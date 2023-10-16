I Tried Six Game Apps That Pay Real Money – Here Are the Two I’m Keeping

Fact: 65 percent of Americans play video games. And a whopping 96 percent of gamers and non-gamers feel that video games benefit our well-being.

Countless online game apps pay real money, but are they worth the hassle, time constraints, and overall enjoyment? I downloaded six separate game apps, test-drove them, and realized that only two were worth keeping.

When looking for legit game apps that pay real money online, often, it comes down to who you can trust and who gives the best reviews. These video game apps are both proven to pay out cash and have been downloaded by countless people, so they make for a side hustle, albeit a small one.

Game Apps That Pay Real Money

President and CEO of the ESA, Stanley Pierre-Louis, narrows the reason down to, “Video games remain a mainstay in American households, as they have for decades. Playing video games has become the norm, as those who first learned to play on early consoles now share their joy of play with their children and grandchildren, resulting in an expansive and diverse player community.”

Continuing with the U.S. for reference, 27 percent of residents spend one to five hours per week playing, with 19 percent coming in at 6 to 10 hours.

Compliments of a love for gaming and the need for extra cash, combining the two seems like a no-brainer way to keep our well-being in check and our bank accounts filled. Additionally, several states do not offer a play-for-cash mode, so check each app carefully before you begin.

Here are game apps that pay real money, how they work, links to download, and the two I'm keeping. Worthy of note: Cash tournaments are not enabled in the following states: AZ, AR, CT, DE, IL, IN, LA, ME, MT, SC, SD, and TN.

1. Kashkick

If playing online games and answering survey questions are up your proverbial alley, KashKick is an app you must check out. With a no-limit participation style, providing insight to companies with your answers, the app offers the lowest payout threshold on the market. Once you have accumulated a $10 minimum, you're free to deposit into your account of choice.

I enjoy this one because of the variety it provides, so I'm not stuck playing the same game over and over. Additionally, I can finish surveys instead of playing games for incentives. Having written that, I still don't plan on using it again, so I deleted it.

2. Bubble Cash

The concept is simple: match three bubbles of the same color until you can't. Like other popular match games – I'm looking at you, Candy Crush – the Bubble Cash app, is free to download, as is playing the game. However, a real-money entry fee must be paid upfront if you want to play for a chance at winning money.

My take: I enjoy this game but found it paid little to no money, especially if you don't dole out cash upfront to play in tournaments. While the game is fun, I deleted it because I don't see myself playing it and winning. I did win a few cents, but I immediately lost it again.

3. Pool Payday: 8 Ball Pool Game

Pool Payday will allow you to test your hand-eye coordination and fine motor control skills. With an overall rating of 4.6 out of five and over 70,000 downloads, players compete one-on-one in real-time matches or practice offline to hone their skills and become game pros. A cash-entry requirement for payout and winnings can be withdrawn via PayPal.

I'm not a fan of this game. There's a big learning curve, and I prefer to play the actual pool. Again, it's nearly impossible to make any money, and when I did, it was lost in a tournament on the next game, so I deleted it.

4. Fruit Frenzy

Similar in play style to Candy Crush, you're matching three or more fruits to get high scores, achieve bonuses, and unlock bonus boards. In Fruit Frenzy, you'll play against others for a cash prize. Each cash game or tournament has a buy-in from $30 to 60 cents per two-minute game. The more money for the entry fee, the more money is paid out.

The game could be faster, so I was not impressed with the first one I played. Next, as with the apps above, any money made is lost immediately, especially if you need to put your cash in. Deleted.

5. Blackout Bingo

There is no need for a messy Bingo card or a cramped hall filled with people for Blackout Bingo. It's another app with a simple concept; it's all about speed and the correct numbers in the proper squares. You'll need to enter the Pro matches and pay an upfront match fee to make money.

One user left an honest review on the App Store for Blackout Bingo, offering sound advice, “Yes, I’ve had this game app for over a year and, at first, I lost money. It’s not the app's fault. It’s my own because I wasn’t good enough to play for serious money. Once I regrouped and played many practice rounds, I started seeing the W’s. This skill game requires you to move fast and use everything to get the max out of it. ”

I enjoy playing this game even if money isn't involved. Each two-minute game goes fast, and there are incentives during the game that give you Bingos faster. I'm keeping this game even though I only have a few cents with several hours of playing time.

6. Solitaire Cash

We no longer have to find our much-used deck of cards, set up the template, and play alone. Solitaire Cash provides the same fun with a chance to win money. You'll need to save up gems by plenty of games before you enter for a chance to win $7 against other players.

If you want to play the higher payout games on the app, it's a 3-9 player bracket, and the top three with the most points at the end of the games win. You'll also need to find your account with your money through PayPal, Visa, Mastercard, American Express, or Apple Pay.

Of all six game apps, I enjoy this one the best. I'm a big fan of Solitaire, so speed playing is enjoyable. Again, only a few cents made and lost right back, but I'm keeping this one on my phone just for the enjoyment it brings.

In a Nutshell

Check out any social media platform, and sooner or later, you will see an advertisement for a game app offering to pay out real money. While just the idea of playing a game and grabbing cash while you do it does sound enticing, the concept is legit. Remember, however, that wins are seldom massive additions to your bank account, take a long time to receive, and are a considerable time commitment if you're all in.

Lastly, you have to have some cash to begin with to buy in to tournaments for the small chance to win part of the money pool.

