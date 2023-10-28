Free Always Tastes Good: 84 Restaurants That Offer Free Birthday Food

Birthdays are a special time to celebrate with loved ones and indulge in delicious food. But did you know some restaurants offer free birthday food? Getting food at a discount or free makes it taste that much better–especially on your birthday!

Here is a list of 84 restaurants that offer free birthday food.

39 Fast Food Restaurants With Free Birthday Food

Check out these fast-food restaurants and sweet treats (because ice cream or coffee counts as a meal on your birthday). These choices satisfy your taste buds without dining in or waiting too long.

A & W: Join the Mug Club for a yearly free root beer float. Auntie Anne's: Provides a free pretzel on your birthday when you sign up for their Anne's Pretzel Perks app. Arby's: If you sign up for the Arby's mobile app, you will get a free coupon for a shake. Baskin-Robbins: Provides a free scoop of ice cream on your birthday when you sign up for their Birthday Club. They'll send you an email as proof on the big day. Burger King: The Burger King Rewards app will give you a free Whopper and crown. California Pizza Kitchen: Offers a free dessert during your birthday month when you sign up for CPK Rewards. Chick-fil-A: A special birthday reward, often a free treat or item from their menu, for Chick-fil-A One members. Chipotle : A free birthday burrito is in store when you sign up for their app. Cold Stone Creamery : Offers a buy one, get one free coupon for your birthday when you sign up for their eClub. Del Taco : Offers a free shake on your birthday when you join their Del Yeah! Rewards. Dairy Queen : Offers a free Blizzard on your birthday when you sign up for the free DQ Birthday Club. Dunkin' Donuts : Provides a complimentary beverage of your choice on your birthday with the DD Perks Program. Einstein Bros. Bagels: Offers a free egg sandwich with purchase on your birthday when you sign up for their Shmear Society. Firehouse Subs : Typically offers a free medium sub on your birthday with another purchase when you sign up for their rewards program. Fogo de Chão : A Brazilian steakhouse buffet (fast but dine-in) that offers a $25 off coupon when you join the Fogo eClub. Jamba Juice : Provides a free birthday smoothie or juice when you sign up for their rewards program and spend at least $15. Jersey Mike's Subs : Offers a free regular sub during the month of your birthday when you sign up for their Email Club. Jimmy John's : Get a free classic 8-inch sandwich on your birthday when you sign up for their Freaky Fast Rewards. Krispy Kreme : Offers one free donut and a small coffee or fountain drink for your birthday month when you sign up for Krispy Kreme rewards. McDonald's : The McDonald's app offers free fries or a McCafe bakery item at limited locations. McAlister's Deli : Offers a free treat (varies) on your birthday when you sign up for their rewards program. Moe's Southwest Grill : Typically offers a free burrito on your birthday when you join Moe's Rewards program. Noodles & Company : Offers a free small entree on your birthday when you join their eClub. Panda Express : Offers a free meal or appetizer (varies) on your birthday when you sign up for their rewards program. Panera Bread: Offers a free pastry or dessert on your birthday as a MyPanera member. Papa John's: Offers a free dessert or side on your birthday when you sign up for their Papa Rewards. Papa Murphy's: Offer a free pizza on your birthday when you sign up for MySlice Rewards. Pinkberry : Provides a free small yogurt with toppings on your birthday when you sign up for their loyalty program. Pizza Hut: Currently offers free cinnamon sticks or breadsticks as a Hut Rewards member on your birthday. Qdoba Mexican Eats: Typically offers a free burrito or side (depending on the membership level) on your birthday when you sign up for their rewards program. Sbarro : Provides a free XL NY slice of pizza on your birthday with a minimum $5 purchase when you sign up for Sbarro Rewards. Smoothie King: Provides a free 20-ounce smoothie on your birthday when you sign up for Healthy Rewards. Sonic Drive-In: Gives a special birthday treat, often a free medium-sized Slush, Tots, or a CreamSlush with Sonic Rewards. Starbucks: Offers a free drink or food item on your birthday if you're a Starbucks Rewards member at least seven days before and an active member. Steak ‘n Shake: Often offers a free specialty milkshake on your birthday when you sign up for their rewards program. Subway : Signing up for Subway MyWay gets you a free birthday cookie. Taco Bell : Offers one free meal on your birthday when you sign up for their rewards program and make at least one valid purchase. Tim Hortons : Offers a free menu item (varies) on your birthday when you sign up for their rewards program. Wendy's : Offers a free Frosty or Frosty-ccino with purchase for Wendy's Rewards users.

The fast food restaurants above are not an extensive list, but they capture the most common food joints. In our research, the only popular fast-food restaurants that didn't offer free birthday food were In-N-Out and Five Guys. Don't forget to see what your local grocery stores provide at their delis.

45 Dine-in Restaurants That Offer Birthday Freebies

Next are all the restaurants you can visit on your birthday, offering dine-in and dinner-related meals. These are great options for inviting friends and family to join the celebration.

Applebee's : Provides a free dessert on your birthday when you sign up for their rewards. Occasionally, they'll give you a free dessert with a valid ID. Bahama Breeze : You can get a free birthday dessert by purchasing an entree after you join their E-Club. Benihana : Offers a complimentary $30 gift certificate during your birthday month when you sign up for The Chef's Table and come in for dinner hours Monday through Thursday. Black Angus Steakhouse : When you join their Prime Club, you offer a free Cowboy Cookie on your birthday. Black Bear Diner : Offers a complimentary breakfast coupon on your birthday when you join their eClub. Bonefish Grill: Offers a special birthday offer, often a free dessert or appetizer, when you sign up for their online club. Buca di Beppo: Offers a free colossal brownie sundae coupon when you join their eClub. Buffalo Wild Wings: Often provides free snack-size wings on your birthday when you sign up for their Blazin' Rewards. Carrabba's Italian Grill: Offers a special birthday offer, often a free dessert, when you sign up for their rewards programs. The Cheesecake Factory: A free slice of cheesecake and potential discounts on your birthday when you sign up for their online rewards. Chili's : Offers a free dessert on your birthday when you join their My Chili's Rewards program. Claim Jumper: When you join their club, they offer a free dessert on your birthday. Cracker Barrel: Offers a free dessert and a heartfelt song on your birthday when you dine at Cracker Barrel. Denny's : Provides a complimentary Grand Slam breakfast on your birthday (valid ID required). Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar: Offers a special birthday dessert when you sign up for Fleming's and Dine Rewards. Golden Corral: Offers a complimentary drink and potential discounts on your birthday when you sign up for their Good as Gold Club. Hometown Buffet: Offers a free buffet meal on your birthday when you sign up for their Bar Meal Club. Hooters : Typically offers ten free wings on your birthday when you sign up for their eClub IHOP : Gives a free stack of five “coin cakes” when you sign up for their International Bank of Pancakes Account. Joe's Crab Shack: Provides a free appetizer by purchasing an entree. Legal Sea Foods: Provides a free dessert when you sign up for their rewards program. LongHorn Steakhouse: Offers a special birthday offer, often a free dessert, when you sign up for their eClub. Logan's Roadhouse: When you join their Nut-E Club, you offer a free dessert or appetizer on your birthday. Mimi's Cafe: Offers a free breakfast item or dessert on your birthday when you sign up for their eClub. O'Charley's: Offers a free slice of pie on your birthday when you sign up for their O'Club. Olive Garden: Offers a free dessert or appetizer when you dine with them on your birthday. Outback Steakhouse: Provides a free dessert on your birthday when you sign up for their rewards program. Pappadeaux Seafood Kitchen : Offers a free dessert on your birthday when you sign up for their Repeat Rewards Program. Perkins Restaurant & Bakery : Provides a special birthday offer, often a free dessert or meal, when you sign up for MyPerkins. PF Chang's : Offers a free dessert on your birthday when you sign up for their rewards program. Rainforest Cafe : Offers a free dessert and a $25 birthday reward for Landyr's select club. Red Lobster: Typically offers a free dessert on your birthday when you sign up for Red Lobster Rewards. Red Robin: Offers a free gourmet burger or salad on your birthday when you sign up for their Royalty program. It now requires dine-in and a $4.99 minimum purchase. Ruby Tuesday: Offers a free dessert or garden bar entree on your birthday when you become a RubyRewards member. Ruth's Chris Steak House : Offers a complimentary dessert on your birthday when you join their eClub. Shari's Restaurant: Offers a free slice of pie on your birthday when you sign up for their eClub. Spaghetti Warehouse: Offers a free spaghetti or lasagna entree on your birthday when you sign up for their eClub. Texas Roadhouse: Offers a special birthday offer, often a free appetizer or dessert, with the purchase of a meal. The Capital Grille: Often provides a complimentary dessert on your birthday when you sign up for their newsletter. The Melting Pot: Offers a complimentary box of Signature Chocolate-Covered Strawberries with a purchase of $60 or more during your birthday month when you sign up for Club Fondue. The Spaghetti Warehouse: Provides a free appetizer or spaghetti entree on your birthday when you sign up for their eClub. TGI Fridays: When you join their Fridays Rewards program, you offer a free dessert on your birthday. The Cheesecake Factory: Often provides a free slice of cheesecake or a small discount on your birthday when you sign up for their eClub. Tony Roma's: Often offers a free meal, even BBQ ribs, on your birthday when you sign up for their eClub and bring at least three friends. Yard House: Typically offers a free dessert on your birthday when you choose to celebrate with them.

Please note offerings may vary by location and are subject to change, so it's a good idea to check with the specific restaurant for the most current birthday promotions. You might check out what local restaurants or coupon apps offer as well.

How To Maximize Your Free Rewards on Your Birthday

There are so many freebies to choose from it can take a lot of work to decide. Since almost all 84 restaurants require signing up for rewards, you'll undoubtedly want to be picky with where you want to go.

With that in mind, here are some tips to help you make the most out of your free birthday rewards:

Sign up for rewards ahead of time: Many restaurants require you to sign up for their rewards program a certain number of days before your birthday to receive the free offer. You might also need to be an active member (check the terms). Ensure you do this well in advance so you don't miss any deals. Keep track of expiration dates: Some birthday offers are only valid for a limited time, such as the entire month of your birthday or just a few days before or after. Make sure to mark the expiration date on your calendar. Bring a valid ID: Many restaurants require you to show some form of ID, such as a driver's license or birth certificate, to verify your date of birth and claim your free offer. Dine in if necessary: Some restaurants may require you to dine in and purchase to receive your free birthday reward. Read the terms and conditions carefully before heading to the restaurant. Check for restrictions: Some restaurants have restrictions on their birthday offers, such as only being valid at specific locations or not being able to combine them with other promotions. Be sure to check for any restrictions before heading to the restaurant. Share with friends or family : Some birthday offers may require you to bring a specific number of people to redeem your free reward. Consider celebrating with friends or family and sharing the freebie. Be kind and grateful : Remember these birthday rewards are offered as a gesture from the restaurant to their loyal customers, so be sure to thank them and show your appreciation. A little kindness can go a long way.

Sign up for those rewards programs and plan your next birthday celebration at one of these restaurants.

Following these tips, you can maximize your free birthday rewards and enjoy a delicious meal or treat without breaking the bank. Happy birthday and happy dining!