given monetary rewards in exchange for trying out their products!

As you participate in games, you will earn points that will help you procure gift cards to various retailers like Amazon, Google Play, Visa gift cards, and many other famous brands.

2. Drop App

The Drop app is a great way to earn Amazon gift cards, though it may not be the best pick if you are hesitant about handing over your banking information to a third-party application. Once you download the app, you get points from online shopping at select retailers through the Drop app.

Most retailers offer 10 and 50 points per dollar spent, equivalent to 1 and 5% cashback! You also earn points from power offers when you shop at your two selected retailers in-store. Once you reach a certain threshold, you can redeem Drop points for gift cards to popular retailers like Amazon or American Airlines.

3. Enter a Giveaway

Believe it or not, one of the easiest ways to earn gift cards is by just being lucky. Giveaways are a great way to win Amazon gift cards, and so many brands, bloggers, and sites will run regular giveaways that you can sign up for and hope to win!

Often, all you will have to do to get in the running is to provide the site with your email or subscribe to their newsletter (which you can always unsubscribe from). In some cases, you may have to follow them on social media. You may win cool things like Starbucks gift cards, technology, and even the occasional free dinner at your favorite restaurant.

4. Swagbucks

Like similar sites, Swagbucks prompts you to fill out surveys, play games, test out products for companies, complete browser searches, watch ads, and even earn points by making qualifying purchases for products you already need! It may take a little time to earn enough points, but think about what you can buy on Amazon to get you through it!

5. Inboxdollars

Like Swagbucks, InboxDollars pays you for completing tasks and shopping online. That's easy enough. Rather than earning gift cards, InboxDollars pays you with real cash, though it takes a little while to acquire sufficient cash.

While you won't be earning free Amazon gift cards with this one, you will be earning cash that you can use to buy Amazon gift cards or the stuff you love on Amazon Prime. Maybe you can use that extra monthly cash to add a new channel to your Prime Video account.

6. Ibotta

If you spend a lot of time shopping and not just on Amazon, Ibotta may be the best way to earn gift cards. The site rewards you for shopping in a wide variety of stores, and all you have to do is sign up, activate your account, and start uploading pictures of your receipts.

Whether buying groceries or new games to feed your gaming passions, Ibotta lets you redeem yours and get paid in PayPal cash, Amazon gift cards, and more. One of the best parts of Ibotta is that you get a $20 bonus when you sign up.

7. Capital One Shopping

Capital One Shopping is a great way to save money while you shop online and earn points. You must download and use the browser extension when making your next purchase.

Capital One Shopping is free to use, and you don't have to be a customer to use it; redeem your credits for gift cards at dozens of top retailers like Amazon. There's nothing better than saving money and earning money simultaneously.

8. Topcashback

TopCashback (TCB) is a website that offers cashback rewards when you shop. Use their mobile app or the website to earn your rewards. Before you shop, head to TopCashback on your browser or mobile device and search for the retailer you want to purchase from. Click on the desired result, and TopCashback will take you directly to the retailer's website.

The best part about TopCashback is there is no minimum threshold to cash out and collect your cashback. You can choose to have the cash sent directly to your PayPal account or choose to be paid in gift cards – they'll even pay you a bonus when you opt for gift card payments.

9. Amazon Credit Card

This one is a total no-brainer. If you are in the market for a new credit card, consider snagging an Amazon Prime Visa Rewards credit card as soon as possible. Believe it or not, Amazon will reward you with a $100 added to your gift card balance just for signing up. Imagine what you can invest that $100 in!

10. Amazon Trade-in

Keeping with the Amazon theme, another super simple way to earn free Amazon gift cards is to use Amazon's Trade-In program. Amazon Trade-In allows you to exchange unwanted items for gift cards. So, if you're looking to do a bit of spring cleaning and make a little money, this might be the way to do it.

Eligible products include tablets, smartphones, Kindles, textbooks, gaming equipment, streaming devices, and home security systems.

11. Exchange Unwanted Gift Cards

Sometimes friends think they're helpful by buying you gift cards for your birthday. But how often do you use that gift card for the restaurant two towns over? If you have gift cards you don't want or need, you could turn them into free Amazon gift cards through Amazon's gift card exchange program.

12. Amazon Mechanical Turk

Amazon Mechanical Turk is a great way to make a few extra bucks, though you won't make a living this way. If you want to earn free Amazon gift cards, Amazon Mechanical Turk is a free-to-join program where users complete tasks for cash or gift cards.

Tasks can include surveys, data entry, or web research; most take only a few minutes to complete. If you have a lot of free time or find yourself bored between big meetings, this may be a fun way to pass the time.

13. Survey Junkie

Speaking of filling out surveys, Survey Junkie is probably one of the most well-known survey sites out there. Surprisingly, You can earn a decent amount of cash and even gift cards with just a few minutes of work daily. Once you create an account, you will receive customized survey offers, allowing you to earn points for each completed survey. Getting approved for specific surveys can be challenging since some have a very narrow and niche focus, but sometimes, you'll find yourself selected for dozens of surveys all at once.