How to Get Free Google Play Credit and Codes (Legally!!!)

If you have an Android smartphone, then you're probably familiar with Google Play.

And that means you can earn Google Play credits for free.

We have scoped out the best ways to earn free Google Play credits, creating a directory of resources as a one-stop shop for you.

Next time you're pining for your favorite game's newest upgrade, all you'll have to do is complete a few simple steps and earn free Google Play credit to purchase.

Want to make money online watching videos? Some of these options can help you earn gift cards legally doing that, too.

Start earning today!

Ten Easy Ways to Score Free Google Play Credit

1. Get Paid to Play Games

Play games, then get paid so you can play some more. Getting paid to play Google Play games is pretty sweet.

Mistplay

Mistplay pays you to play games!

Discover new games in your mix list, choose a game, and start earning units! Redeem your units for cash rewards whenever you want. There may even be an option to earn points (units) by watching games. Please read our full review of Mistplay.

Download Mistplay

Bonus: Gamehag

Looking for apps similar to Mistplay? Then check out Gamehag!

Gamehag lets you earn cool rewards playing games; the list is pretty extensive with options for game keys, Steam Wallet, Robux, Skins, a prepaid Mastercard, Amazon gift cards, and more.

Join Gamehag

InBoxDollars

InBoxDollars offers free money just for playing games and completing simple tasks.

We found that InBoxDollars pays a bit less than some of the other apps. However, it pays in cash, and the toolbar is a handy feature to earn some extra money.

Join InBoxDollars

Luckstastic

Lucktastic is a free Android app and a fun way to win real cash and earn rewards. If you love match games and like collecting cash or choosing from several gift card options, get ready to try a new match game that will surely leave you wanting to play more.

Best of all, Lucktastic Match is always free!

Try Lucktastic

AppStation

Do you enjoy playing mobile games on your Android device? Then this app is a must-have.

Appstation is lightweight at 14MB, and it comes with offerings of free rewards for its users after playing a few games.

Apart from playing games, you can also accumulate free coins as a reward. These free coins can be exchanged for free Google Play codes & Amazon Gift Card. You can get this app on Google Play Store.

Additional Sites to Try:

Microsoft Rewards– Formerly known as Bing Rewards , using Microsoft Rewards is easy as using the platform to search , shop, or play to earn rewards.

, using Microsoft Rewards is as using the platform to , shop, or play to earn rewards. PointsPrizes – Want to find a strategic method to maximize your wins? Try PointsPrizes. It will give you an insight into what will earn you the most rewards so you can make money at the fastest rate possible.

Banatic is another site that will reward you for playing and testing games. In place of points, you collect “Bananas” that you use as your virtual currency . You can then put your Bananas toward a plethora of reward options, including Google Play game codes or game keys. It's as easy as download , play, earn.

2. Take Surveys

In past related articles, we've discussed how to earn gift cards by taking surveys. You may remember this gem of a piece. If you don't, you can jump over here and give it a quick read.

For some of these survey sites, you can use Google Play to earn rewards for gift cards, including Amazon and other popular retailers.

This is a huge win forAndroid users in need of some easy ways to access free apps. Below we've outlined the best survey sites to capitalize on this offer.

Swagbucks

Swagbucks is a site that offers a variety of ways to earn points which translate to dollar amounts.

For example, 300 points is equivalent to $3.00. Once you've accumulated enough points, you can then cash them in toward gift cards of your choice.

This is when you can use your points toward a gift card for your Google Play account. However, you're not limited to Google Play gift cards, so if you're interested in iTunes gift cards, an Amazon Gift card, or any other online gift card retailers, you have this option as well.

As we mentioned, Swagbucks has a few different ways to earn points.

Start by signing up; you can complete surveys, download and install their search engine, or shop online through their portal to earn points.

You won't have to try too hard to earn enough points. With all the options available, you'll be on your way to a $25 Google Play gift card in no time.

Join Swagbucks

Survey Junkie

Survey Junkie is another online survey site. This platform engages individuals by offering survey opportunities. If you fit the specific demographics required, you can complete a survey and earn points toward a free Google Play gift card.

If you find yourself with a few extra minutes to spare, navigate Survey Junkie, and see if you're eligible to take a few surveys. With the wide variety available, you're bound to find at least a few that can help you earn your way toward free Google Play.

Join Survey Junkie

Harris Poll Online

Harris Poll Online is a “new to us” online survey site. Create an account, and they'll give you surveys to take.

A unique aspect of this site is that you can see the results from the surveys you take. According to the Harris Poll site, you can then “compare your opinions and experiences to people who are like, and unlike, you. Occasionally, you may participate in surveys whose results will be published in national or international media.” This is an intriguing aspect of the user experience that we haven't encountered before.

Like the other options we've mentioned, once you complete the surveys, you earn points. Once you've made enough points, you're eligible to trade them in for rewards, such as Google Play store credit.

Additional Sites to Try

Prize Rebel – Take surveys to earn gift cards to retailers like Amazon , direct bank payment, or Paypal deposits.

to retailers like , payment, or deposits. Jobs2Shop – Participate in surveys as a mystery shopper, or play games to earn rewards in the form of gift cards .

3. Passive Income Apps

The option to try apps to earn money seems like a fair deal to us.

Here we outline some sites that offer you the opportunity to download and try new, free apps for a few hours. Once the trial period is complete, you're rewarded with points. Once you've earned enough points, you can trade them in the Google Play store app for credit.

It's as easy as messing around with a new app while you watch your evening television. At the end of the day, you'll walk away with credit to purchase the apps you want. Who knows? You may even discover an app you like and end up keeping it.

MobileXpressions

MobileXpression is a market research company aiming to understand people's patterns and behaviors using the internet through their mobile devices. Download the app on your Android device, and you can start earning gift cards or cash.

4. Downloading and Trying New Apps

FeaturePoints

Feature Points boasts the following statement on their homepage “Got a few minutes to spare while waiting in line? Make your time more rewarding with FeaturePoints – we've paid millions of dollars in cash rewards to our users”.

FeaturePoints is an app-specific to Google Play. You download and install the app, sign up, and select your preferred method to earn your points. Once you've started your free download and tried enough apps, you'll receive Google Play credit that you can use next time you're ready to splurge in the app store.

GrabPoints

GrabPoints operates similarly to FeaturePoints. When you navigate to their webpage, the description of the offering is too good to pass up. It's also straightforward and transparent, a characteristic we appreciate.

GrabPoints operates on a four-step process. First, advertisers pay GrabPoints to find ways to increase online engagement. GrabPoints then recruits members to create a user profile. After they're hired, users complete online activities, such as downloading apps to try. Once the user's end of the bargain is complete, they earn gift cards.

Gift cards translate to free Google Play. Easy as 1-2-3-4.

AppNana

AppNana is the third piece of our app downloading puzzle. Again, it operates in the same fashion as GrabPoints and FeaturePoints, in that it exchanges credit for the downloading and use of games and apps.

However, the thing that makes AppNana stand out in the crowd is that you're not limited to earning one credit per one download. With AppNana, you can download the app and receive points every time you play the game or use it. The more you use it, the more you earn.

We like this feature because it encourages you to find apps you want to use and rewards you for using them. What could be better than receiving a credit to use toward Google Play when you're in an app you like?

S' more

S' more is another app with a twist for an Android phone.

You download the app, enabling S' more to show you advertisements for products while your Android phone remains locked. You earn points if you swipe on a particular product (left, right, up, or down) and unlock your phone.

If you click on a particular product to learn more, it's the equivalent of a tap for a cash reward. It's relatively mindless and doesn't require any work on your end, other than unlocking your phone and viewing the product in your app or on Chrome OS.

If you like S' more, you can also try SlideJoy, a similar app.

Additional Sites and Apps to Try

Free My Apps– Enroll, download apps and games, earn credit, redeem for Google Play gift cards .

and games, earn credit, redeem for . Whaff – Download the Whaff Rewards app from Google Play , and receive Whaff Rewards to redeem for play code!

, and receive Whaff Rewards to redeem for play code! PocketFlip – Download the App (available on Android or Apple systems), complete simple tasks, collect coins, get gift cards .

or Apple systems), complete simple tasks, collect coins, get . JunoWallet– Earn credits by performing tasks. Use your credits to receive gift cards .

. Tap Cash– Try free apps and games, watch videos, and receive rewards. The daily tap will give you the extra boost you need to earn the gift card of your choice.

5. Shopping in Store & Online

Our third and final way to earn Google Play brings us to the task that we view as most leisurely. If you're like us, a lot of your shopping has transitioned online, whether from your couch or while in-store, using a platform to find hidden discounts.

There is always a way to use technology. Why not go about your typical day's worth of shopping, and earn credits toward free Google Play? It's the biggest no-brainer we've found yet.

Ibotta

We've talked about Ibotta before as a way to save money and earn gift cards. The gift cards you receive can be for Google Play, too.

All you have to do is download the Ibotta App on your smartphone. Next time you go grocery shopping, budget some time before you leave to find offers at the store of your choice. Make sure you pick up these specific items while there, and when you're home, upload a photo of your receipt. It's that easy! You'll earn credit toward gift cards, and one of your choices is a Google Play card.

You can also use Ibotta when you shop online. Find deals through the app and purchase items you require. This will also result in earning points toward a Google Play gift card. Not only have you found a great deal, but you've received something for free. It's a winning situation.

InstaGC

InstaGC allows you to earn points for shopping online. While you won't have as many options for ways to earn as you do with Ibotta, it's still a useful app to use.

Once you've accumulated enough credit, you're able to turn it in for Google Play gift cards. Using InstaGC is another end to a mean.

Additional Sites to Try:

MyAchievement – Want to receive reward points for doing activities? Walking, meditating, logging meals, and answering questions about yourself are all ways you can earn points toward gift cards.

Additional Methods to Earn

Here are a few bonus ways to earn. These methods align more with the idea of “one and done,” but they're worthwhile to add to your means to receive free Google Play.

6. Google Opinion Rewards

Google Opinion Rewards is an app available through the Google Play store. It offers you quick surveys to earn Google Play credit with. All you have to do is download the app and answer basic questions about yourself. Once you've completed this step, you'll receive surveys on a semi-regular basis. You complete the surveys and earn credit.

As the name suggests, the surveys are opinion-based. You may answer which of three design choices you prefer or what you would pick when offered several options. There's no wrong answer; it's all about what you prefer.

For exchanging your opinion, it's a great way to earn free Google Play credit; if you like Google Opinion Rewards, consider using Toluna or Quick Thought as other methods to receive rewards for sharing your opinion.

7. Join Costco

If you have access to Costco in your area, you can join and find a few ways to earn Google Play credit with your membership. Of course, first, you have to pay for a membership.

One of the past deals was the opportunity to purchase a $100 Gift Card for the price of $82.99. If you're keen on the idea of a Costco membership, this is another perk you can use to earn free Google Play credit.

8. Register Your Google Devices and Samsung Products

If you're an avid Android user and are likely to upgrade your devices, this is another way to earn Google Play credit.

Each time you purchase a Samsung product and register it, you can earn Google Play credit.

When registering a specific Samsung phone, the most recent offer gives users $50 in Google Play Movies & TV. Make sure to check which products you must purchase to take advantage of these rewards.

Remember that the Samsung family includes a whole litany of products outside of the Android market. This includes products like the Samsung Chromebook that you can register for free Google Play Credit.

Also, if you have any Chromecast Devices, be sure to check out if they're eligible for Google Play redemption. It will also benefit you to consider upgrading to the device that offers the best perks.

9. An App/Opinion Hybrid

Technically this option can fall under either of two categories. Since we couldn't give it one or the other, we decided to include it as an alternative option and let you decide.

MobileXpression is software that you download on any of your devices that has web activity monitoring capabilities. If you have a Fire Tablet, Fire TV Stick that you use to search programs, a Google Account with any number of devices, or make purchases on your Android, you can download and use MobileXpression.

But what does it do? MobileXpression monitors how you use the internet. It's a research-based community that wants to know what you do when you're on the internet. So, if you use the internet, install the software and go about your regular business.

Members who use the software for monitoring purposes receive rewards for participation in the form of gift cards. And, what type of gift cards, you may ask? Google Play gift cards are among one the choices you have. Cha-ching! More Google Play!

10. Buy Gift Cards to Earn Gift Cards

In an ultimate “spend money to make money,” Granny Cash Back Rewards, on Gift Card Granny, allows you to buy discounted gift cards to earn cash back to redeem for a cash amount or to put toward other gift cards.

Hang with us here.

If you're purchasing a Target gift card for a baby shower and want to buy one at a discount, you can buy it on the Gift Card Granny site and earn up to $2.00 to put toward another gift card.

It's a little extensive to go this far to earn and redeem Google Play points, but, hey, we're not judging your methods! The best part is that your credits on the site will never expire, so you can bank your earned rewards to save up for a gift card or cash out as high of a value as you want.

Bonus Round

If you're an avid gamer and want a way to sell your old video games to buy new ones or earn gift cards, try GameFlip. It's an easy way to purge your stock of unused games and receive a great reward in return. Google Play also allows you to cash in your rewards for gift cards, which comes in handy if video games are a habit you kicked.

The Bottom Line

It's never bad news when you find out that you can save money or earn something free. This is true, especially when the tasks you must complete to receive the free items are simple and straightforward.

Whether you have several free hours on your hands or only a few minutes, there are ways to earn Google Play that can fit into your schedule. If you're trying to earn 100 points or ten bonus points, any of these popular apps or websites can help get you what you need.

If you like to play music, watch videos, or play mobile games, your choices are vast, and all you need to do is invest a little bit of your time. Earn credit toward free Google Play and never worry about spending extra money on the games, apps, or Google Play music you want or need.