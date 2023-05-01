Can’t Afford To Buy a Home? Free Land Programs From Colorado to Iowa Provide Alternatives

Small communities across the US now offer free land to individuals willing to build homes and invest in their towns.

As housing costs continue to rise across the country, small towns are getting creative in attracting new residents and boosting their local economies. From the Midwest to the Mountain states, these programs aren't just about affordable homeownership – they also provide a chance to become part of a close-knit community and experience a different way of life.

Here's a look at some free land opportunities offered in each state.

Minnesota

Minnesota is a state of rural communities seeking to increase their population and attract new residents.

One example of free available land in Minnesota is in the community of Claremont. Claremont is located in Dodge County and has roughly 550 people. As noted on their website, several of these free land opportunities come directly from the high housing costs many in Minnesota suffer from.

Individuals who financially qualify can potentially be granted a free lot and have an opportunity to build their housing. However, the program has income limits: A family must make less than $129,000 for a family of more than three to qualify.

Of course, the income limits might seem low for the state but remember that these free lots are for individuals with low average net worth.

The city of Halstead is also giving away free lots on the east side of their community. Sadly, the term “free lots” is a bit of a misnomer here.

According to the city's website, the lots are not entirely free but cost several thousand dollars. However, if on the market, the price of this land would unquestionably be much higher, given the cost of land in general.

Halstead offers other incentives to encourage others to build on this land, including five-year property tax abatement.

In 2018, the city of Middle River acquired eight plots of land. The first four were swiftly developed for the program, and citizens have already claimed three. An additional four lots were completed in May 2021 to meet the increasing demand.

The city website lists the details of the 100′ * 300′ lot, with a free building permit and two years of free water and sewer.

Argyle city offers residential lots to builders for only $1 per parcel, and the builders must cover the legal fees required to transfer ownership. Construction of the house must begin in year one following purchase, with completion by year two.

New Richland is the perfect place to relocate, offering many amenities such as a K-12 school district, beautiful lake access, and a golf course. The city also provides 86×133 ft. lots at no charge; however, you must begin constructing your residence within twelve months after receiving the deed from New Richland officials.

Iowa

A few places in Iowa, another largely rural state, have also begun to offer free land.

One such example is Marne, Iowa. The town – population 120 – gives away residential lots to any individual willing to build a new home in the community. After many years of neglect and abandonment, it comes after a concentrated effort to remove old and dilapidated houses.

Citizens constructing 1,200 square feet or more houses can receive the lot for free. The good news is that modular homes count too.

For many people with little money, this may represent an ideal opportunity and could be suitable for retired individuals.

For others, the lack of social contact with the current group of friends can represent something far more problematic.

The city of Manilla, Iowa, is also giving away free land through the “Sunrise Addition Phase II” program. Interestingly, this free land has many benefits, including five-year property tax abatement and down payment assistance available to qualified first-time home buyers.

Nebraska

According to the state of Nebraska's official website, there are two locations where someone can acquire free land.

The first place that offers free lots is Curtis, Nebraska, located in the state's south-central portion. Curtis allows people to get a free lot and build their own homes. Curtis is also willing to pay individuals to attend the Medicine Valley School District.

Furthermore, Curtis is also giving away land for commercial or industrial uses. Although commercial real estate investing can be profitable, validating the demand before sinking large sums of money is best.

The second free land opportunity in Nebraska is located in Elwood. Elwood is willing to pay 10% of construction costs, up to $25,000, for a new home.

Colorado

Colorado is not often regarded as a location where individuals could find available land. While the state is west, most people think of beautiful sky resorts and the Rocky Mountains when they think of the state.

However, the truth is that Colorado still has highly rural sections that are sparsely populated and potentially ideal for development and settling.

One such example is the town of Flagler. Flagler is located on I-70, making it less rural than many other communities highlighted in this article. It is a mere 110 miles east of Denver.

The community is best known for farming and ranching and has a small population of only 650. Specifically, according to Flagler's website, the community offers free land for any interested business.

Kansas

Six rural Kansas towns currently offer free land in central Kansas. These towns include Marquette, Mankato, Lincoln, Plainville, Osborne, and Wilson. All six towns are tiny, with Plainville being the “largest” at 1,850. Given the extreme rural nature of these towns, it seems clear that they are trying to repopulate their communities with as many people as possible.

Taking Advantage of Free Land Programs

Many states still offer free land if you meet the appropriate standards and are willing to move to small towns. It is essential to understand that several factors are considered, including income, assets, criminal record, residency requirements, etc.

It's also important to consider other concerns regarding free land. Many of the standard amenities of urban life could be lacking. However, if this matches your lifestyle desires, free or discounted land offered by local governments could be the perfect fit.

This post was produced by Financial Freedom Countdown and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.