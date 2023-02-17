Satisfy Your Cravings with These 10 Incredible Birthday Deals

What makes a great birthday excellent? Free food, of course!

There are many companies and restaurants out there that will give you discounts or even free menu items on your birthday. Here's a list of the best ways to get free food on your birthday according to Reddit.

1. Red Robin

Red Robin, formerly known as Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc., is a delicious burger chain you can find just about anywhere in the United States.

If you sign up for their rewards program, you can redeem a free burger anytime during your birthday month.

2. Firehouse Subs

Originally founded in Jacksonville, Florida, Firehouse Subs has spread to over 46 US States to serve classic sandwiches, subs, and more.

If you join their rewards program, you could be eligible for a free medium sub on your birthday. But if you miss your actual birthday, you can redeem it up to one week after it passes.

3. Denny's or IHOP

If you show up for breakfast at either a Denny's or an IHOP on your birthday, you can get a free breakfast. You must redeem this freebie on your actual birthday, and to prove that it's actually your birthday, you must show your ID.

According to one user, this deal only applies if you eat in the restaurant, not as a to-go order.

4. Ruby Tuesday

This classic American chain restaurant has the perfect birthday deal for salad lovers. If you dine in at a Ruby Tuesday on your birthday, you could get free access to the salad bar.

5. Nothing Bundt Cake

What's a birthday without a cake? Nothing Bundt Cake is a specialty bakery that mostly makes delectable bundt cakes.

When you sign up for their rewards program, you can get a free bundtlet, which is a mini-bundt cake, on your birthday. You don't even have to get it exactly on your birthday. Go within a week of the date and the bundtlet should be on the house.

6. Moe's

This popular Mexican restaurant chain offers free burritos for members of their rewards programs on their birthdays. Just make sure to sign up for the rewards program at least two days in advance to secure the deal.

7. Jersey Mike's Subs

This sandwich chain gifts its rewards members with a bunch of rewards points for their birthdays, so you can use those points on anything on the menu to decrease the price or get a meal for free. This also means you don't have to use your birthday points on your date of birth itself. Just pay attention to when the points expire!

8. Starbucks

When it's your birthday, Starbucks has your back with a free drink or pastry. Just make sure you're signed up for their rewards program to get the deal.

9. Einstein Bros Bagels

Bagel fans, this is the birthday stop for you. On your birthday, you can get any breakfast sandwich you want for free. This includes the mouth-watering beef brisket breakfast sandwich. Make sure to look into the rewards program before showing up at the restaurant.

10. Qdoba

Qdoba is my favorite upscale fast-food Mexican chain, mainly because of its delectable queso. While you can't get an entire free meal from Qdoba, you can get some chips and queso for free on your birthday if you're a rewards member. Download the app and sign up to access your birthday deal.

