Boost Mobile Aims to Make Mobile Service Free

Today is a new dawn for the mobile service industry, mainly Boost Mobile. No longer will mobile services rely solely on subscription-based platforms, as they have in the past, to rake in revenue. Boost Mobile is looking to give a little back to its customer base outside the contracted service.

Boost Mobile Mixes It Up With New BoostOne App

If there was ever a time to use a cross-platform strategy to beat inflation and give back, Boost Mobile has taken the mantle and run with it. Owned by Dish Network, as of 2020, Boost Mobile looks to provide the best in class mobile phone service to its 9 million customers.

Now they’re looking to take aim at inflation and help their customer base by providing a way for consumers to earn free mobile service through their brand new BoostOne app. Backed by blockchain technology and ‘Boost coins,’ users can download the app and play digital games like “Spin and Win.”

Boost is taking a brand new approach to wireless phone service billing by letting customers use digital games to earn cryptocurrency in ‘Boost coins.’ They can then apply those coins to their bill and completely wipe it out.

Here’s the Breakdown of How it Works

Once you download the new BoostOne App, you’ll be presented with options to watch ads and play simple games that will allow you to skim a few pennies off your bill with every ad and game. If you’re big-time into the mobile gaming scene and like to spend considerable time on your phone, this is a great way to earn some savings that you can use elsewhere because you won’t need them for your phone bill.

This first-of-its-kind approach to wireless billing adds a new, manageable, and fun way for customers to reduce their wireless bills and apply that savings to other areas as the economy struggles to grasp inflation.

“This represents an exciting new business model and a stepping stone into the future for wireless consumers,” said Stephen Stokols, executive vice president of retail wireless, DISH Network. “Most telcos rely on subscription models, but it’s time to move beyond the old ways and to embrace proven digital models popular in other industries.”

Stokols isn’t wrong. In 2020, driven by the pandemic, mobile gaming reached $77.2 billion in sales and saw an increase of 12% in the number of players. Mobile game advertisers were also up by 9% to 60,000, making up nearly a quarter of mobile advertisers at 24%.

Take Some Leave Some

With this new platform, mobile services will work in tandem with Web3 technology in block-chain Boost coins, allowing customers to purchase phones on the Boost network, buy third-party merchandise, and enable customers to trade Boostcoins with other customers. Offerings like this can significantly reduce mobile phone service costs for families as teens, and younger users might spend considerable time playing games and watching videos.

The ability to gift coins to other Boost customers is a novelty that other mobile applications don’t always offer. This concept will undoubtedly add a new and improved dynamic to the mobile phone service industry. Hopefully, it’ll be one that other mobile providers will follow to adapt their service packages.

Future of Mobile Service

As costs continue to rise across the globe and inflation consistently impacts everyday purchases, keeping your mobile phone service can feel like adding another weight around your neck. Families start looking to trim and cut back on unnecessary expenses, and cellphone service can easily be on the chopping block if companies can’t reach a helping hand.

Boost Mobile is the first mobile service company to find fun, interactive, and valuable ways to earn money off customer bills and can potentially clear the entire month’s charges. This mobile service, gaming, and cryptocurrency melding has ushered in new ideas, fresh perspectives, and huge growth potential.

As companies look to innovate, meshing Web3 technology with crypto and other decentralized financial options, looking at ways to provide cross-platform variations, especially in mobile apps, will be the future. Any company that can’t seamlessly meld these technologies and industries together will quickly be left in the dust by those who can embrace the future of internet-based concepts.

As the first mobile service company to lay the groundwork to make changes in cross-platform capabilities, Boost and DISH Network will be the innovators to watch as Web3 and block-chain technology take a stronger hold, and immerse user experiences in what Web3 can accomplish. And as companies begin to embrace the new internet era, more and more advancements in cross-platform and multi-platform offerings will start coming out of the woodwork. It’s an exciting time for Boost and tech companies the world over.

More Articles from the Wealth of Geeks Network:

This post was produced and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.

Featured Image Credit: Shutterstock.